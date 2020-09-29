it's national banned books week... an annual event celebrating the freedom to read - and highlighting current and historic attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|27372
|932
|Ramsey
|11088
|322
|Dakota
|7635
|126
|Anoka
|6238
|137
|Stearns
|4077
|24
|Washington
|3883
|55
|Scott
|2625
|33
|Olmsted
|2519
|28
|Nobles
|1977
|16
|Blue Earth
|1726
|6
|Wright
|1695
|7
|St. Louis
|1659
|41
|Carver
|1437
|7
|Clay
|1417
|41
|Rice
|1343
|8
|Mower
|1342
|5
|Sherburne
|1169
|14
|Kandiyohi
|1055
|2
|Winona
|913
|18
|Lyon
|722
|4
|Waseca
|689
|8
|Benton
|560
|3
|Crow Wing
|555
|18
|Steele
|555
|2
|Freeborn
|546
|4
|Nicollet
|545
|17
|Watonwan
|530
|4
|Chisago
|513
|1
|Todd
|504
|2
|McLeod
|501
|2
|Le Sueur
|474
|4
|Otter Tail
|462
|4
|Beltrami
|450
|5
|Martin
|430
|10
|Goodhue
|382
|9
|Itasca
|347
|15
|Pine
|343
|0
|Douglas
|337
|2
|Polk
|322
|4
|Isanti
|315
|1
|Becker
|281
|2
|Carlton
|276
|1
|Morrison
|268
|2
|Dodge
|257
|0
|Pipestone
|232
|10
|Cottonwood
|228
|0
|Chippewa
|223
|1
|Meeker
|213
|2
|Wabasha
|202
|0
|Sibley
|199
|3
|Brown
|196
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|190
|2
|Cass
|184
|4
|Redwood
|177
|3
|Rock
|176
|0
|Murray
|172
|2
|Mille Lacs
|169
|3
|Renville
|157
|8
|Unassigned
|154
|52
|Jackson
|149
|1
|Faribault
|147
|0
|Swift
|144
|1
|Fillmore
|133
|0
|Houston
|128
|0
|Kanabec
|127
|8
|Roseau
|125
|0
|Koochiching
|123
|3
|Pennington
|120
|1
|Hubbard
|117
|1
|Lincoln
|116
|0
|Stevens
|104
|1
|Pope
|99
|0
|Aitkin
|83
|1
|Big Stone
|83
|0
|Wadena
|72
|0
|Wilkin
|70
|3
|Lac qui Parle
|65
|1
|Grant
|63
|4
|Lake
|60
|0
|Norman
|54
|0
|Marshall
|53
|1
|Mahnomen
|49
|1
|Red Lake
|45
|1
|Traverse
|34
|0
|Clearwater
|28
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|23
|1
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|16010
|262
|Woodbury
|5554
|67
|Johnson
|5170
|27
|Black Hawk
|4509
|90
|Linn
|4101
|113
|Story
|3462
|17
|Dubuque
|3332
|41
|Scott
|3045
|28
|Dallas
|2807
|38
|Pottawattamie
|2159
|39
|Buena Vista
|1999
|12
|Marshall
|1791
|34
|Sioux
|1680
|3
|Wapello
|1340
|57
|Webster
|1280
|14
|Plymouth
|1161
|21
|Clinton
|1130
|21
|Muscatine
|1121
|55
|Crawford
|1100
|5
|Cerro Gordo
|1059
|21
|Warren
|966
|6
|Jasper
|864
|32
|Des Moines
|800
|8
|Marion
|769
|7
|Henry
|755
|4
|Tama
|739
|32
|Carroll
|685
|5
|Lee
|643
|7
|Wright
|596
|1
|Dickinson
|530
|6
|Boone
|517
|8
|Bremer
|502
|7
|Washington
|472
|11
|Louisa
|431
|15
|Delaware
|423
|3
|Mahaska
|415
|19
|Floyd
|354
|3
|Jackson
|352
|3
|Franklin
|351
|18
|Lyon
|351
|4
|Winneshiek
|340
|6
|Clay
|334
|4
|Hamilton
|332
|3
|Benton
|328
|1
|Winnebago
|317
|13
|Hardin
|307
|1
|Poweshiek
|307
|8
|Buchanan
|286
|1
|Jones
|284
|3
|Kossuth
|280
|0
|Butler
|275
|2
|Emmet
|270
|10
|Clarke
|268
|3
|Shelby
|268
|1
|Allamakee
|266
|6
|Chickasaw
|266
|1
|Sac
|265
|0
|Clayton
|263
|3
|Cherokee
|255
|2
|Cedar
|252
|1
|Guthrie
|252
|7
|Harrison
|252
|3
|Fayette
|231
|2
|Madison
|227
|2
|Grundy
|224
|3
|Iowa
|216
|1
|Palo Alto
|205
|0
|Hancock
|195
|2
|Howard
|192
|7
|Humboldt
|191
|3
|Mitchell
|191
|0
|Calhoun
|187
|3
|Mills
|183
|1
|Page
|171
|0
|Cass
|169
|2
|Osceola
|169
|0
|Pocahontas
|165
|2
|Monona
|160
|1
|Monroe
|160
|11
|Lucas
|156
|6
|Appanoose
|142
|3
|Jefferson
|139
|1
|Union
|138
|3
|Taylor
|132
|1
|Davis
|127
|4
|Ida
|126
|1
|Fremont
|121
|0
|Van Buren
|115
|1
|Keokuk
|114
|1
|Worth
|109
|0
|Greene
|103
|0
|Montgomery
|97
|5
|Audubon
|87
|1
|Wayne
|87
|2
|Adair
|72
|1
|Decatur
|67
|0
|Ringgold
|53
|2
|Adams
|33
|0
|Unassigned
|14
|0