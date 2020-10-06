President calls for end to stimulus negotiations

The president tweeted that he wants an end to stimulus negotiations.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|28843
|944
|Ramsey
|11646
|328
|Dakota
|8034
|130
|Anoka
|6729
|140
|Stearns
|4362
|26
|Washington
|4180
|58
|Scott
|2770
|33
|Olmsted
|2683
|28
|Nobles
|2013
|16
|St. Louis
|1956
|49
|Wright
|1839
|8
|Blue Earth
|1811
|7
|Clay
|1578
|41
|Carver
|1500
|7
|Rice
|1398
|8
|Mower
|1377
|6
|Sherburne
|1266
|15
|Kandiyohi
|1164
|3
|Winona
|1001
|18
|Waseca
|820
|9
|Lyon
|784
|4
|Crow Wing
|647
|18
|Benton
|618
|3
|Chisago
|594
|2
|Nicollet
|594
|17
|Steele
|592
|2
|Freeborn
|564
|4
|Beltrami
|552
|5
|Watonwan
|540
|4
|Todd
|538
|2
|Otter Tail
|534
|6
|McLeod
|512
|3
|Martin
|510
|12
|Le Sueur
|495
|4
|Itasca
|450
|16
|Douglas
|430
|3
|Goodhue
|419
|9
|Pine
|384
|0
|Isanti
|357
|1
|Polk
|357
|4
|Morrison
|338
|3
|Becker
|324
|2
|Carlton
|316
|1
|Dodge
|283
|0
|Pipestone
|275
|14
|Chippewa
|260
|2
|Cottonwood
|240
|0
|Meeker
|239
|2
|Wabasha
|232
|0
|Brown
|224
|2
|Cass
|219
|4
|Yellow Medicine
|216
|3
|Sibley
|214
|3
|Redwood
|204
|7
|Mille Lacs
|194
|3
|Rock
|192
|1
|Murray
|189
|3
|Unassigned
|187
|53
|Renville
|176
|8
|Hubbard
|169
|1
|Fillmore
|168
|0
|Faribault
|165
|0
|Jackson
|160
|1
|Swift
|155
|1
|Kanabec
|150
|9
|Houston
|148
|0
|Roseau
|144
|0
|Pennington
|136
|1
|Koochiching
|130
|4
|Lincoln
|127
|0
|Stevens
|125
|1
|Pope
|110
|0
|Aitkin
|101
|1
|Big Stone
|92
|0
|Wadena
|89
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|86
|2
|Wilkin
|81
|3
|Lake
|75
|0
|Grant
|70
|4
|Norman
|68
|0
|Mahnomen
|59
|1
|Marshall
|58
|1
|Red Lake
|45
|1
|Traverse
|40
|0
|Clearwater
|37
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|27
|1
|Kittson
|14
|0
|Cook
|7
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|16534
|271
|Woodbury
|5980
|72
|Johnson
|5286
|28
|Black Hawk
|4663
|94
|Linn
|4425
|116
|Dubuque
|3751
|46
|Story
|3576
|17
|Scott
|3327
|29
|Dallas
|2938
|39
|Pottawattamie
|2364
|41
|Buena Vista
|2059
|12
|Sioux
|1897
|4
|Marshall
|1827
|35
|Webster
|1397
|14
|Wapello
|1388
|57
|Plymouth
|1276
|23
|Clinton
|1210
|22
|Muscatine
|1170
|56
|Crawford
|1160
|7
|Cerro Gordo
|1113
|23
|Warren
|997
|6
|Jasper
|912
|34
|Des Moines
|897
|9
|Henry
|843
|5
|Marion
|807
|9
|Tama
|793
|33
|Carroll
|775
|5
|Lee
|701
|7
|Wright
|617
|1
|Dickinson
|579
|7
|Boone
|562
|8
|Bremer
|527
|7
|Washington
|522
|11
|Delaware
|508
|4
|Mahaska
|457
|21
|Louisa
|447
|15
|Lyon
|433
|4
|Jackson
|409
|3
|Clay
|381
|4
|Floyd
|376
|8
|Benton
|366
|1
|Winneshiek
|358
|8
|Poweshiek
|357
|9
|Franklin
|353
|18
|Hamilton
|346
|3
|Winnebago
|345
|14
|Harrison
|329
|5
|Hardin
|328
|2
|Kossuth
|326
|0
|Jones
|321
|3
|Buchanan
|317
|1
|Emmet
|305
|10
|Cherokee
|302
|2
|Sac
|297
|0
|Guthrie
|296
|11
|Butler
|293
|2
|Chickasaw
|292
|1
|Clayton
|289
|3
|Shelby
|288
|1
|Cedar
|282
|2
|Allamakee
|277
|8
|Clarke
|272
|3
|Madison
|271
|2
|Fayette
|255
|2
|Iowa
|254
|1
|Page
|247
|0
|Grundy
|241
|4
|Palo Alto
|239
|0
|Mills
|233
|1
|Calhoun
|214
|3
|Hancock
|214
|2
|Humboldt
|203
|3
|Mitchell
|201
|0
|Howard
|199
|7
|Cass
|194
|2
|Osceola
|187
|0
|Monona
|179
|1
|Pocahontas
|178
|2
|Monroe
|172
|11
|Taylor
|167
|1
|Lucas
|162
|6
|Appanoose
|157
|3
|Union
|155
|3
|Jefferson
|154
|1
|Fremont
|148
|0
|Ida
|146
|2
|Davis
|133
|4
|Greene
|132
|0
|Van Buren
|129
|1
|Keokuk
|125
|1
|Worth
|115
|0
|Montgomery
|112
|5
|Audubon
|106
|1
|Wayne
|94
|3
|Adair
|78
|1
|Decatur
|74
|0
|Ringgold
|58
|2
|Adams
|43
|0
|Unassigned
|3
|0