Court of appeals issues landmark ruling

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|27177
|931
|Ramsey
|10985
|320
|Dakota
|7585
|126
|Anoka
|6182
|135
|Stearns
|4045
|24
|Washington
|3841
|55
|Scott
|2603
|33
|Olmsted
|2473
|28
|Nobles
|1975
|16
|Blue Earth
|1714
|6
|Wright
|1664
|7
|St. Louis
|1618
|41
|Carver
|1429
|7
|Clay
|1411
|40
|Rice
|1343
|8
|Mower
|1336
|5
|Sherburne
|1161
|14
|Kandiyohi
|1026
|2
|Winona
|906
|18
|Lyon
|713
|4
|Waseca
|689
|8
|Benton
|558
|3
|Steele
|553
|2
|Freeborn
|544
|4
|Nicollet
|542
|17
|Crow Wing
|533
|18
|Watonwan
|530
|4
|Chisago
|507
|1
|Todd
|502
|2
|McLeod
|494
|2
|Le Sueur
|472
|4
|Otter Tail
|445
|4
|Beltrami
|440
|5
|Martin
|426
|10
|Goodhue
|376
|9
|Itasca
|339
|14
|Pine
|336
|0
|Douglas
|326
|2
|Polk
|316
|4
|Isanti
|307
|1
|Becker
|280
|2
|Carlton
|271
|1
|Morrison
|264
|2
|Dodge
|248
|0
|Pipestone
|230
|10
|Cottonwood
|227
|0
|Chippewa
|219
|1
|Meeker
|207
|2
|Wabasha
|201
|0
|Brown
|195
|2
|Sibley
|195
|3
|Yellow Medicine
|187
|2
|Cass
|182
|4
|Unassigned
|180
|52
|Rock
|176
|0
|Murray
|170
|2
|Redwood
|170
|3
|Mille Lacs
|165
|3
|Renville
|156
|8
|Jackson
|150
|1
|Faribault
|146
|0
|Swift
|142
|1
|Houston
|127
|0
|Kanabec
|126
|8
|Roseau
|124
|0
|Fillmore
|123
|0
|Koochiching
|123
|3
|Pennington
|120
|1
|Lincoln
|115
|0
|Hubbard
|111
|1
|Stevens
|105
|1
|Pope
|98
|0
|Big Stone
|83
|0
|Aitkin
|81
|1
|Wadena
|69
|0
|Wilkin
|66
|3
|Grant
|62
|4
|Lac qui Parle
|60
|1
|Lake
|59
|0
|Marshall
|53
|1
|Norman
|53
|0
|Mahnomen
|48
|1
|Red Lake
|45
|1
|Traverse
|31
|0
|Clearwater
|28
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|23
|1
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|15962
|262
|Woodbury
|5509
|64
|Johnson
|5147
|27
|Black Hawk
|4500
|90
|Linn
|4078
|112
|Story
|3453
|17
|Dubuque
|3283
|41
|Scott
|3020
|28
|Dallas
|2798
|38
|Pottawattamie
|2141
|39
|Buena Vista
|1992
|12
|Marshall
|1790
|34
|Sioux
|1646
|3
|Wapello
|1334
|57
|Webster
|1272
|14
|Plymouth
|1155
|21
|Clinton
|1124
|21
|Muscatine
|1111
|55
|Crawford
|1091
|5
|Cerro Gordo
|1058
|21
|Warren
|965
|6
|Jasper
|845
|32
|Des Moines
|797
|8
|Marion
|763
|7
|Henry
|746
|4
|Tama
|732
|31
|Carroll
|674
|5
|Lee
|639
|7
|Wright
|592
|1
|Dickinson
|528
|6
|Boone
|511
|8
|Bremer
|495
|7
|Washington
|466
|11
|Louisa
|429
|15
|Delaware
|410
|3
|Mahaska
|410
|19
|Floyd
|352
|3
|Franklin
|350
|18
|Jackson
|350
|3
|Winneshiek
|339
|6
|Lyon
|332
|4
|Clay
|328
|4
|Hamilton
|327
|3
|Benton
|324
|1
|Winnebago
|315
|13
|Hardin
|304
|1
|Poweshiek
|304
|8
|Buchanan
|285
|1
|Jones
|276
|3
|Kossuth
|274
|0
|Butler
|271
|2
|Shelby
|267
|1
|Clarke
|266
|3
|Emmet
|265
|10
|Allamakee
|264
|6
|Clayton
|261
|3
|Chickasaw
|257
|0
|Sac
|257
|0
|Cherokee
|251
|2
|Cedar
|250
|1
|Guthrie
|245
|6
|Harrison
|241
|3
|Fayette
|227
|2
|Grundy
|223
|3
|Madison
|223
|2
|Iowa
|213
|1
|Palo Alto
|203
|0
|Mitchell
|191
|0
|Howard
|190
|6
|Humboldt
|190
|3
|Hancock
|188
|2
|Calhoun
|185
|3
|Mills
|181
|1
|Page
|170
|0
|Cass
|169
|2
|Osceola
|168
|0
|Pocahontas
|163
|2
|Monroe
|159
|11
|Monona
|157
|1
|Lucas
|156
|6
|Appanoose
|139
|3
|Jefferson
|139
|1
|Union
|137
|3
|Taylor
|131
|1
|Davis
|127
|4
|Fremont
|122
|0
|Ida
|122
|1
|Van Buren
|114
|1
|Keokuk
|109
|1
|Worth
|108
|0
|Greene
|101
|0
|Montgomery
|97
|5
|Wayne
|87
|2
|Audubon
|82
|1
|Adair
|72
|1
|Decatur
|67
|0
|Ringgold
|52
|2
|Adams
|33
|0
|Unassigned
|23
|0