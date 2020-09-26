Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

"For us, Logan just keeps on living every single day and we may not get to celebrate some of the things that he could have accomplished but we get to celebrate all of the things she's going to accomplish."
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|26706
|928
|Ramsey
|10775
|319
|Dakota
|7428
|125
|Anoka
|6006
|133
|Stearns
|3950
|24
|Washington
|3735
|55
|Scott
|2532
|33
|Olmsted
|2388
|28
|Nobles
|1961
|16
|Blue Earth
|1676
|6
|Wright
|1603
|7
|St. Louis
|1555
|39
|Carver
|1396
|7
|Clay
|1371
|40
|Rice
|1328
|8
|Mower
|1322
|5
|Sherburne
|1137
|14
|Kandiyohi
|982
|2
|Winona
|870
|18
|Lyon
|678
|4
|Waseca
|614
|8
|Freeborn
|540
|4
|Steele
|540
|2
|Benton
|536
|3
|Nicollet
|529
|16
|Watonwan
|520
|4
|Crow Wing
|494
|18
|Todd
|488
|2
|Chisago
|484
|1
|McLeod
|478
|2
|Le Sueur
|460
|4
|Otter Tail
|430
|4
|Beltrami
|413
|5
|Martin
|394
|10
|Goodhue
|360
|9
|Pine
|319
|0
|Itasca
|313
|14
|Polk
|305
|4
|Douglas
|297
|2
|Isanti
|289
|0
|Becker
|272
|2
|Carlton
|263
|1
|Morrison
|233
|1
|Dodge
|232
|0
|Cottonwood
|224
|0
|Pipestone
|220
|10
|Chippewa
|208
|1
|Meeker
|198
|2
|Sibley
|191
|3
|Wabasha
|188
|0
|Brown
|184
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|176
|2
|Rock
|166
|0
|Cass
|165
|4
|Murray
|163
|2
|Mille Lacs
|158
|3
|Redwood
|158
|1
|Unassigned
|155
|52
|Renville
|147
|8
|Jackson
|145
|1
|Faribault
|141
|0
|Swift
|137
|1
|Houston
|125
|0
|Koochiching
|121
|3
|Kanabec
|119
|8
|Roseau
|118
|0
|Pennington
|117
|1
|Fillmore
|116
|0
|Lincoln
|111
|0
|Hubbard
|97
|1
|Stevens
|97
|1
|Pope
|92
|0
|Big Stone
|81
|0
|Aitkin
|76
|1
|Wadena
|68
|0
|Wilkin
|63
|3
|Grant
|61
|4
|Lake
|58
|0
|Norman
|54
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|53
|1
|Marshall
|51
|1
|Mahnomen
|46
|1
|Red Lake
|44
|1
|Traverse
|29
|0
|Clearwater
|27
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|21
|1
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|15779
|262
|Woodbury
|5356
|64
|Johnson
|5100
|27
|Black Hawk
|4472
|90
|Linn
|3973
|111
|Story
|3429
|17
|Dubuque
|3173
|41
|Scott
|2971
|28
|Dallas
|2771
|38
|Pottawattamie
|2089
|38
|Buena Vista
|1984
|12
|Marshall
|1777
|34
|Sioux
|1565
|3
|Wapello
|1328
|57
|Webster
|1251
|14
|Plymouth
|1122
|20
|Clinton
|1112
|21
|Muscatine
|1100
|54
|Crawford
|1077
|5
|Cerro Gordo
|1051
|21
|Warren
|951
|6
|Jasper
|833
|32
|Des Moines
|774
|8
|Marion
|756
|7
|Henry
|730
|5
|Tama
|708
|31
|Carroll
|660
|5
|Lee
|624
|7
|Wright
|581
|1
|Dickinson
|510
|6
|Boone
|505
|8
|Bremer
|488
|7
|Washington
|456
|11
|Louisa
|428
|15
|Mahaska
|406
|19
|Delaware
|397
|3
|Franklin
|347
|18
|Floyd
|342
|3
|Jackson
|337
|3
|Winneshiek
|330
|6
|Hamilton
|322
|3
|Clay
|319
|4
|Lyon
|318
|4
|Benton
|309
|1
|Winnebago
|301
|13
|Hardin
|299
|1
|Poweshiek
|292
|8
|Buchanan
|274
|1
|Butler
|270
|2
|Jones
|269
|3
|Clarke
|265
|3
|Kossuth
|265
|0
|Shelby
|265
|1
|Emmet
|261
|10
|Allamakee
|259
|6
|Clayton
|252
|3
|Sac
|248
|0
|Cherokee
|246
|2
|Chickasaw
|246
|0
|Guthrie
|244
|6
|Cedar
|241
|1
|Grundy
|219
|3
|Fayette
|217
|2
|Harrison
|214
|3
|Madison
|212
|2
|Iowa
|204
|1
|Mitchell
|189
|0
|Humboldt
|188
|3
|Palo Alto
|188
|0
|Howard
|187
|6
|Hancock
|184
|2
|Calhoun
|182
|3
|Mills
|178
|1
|Cass
|163
|2
|Monroe
|157
|10
|Osceola
|157
|0
|Pocahontas
|157
|2
|Lucas
|156
|6
|Page
|154
|0
|Monona
|150
|1
|Jefferson
|138
|1
|Appanoose
|136
|3
|Union
|131
|3
|Taylor
|127
|1
|Davis
|124
|4
|Ida
|120
|1
|Fremont
|115
|0
|Van Buren
|114
|1
|Keokuk
|107
|1
|Worth
|107
|0
|Greene
|100
|0
|Montgomery
|92
|5
|Wayne
|86
|2
|Audubon
|82
|1
|Adair
|71
|1
|Decatur
|67
|0
|Ringgold
|50
|2
|Adams
|33
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0