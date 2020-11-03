Hopes For Elected RPS Members

While many people are flocking to the polls with the presidential race in mind - there's still plenty of local races to pay close attention to as well.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|37513
|1004
|Ramsey
|15547
|384
|Dakota
|10933
|139
|Anoka
|10246
|159
|Washington
|7092
|75
|Stearns
|6778
|53
|Scott
|3918
|37
|Olmsted
|3686
|30
|St. Louis
|3538
|75
|Wright
|3050
|16
|Clay
|2712
|46
|Nobles
|2450
|19
|Blue Earth
|2219
|7
|Sherburne
|2064
|24
|Carver
|2010
|9
|Kandiyohi
|1967
|5
|Rice
|1798
|12
|Mower
|1595
|19
|Winona
|1433
|19
|Chisago
|1356
|2
|Crow Wing
|1331
|22
|Benton
|1160
|15
|Lyon
|1084
|6
|Otter Tail
|1058
|8
|Beltrami
|1024
|11
|Polk
|1010
|5
|Todd
|1004
|7
|Waseca
|965
|10
|Morrison
|936
|9
|Douglas
|890
|4
|Itasca
|878
|17
|Steele
|857
|4
|Nicollet
|810
|18
|Freeborn
|776
|5
|Goodhue
|757
|12
|Becker
|721
|4
|Le Sueur
|712
|6
|McLeod
|678
|4
|Isanti
|665
|7
|Martin
|655
|18
|Pine
|626
|1
|Carlton
|605
|2
|Watonwan
|596
|4
|Hubbard
|518
|5
|Mille Lacs
|510
|20
|Chippewa
|504
|3
|Cass
|485
|5
|Wabasha
|454
|1
|Dodge
|443
|0
|Roseau
|405
|0
|Brown
|404
|3
|Rock
|401
|6
|Pipestone
|393
|17
|Meeker
|391
|3
|Yellow Medicine
|339
|7
|Redwood
|329
|12
|Cottonwood
|321
|0
|Murray
|318
|3
|Fillmore
|312
|0
|Renville
|310
|13
|Wadena
|308
|3
|Sibley
|290
|3
|Faribault
|273
|0
|Houston
|262
|2
|Kanabec
|252
|10
|Swift
|252
|2
|Aitkin
|244
|4
|Jackson
|241
|1
|Pennington
|238
|2
|Unassigned
|233
|54
|Lincoln
|210
|0
|Stevens
|209
|1
|Marshall
|193
|1
|Koochiching
|185
|5
|Pope
|184
|0
|Big Stone
|181
|1
|Clearwater
|163
|1
|Lac qui Parle
|155
|3
|Wilkin
|154
|4
|Norman
|151
|0
|Lake
|145
|0
|Mahnomen
|141
|2
|Grant
|113
|5
|Red Lake
|92
|2
|Kittson
|70
|0
|Traverse
|63
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|53
|1
|Cook
|25
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|20868
|291
|Woodbury
|7813
|100
|Linn
|6868
|136
|Black Hawk
|6518
|104
|Johnson
|6307
|32
|Dubuque
|5930
|62
|Scott
|5336
|49
|Story
|4295
|18
|Dallas
|3802
|49
|Pottawattamie
|3591
|45
|Sioux
|2683
|17
|Buena Vista
|2362
|12
|Marshall
|2277
|36
|Webster
|2088
|16
|Plymouth
|1857
|31
|Clinton
|1679
|29
|Wapello
|1672
|64
|Cerro Gordo
|1655
|27
|Des Moines
|1647
|12
|Muscatine
|1634
|58
|Warren
|1449
|7
|Crawford
|1435
|15
|Jasper
|1341
|34
|Carroll
|1273
|13
|Henry
|1192
|6
|Marion
|1166
|11
|Lee
|1108
|13
|Tama
|1063
|38
|Delaware
|896
|16
|Dickinson
|853
|9
|Bremer
|822
|9
|Wright
|822
|1
|Boone
|807
|10
|Jackson
|795
|3
|Mahaska
|793
|25
|Washington
|756
|12
|Harrison
|746
|18
|Benton
|738
|4
|Jones
|612
|4
|Lyon
|604
|8
|Clay
|599
|4
|Clayton
|577
|3
|Hardin
|569
|7
|Buchanan
|564
|5
|Louisa
|564
|15
|Cedar
|557
|8
|Winnebago
|554
|20
|Winneshiek
|547
|9
|Poweshiek
|540
|11
|Kossuth
|527
|0
|Hamilton
|513
|5
|Cass
|503
|5
|Iowa
|494
|11
|Floyd
|491
|11
|Mills
|488
|3
|Emmet
|475
|21
|Fayette
|468
|4
|Page
|454
|0
|Cherokee
|451
|3
|Butler
|450
|3
|Guthrie
|444
|15
|Sac
|440
|5
|Allamakee
|438
|9
|Shelby
|435
|2
|Hancock
|427
|6
|Franklin
|417
|18
|Chickasaw
|406
|1
|Humboldt
|404
|3
|Madison
|401
|3
|Grundy
|381
|6
|Clarke
|371
|3
|Calhoun
|363
|4
|Palo Alto
|353
|2
|Mitchell
|325
|2
|Osceola
|322
|0
|Howard
|294
|9
|Appanoose
|291
|3
|Union
|291
|6
|Jefferson
|285
|1
|Monroe
|280
|12
|Monona
|275
|2
|Taylor
|275
|2
|Pocahontas
|270
|2
|Ida
|255
|2
|Adair
|231
|1
|Fremont
|229
|2
|Lucas
|223
|6
|Keokuk
|220
|1
|Davis
|217
|4
|Montgomery
|215
|7
|Greene
|210
|0
|Van Buren
|205
|2
|Audubon
|195
|1
|Decatur
|183
|0
|Worth
|167
|0
|Wayne
|163
|4
|Ringgold
|109
|2
|Adams
|89
|1
|Unassigned
|52
|0