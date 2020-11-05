Health Providers Need Help Slowing Covid-19 Spread

Two health systems are teaming up - as they plead with the community to not let up on covid-19 safety measures.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|38911
|1009
|Ramsey
|16189
|388
|Dakota
|11435
|141
|Anoka
|10778
|161
|Washington
|7519
|75
|Stearns
|7141
|54
|Scott
|4098
|38
|Olmsted
|3823
|30
|St. Louis
|3785
|76
|Wright
|3238
|16
|Clay
|2888
|46
|Nobles
|2487
|20
|Blue Earth
|2310
|7
|Sherburne
|2216
|26
|Carver
|2105
|9
|Kandiyohi
|2003
|5
|Rice
|1865
|13
|Mower
|1614
|20
|Winona
|1503
|20
|Chisago
|1453
|2
|Crow Wing
|1453
|22
|Benton
|1274
|16
|Otter Tail
|1121
|8
|Polk
|1117
|7
|Lyon
|1111
|6
|Beltrami
|1068
|12
|Todd
|1052
|9
|Morrison
|1020
|9
|Waseca
|981
|10
|Douglas
|951
|8
|Itasca
|921
|17
|Steele
|897
|4
|Nicollet
|848
|18
|Goodhue
|838
|14
|Freeborn
|798
|5
|Becker
|778
|4
|Le Sueur
|740
|6
|Isanti
|715
|8
|McLeod
|705
|4
|Carlton
|679
|3
|Martin
|670
|18
|Pine
|658
|1
|Watonwan
|611
|4
|Mille Lacs
|573
|21
|Hubbard
|546
|6
|Cass
|536
|5
|Chippewa
|510
|3
|Wabasha
|472
|1
|Dodge
|463
|0
|Roseau
|436
|0
|Brown
|434
|3
|Rock
|407
|9
|Meeker
|405
|4
|Pipestone
|398
|17
|Yellow Medicine
|353
|7
|Redwood
|346
|12
|Cottonwood
|332
|0
|Wadena
|329
|5
|Murray
|324
|3
|Renville
|323
|13
|Fillmore
|318
|0
|Sibley
|302
|3
|Houston
|290
|2
|Faribault
|286
|0
|Aitkin
|266
|5
|Kanabec
|265
|10
|Swift
|263
|2
|Jackson
|251
|1
|Pennington
|246
|2
|Unassigned
|231
|54
|Stevens
|215
|1
|Lincoln
|214
|0
|Marshall
|213
|1
|Big Stone
|194
|1
|Pope
|193
|0
|Koochiching
|192
|5
|Clearwater
|173
|1
|Norman
|167
|1
|Lac qui Parle
|165
|3
|Wilkin
|163
|4
|Lake
|158
|0
|Mahnomen
|142
|2
|Grant
|123
|5
|Red Lake
|101
|2
|Kittson
|86
|0
|Traverse
|66
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|56
|1
|Cook
|30
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|21391
|296
|Woodbury
|7953
|102
|Linn
|7238
|137
|Black Hawk
|6793
|106
|Johnson
|6451
|33
|Dubuque
|6125
|65
|Scott
|5521
|51
|Story
|4417
|18
|Dallas
|3924
|50
|Pottawattamie
|3697
|47
|Sioux
|2737
|20
|Buena Vista
|2395
|12
|Marshall
|2354
|37
|Webster
|2176
|16
|Plymouth
|1917
|33
|Des Moines
|1745
|13
|Clinton
|1729
|30
|Cerro Gordo
|1722
|27
|Wapello
|1706
|64
|Muscatine
|1657
|59
|Warren
|1497
|8
|Crawford
|1455
|15
|Jasper
|1379
|34
|Carroll
|1324
|13
|Henry
|1226
|6
|Marion
|1210
|12
|Lee
|1148
|13
|Tama
|1088
|38
|Delaware
|933
|16
|Bremer
|889
|10
|Dickinson
|873
|9
|Wright
|841
|1
|Boone
|834
|10
|Jackson
|830
|5
|Mahaska
|821
|25
|Washington
|787
|12
|Benton
|785
|6
|Harrison
|767
|19
|Jones
|661
|4
|Clay
|624
|4
|Clayton
|621
|3
|Lyon
|610
|8
|Hardin
|609
|7
|Buchanan
|594
|5
|Louisa
|582
|15
|Cedar
|575
|8
|Winnebago
|567
|20
|Winneshiek
|565
|9
|Poweshiek
|564
|11
|Kossuth
|550
|1
|Cass
|531
|7
|Hamilton
|526
|6
|Page
|524
|0
|Iowa
|516
|11
|Floyd
|513
|11
|Fayette
|510
|6
|Mills
|500
|3
|Emmet
|486
|21
|Butler
|483
|3
|Cherokee
|474
|3
|Sac
|470
|5
|Guthrie
|467
|15
|Hancock
|463
|6
|Shelby
|458
|2
|Allamakee
|455
|9
|Franklin
|429
|18
|Chickasaw
|426
|1
|Humboldt
|426
|3
|Madison
|412
|3
|Grundy
|406
|6
|Calhoun
|396
|5
|Clarke
|375
|3
|Palo Alto
|370
|2
|Mitchell
|344
|2
|Osceola
|325
|0
|Appanoose
|315
|3
|Union
|314
|6
|Jefferson
|308
|1
|Howard
|303
|9
|Pocahontas
|298
|2
|Monroe
|289
|12
|Taylor
|288
|2
|Monona
|280
|2
|Ida
|266
|2
|Adair
|251
|2
|Keokuk
|246
|1
|Fremont
|234
|2
|Montgomery
|230
|7
|Lucas
|228
|6
|Davis
|227
|4
|Greene
|225
|0
|Van Buren
|218
|2
|Audubon
|212
|1
|Decatur
|203
|0
|Wayne
|198
|4
|Worth
|175
|0
|Ringgold
|112
|2
|Unassigned
|100
|0
|Adams
|91
|1