Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|30698
|955
|Ramsey
|12532
|335
|Dakota
|8673
|132
|Anoka
|7485
|144
|Stearns
|4758
|31
|Washington
|4723
|62
|Scott
|2969
|34
|Olmsted
|2861
|28
|St. Louis
|2299
|55
|Wright
|2093
|10
|Nobles
|2064
|16
|Blue Earth
|1880
|7
|Clay
|1773
|42
|Carver
|1609
|7
|Rice
|1498
|8
|Mower
|1431
|7
|Sherburne
|1381
|16
|Kandiyohi
|1349
|4
|Winona
|1081
|18
|Waseca
|878
|9
|Lyon
|842
|5
|Crow Wing
|748
|20
|Chisago
|717
|2
|Benton
|715
|4
|Steele
|659
|2
|Beltrami
|657
|6
|Nicollet
|630
|17
|Otter Tail
|615
|6
|Todd
|605
|2
|Freeborn
|593
|4
|Itasca
|585
|16
|Martin
|551
|16
|Watonwan
|550
|4
|McLeod
|547
|3
|Le Sueur
|546
|5
|Douglas
|523
|3
|Goodhue
|461
|11
|Pine
|461
|0
|Morrison
|444
|3
|Isanti
|437
|1
|Polk
|417
|4
|Becker
|403
|2
|Carlton
|351
|1
|Dodge
|338
|0
|Chippewa
|322
|2
|Pipestone
|305
|15
|Wabasha
|279
|0
|Meeker
|276
|3
|Brown
|271
|3
|Mille Lacs
|268
|3
|Cass
|261
|4
|Cottonwood
|252
|0
|Rock
|250
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|246
|4
|Sibley
|225
|3
|Murray
|219
|3
|Redwood
|216
|8
|Hubbard
|214
|1
|Renville
|210
|10
|Fillmore
|207
|0
|Unassigned
|207
|53
|Faribault
|187
|0
|Jackson
|176
|1
|Swift
|174
|1
|Houston
|164
|1
|Kanabec
|163
|9
|Roseau
|158
|0
|Lincoln
|149
|0
|Stevens
|147
|1
|Koochiching
|146
|4
|Pennington
|145
|1
|Wadena
|131
|0
|Pope
|124
|0
|Aitkin
|123
|1
|Big Stone
|110
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|107
|2
|Wilkin
|102
|4
|Lake
|87
|0
|Norman
|85
|0
|Grant
|82
|4
|Mahnomen
|76
|1
|Marshall
|70
|1
|Clearwater
|52
|0
|Red Lake
|47
|2
|Traverse
|46
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|39
|1
|Kittson
|17
|0
|Cook
|9
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|17333
|277
|Woodbury
|6458
|81
|Johnson
|5504
|30
|Black Hawk
|4964
|96
|Linn
|4745
|122
|Dubuque
|4267
|50
|Story
|3737
|17
|Scott
|3669
|32
|Dallas
|3149
|41
|Pottawattamie
|2700
|43
|Buena Vista
|2155
|12
|Sioux
|2137
|10
|Marshall
|1875
|36
|Webster
|1590
|14
|Wapello
|1440
|60
|Plymouth
|1423
|24
|Clinton
|1291
|25
|Crawford
|1256
|11
|Muscatine
|1239
|57
|Cerro Gordo
|1191
|23
|Warren
|1079
|6
|Des Moines
|1020
|9
|Jasper
|981
|35
|Carroll
|936
|6
|Henry
|922
|5
|Marion
|879
|9
|Tama
|862
|35
|Lee
|781
|9
|Wright
|665
|1
|Dickinson
|636
|7
|Boone
|622
|8
|Delaware
|594
|7
|Bremer
|576
|7
|Washington
|569
|11
|Mahaska
|544
|21
|Lyon
|479
|5
|Harrison
|472
|6
|Louisa
|470
|15
|Jackson
|461
|3
|Clay
|442
|4
|Benton
|428
|1
|Hamilton
|406
|3
|Floyd
|397
|10
|Winneshiek
|397
|9
|Poweshiek
|394
|11
|Kossuth
|384
|0
|Hardin
|380
|4
|Winnebago
|372
|16
|Franklin
|363
|18
|Jones
|362
|3
|Emmet
|358
|13
|Buchanan
|357
|3
|Guthrie
|343
|14
|Cherokee
|340
|2
|Sac
|337
|1
|Iowa
|336
|2
|Butler
|323
|2
|Clayton
|322
|3
|Madison
|317
|2
|Shelby
|316
|1
|Cedar
|313
|5
|Chickasaw
|311
|1
|Page
|299
|0
|Fayette
|298
|2
|Allamakee
|297
|8
|Clarke
|295
|3
|Mills
|290
|1
|Palo Alto
|264
|1
|Grundy
|260
|4
|Humboldt
|257
|3
|Hancock
|252
|4
|Cass
|245
|2
|Calhoun
|242
|3
|Howard
|220
|8
|Osceola
|218
|0
|Mitchell
|211
|0
|Monroe
|211
|11
|Monona
|205
|1
|Taylor
|203
|1
|Pocahontas
|194
|2
|Union
|190
|3
|Appanoose
|186
|3
|Jefferson
|177
|1
|Lucas
|173
|6
|Ida
|167
|2
|Fremont
|166
|0
|Greene
|154
|0
|Davis
|145
|4
|Van Buren
|143
|2
|Montgomery
|138
|5
|Keokuk
|133
|1
|Worth
|119
|0
|Audubon
|118
|1
|Decatur
|109
|0
|Wayne
|109
|3
|Adair
|103
|1
|Ringgold
|69
|2
|Adams
|55
|0
|Unassigned
|10
|0