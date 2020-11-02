Dealing with election stress

How to deal with the polarization
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|36936
|1002
|Ramsey
|15318
|383
|Dakota
|10733
|139
|Anoka
|9947
|159
|Washington
|6958
|75
|Stearns
|6666
|53
|Scott
|3836
|37
|Olmsted
|3623
|30
|St. Louis
|3457
|75
|Wright
|2982
|16
|Clay
|2690
|45
|Nobles
|2442
|19
|Blue Earth
|2207
|7
|Sherburne
|1985
|24
|Carver
|1967
|8
|Kandiyohi
|1921
|5
|Rice
|1783
|12
|Mower
|1572
|19
|Winona
|1406
|19
|Crow Wing
|1279
|22
|Chisago
|1249
|2
|Benton
|1134
|14
|Lyon
|1077
|6
|Otter Tail
|1031
|8
|Beltrami
|1016
|11
|Todd
|975
|7
|Polk
|972
|5
|Waseca
|961
|10
|Morrison
|903
|9
|Douglas
|859
|4
|Itasca
|847
|17
|Steele
|845
|4
|Nicollet
|802
|18
|Freeborn
|758
|5
|Goodhue
|734
|11
|Le Sueur
|702
|6
|Becker
|696
|4
|McLeod
|657
|4
|Martin
|651
|18
|Isanti
|636
|7
|Pine
|611
|0
|Watonwan
|593
|4
|Carlton
|580
|2
|Hubbard
|510
|5
|Mille Lacs
|498
|20
|Chippewa
|497
|3
|Cass
|471
|5
|Wabasha
|446
|1
|Dodge
|432
|0
|Rock
|397
|6
|Roseau
|393
|0
|Pipestone
|390
|17
|Brown
|384
|3
|Meeker
|382
|3
|Yellow Medicine
|335
|7
|Cottonwood
|318
|0
|Redwood
|317
|12
|Murray
|314
|3
|Fillmore
|309
|0
|Renville
|304
|13
|Wadena
|298
|3
|Sibley
|281
|3
|Faribault
|268
|0
|Houston
|260
|2
|Kanabec
|250
|10
|Swift
|245
|2
|Jackson
|240
|1
|Unassigned
|236
|54
|Pennington
|235
|2
|Aitkin
|232
|3
|Lincoln
|208
|0
|Stevens
|205
|1
|Marshall
|187
|1
|Koochiching
|185
|5
|Pope
|178
|0
|Big Stone
|177
|1
|Clearwater
|155
|1
|Lac qui Parle
|153
|3
|Norman
|150
|0
|Wilkin
|150
|4
|Lake
|142
|0
|Mahnomen
|139
|2
|Grant
|111
|5
|Red Lake
|90
|2
|Kittson
|66
|0
|Traverse
|63
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|50
|1
|Cook
|24
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|20776
|290
|Woodbury
|7729
|100
|Linn
|6730
|135
|Black Hawk
|6448
|103
|Johnson
|6264
|31
|Dubuque
|5849
|61
|Scott
|5269
|45
|Story
|4251
|18
|Dallas
|3776
|49
|Pottawattamie
|3577
|45
|Sioux
|2665
|17
|Buena Vista
|2356
|12
|Marshall
|2246
|36
|Webster
|2045
|15
|Plymouth
|1842
|31
|Wapello
|1661
|62
|Clinton
|1652
|29
|Des Moines
|1644
|11
|Muscatine
|1620
|58
|Cerro Gordo
|1603
|27
|Warren
|1437
|7
|Crawford
|1415
|15
|Jasper
|1318
|34
|Carroll
|1264
|13
|Henry
|1178
|6
|Marion
|1152
|11
|Lee
|1093
|13
|Tama
|1053
|38
|Delaware
|883
|15
|Dickinson
|846
|9
|Wright
|803
|1
|Boone
|797
|9
|Bremer
|790
|9
|Mahaska
|787
|25
|Jackson
|768
|3
|Harrison
|741
|17
|Benton
|733
|4
|Washington
|729
|12
|Lyon
|600
|8
|Clay
|595
|4
|Jones
|590
|4
|Clayton
|568
|3
|Louisa
|562
|15
|Buchanan
|554
|5
|Cedar
|551
|8
|Hardin
|551
|7
|Winnebago
|544
|20
|Winneshiek
|544
|9
|Poweshiek
|536
|11
|Kossuth
|519
|0
|Hamilton
|504
|5
|Cass
|498
|4
|Iowa
|488
|10
|Floyd
|485
|11
|Mills
|477
|3
|Emmet
|474
|21
|Fayette
|453
|4
|Cherokee
|446
|2
|Page
|442
|0
|Butler
|437
|3
|Sac
|432
|4
|Allamakee
|431
|9
|Guthrie
|427
|15
|Shelby
|427
|2
|Franklin
|412
|18
|Hancock
|410
|6
|Madison
|397
|3
|Humboldt
|395
|3
|Chickasaw
|393
|1
|Grundy
|375
|6
|Clarke
|368
|3
|Palo Alto
|353
|2
|Calhoun
|348
|4
|Mitchell
|322
|1
|Osceola
|319
|0
|Howard
|293
|9
|Union
|291
|5
|Appanoose
|287
|3
|Jefferson
|282
|1
|Monroe
|280
|12
|Taylor
|273
|2
|Monona
|271
|2
|Pocahontas
|266
|2
|Ida
|247
|2
|Fremont
|224
|2
|Adair
|222
|1
|Lucas
|222
|6
|Keokuk
|213
|1
|Montgomery
|213
|7
|Davis
|212
|4
|Greene
|209
|0
|Van Buren
|202
|2
|Audubon
|192
|1
|Decatur
|177
|0
|Wayne
|161
|4
|Worth
|161
|0
|Ringgold
|105
|2
|Adams
|87
|1
|Unassigned
|47
|0