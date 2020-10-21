Iowa Lt. Governor speaks to area teen leaders

The Lt. Governor talked about his experiences and how they shaped his life to become the number two guy in state politics.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|32544
|966
|Ramsey
|13430
|347
|Dakota
|9321
|134
|Anoka
|8154
|148
|Stearns
|5443
|36
|Washington
|5305
|67
|Scott
|3209
|34
|Olmsted
|3089
|29
|St. Louis
|2689
|63
|Wright
|2296
|14
|Nobles
|2164
|16
|Clay
|2073
|43
|Blue Earth
|1971
|7
|Carver
|1707
|7
|Rice
|1581
|9
|Kandiyohi
|1570
|4
|Sherburne
|1566
|21
|Mower
|1491
|13
|Winona
|1199
|18
|Lyon
|928
|6
|Crow Wing
|915
|21
|Waseca
|911
|9
|Chisago
|879
|2
|Benton
|857
|5
|Beltrami
|797
|7
|Otter Tail
|772
|6
|Todd
|732
|3
|Steele
|724
|2
|Itasca
|684
|17
|Nicollet
|682
|17
|Freeborn
|638
|4
|Morrison
|629
|6
|Douglas
|612
|3
|Martin
|589
|16
|Le Sueur
|585
|5
|McLeod
|569
|3
|Watonwan
|568
|4
|Goodhue
|515
|11
|Pine
|511
|0
|Becker
|503
|3
|Polk
|502
|4
|Isanti
|495
|3
|Chippewa
|397
|3
|Carlton
|386
|1
|Dodge
|366
|0
|Mille Lacs
|360
|10
|Hubbard
|335
|2
|Pipestone
|328
|16
|Wabasha
|327
|0
|Cass
|320
|5
|Meeker
|311
|3
|Rock
|301
|1
|Brown
|300
|3
|Yellow Medicine
|267
|5
|Cottonwood
|264
|0
|Murray
|253
|3
|Redwood
|250
|11
|Fillmore
|238
|0
|Sibley
|238
|3
|Renville
|230
|11
|Faribault
|213
|0
|Roseau
|199
|0
|Jackson
|198
|1
|Wadena
|198
|0
|Unassigned
|195
|53
|Swift
|192
|1
|Kanabec
|189
|10
|Houston
|181
|1
|Stevens
|168
|1
|Lincoln
|167
|0
|Pennington
|165
|1
|Koochiching
|162
|4
|Aitkin
|156
|2
|Pope
|148
|0
|Big Stone
|128
|0
|Wilkin
|125
|4
|Lac qui Parle
|124
|2
|Lake
|105
|0
|Mahnomen
|97
|1
|Norman
|97
|0
|Grant
|90
|4
|Marshall
|88
|1
|Clearwater
|84
|0
|Red Lake
|59
|2
|Traverse
|53
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|42
|1
|Kittson
|27
|0
|Cook
|11
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|18087
|283
|Woodbury
|6853
|92
|Johnson
|5660
|30
|Black Hawk
|5265
|96
|Linn
|5114
|127
|Dubuque
|4763
|54
|Scott
|4105
|37
|Story
|3874
|18
|Dallas
|3310
|43
|Pottawattamie
|2998
|44
|Sioux
|2304
|14
|Buena Vista
|2204
|12
|Marshall
|1937
|36
|Webster
|1728
|14
|Plymouth
|1544
|26
|Wapello
|1475
|62
|Clinton
|1369
|26
|Muscatine
|1361
|58
|Crawford
|1321
|12
|Cerro Gordo
|1263
|23
|Des Moines
|1240
|9
|Warren
|1159
|6
|Carroll
|1038
|8
|Jasper
|1030
|34
|Henry
|986
|5
|Marion
|935
|10
|Tama
|907
|37
|Lee
|881
|9
|Wright
|695
|1
|Delaware
|689
|8
|Dickinson
|687
|7
|Boone
|681
|9
|Mahaska
|637
|23
|Bremer
|623
|9
|Washington
|611
|11
|Harrison
|586
|8
|Jackson
|539
|3
|Benton
|521
|1
|Lyon
|517
|7
|Louisa
|494
|15
|Clay
|488
|4
|Hamilton
|451
|3
|Winneshiek
|447
|9
|Winnebago
|445
|17
|Hardin
|431
|5
|Poweshiek
|430
|11
|Kossuth
|428
|0
|Floyd
|418
|11
|Jones
|413
|3
|Buchanan
|403
|3
|Emmet
|402
|14
|Cedar
|393
|5
|Iowa
|384
|8
|Franklin
|375
|18
|Guthrie
|372
|15
|Sac
|369
|4
|Cherokee
|368
|2
|Page
|362
|0
|Clayton
|353
|3
|Shelby
|351
|1
|Butler
|347
|2
|Fayette
|346
|2
|Madison
|344
|2
|Cass
|340
|2
|Mills
|339
|1
|Allamakee
|335
|8
|Chickasaw
|327
|1
|Clarke
|316
|3
|Humboldt
|299
|3
|Palo Alto
|291
|2
|Hancock
|286
|4
|Grundy
|283
|4
|Calhoun
|272
|4
|Howard
|251
|9
|Osceola
|248
|0
|Monroe
|245
|11
|Mitchell
|236
|0
|Monona
|231
|1
|Taylor
|225
|2
|Union
|216
|4
|Pocahontas
|211
|2
|Appanoose
|206
|3
|Jefferson
|203
|1
|Lucas
|189
|6
|Fremont
|182
|1
|Ida
|179
|2
|Greene
|174
|0
|Van Buren
|162
|2
|Davis
|158
|4
|Montgomery
|158
|5
|Adair
|143
|1
|Keokuk
|142
|1
|Audubon
|134
|1
|Worth
|130
|0
|Decatur
|129
|0
|Wayne
|112
|3
|Ringgold
|82
|2
|Adams
|70
|0
|Unassigned
|5
|0