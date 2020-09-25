Breweries struggle amid pandemic

The Worth Brewing Company in Northwood is one of many breweries impacted by Covid-19.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|26447
|926
|Ramsey
|10697
|319
|Dakota
|7354
|125
|Anoka
|5935
|132
|Stearns
|3909
|24
|Washington
|3689
|55
|Scott
|2500
|33
|Olmsted
|2367
|28
|Nobles
|1954
|16
|Blue Earth
|1647
|6
|Wright
|1573
|7
|St. Louis
|1480
|39
|Carver
|1389
|7
|Clay
|1340
|40
|Rice
|1322
|8
|Mower
|1312
|5
|Sherburne
|1125
|14
|Kandiyohi
|972
|2
|Winona
|863
|18
|Lyon
|667
|4
|Waseca
|612
|8
|Steele
|533
|2
|Freeborn
|532
|3
|Benton
|530
|3
|Nicollet
|521
|16
|Watonwan
|516
|4
|Todd
|487
|2
|Crow Wing
|481
|18
|McLeod
|475
|2
|Chisago
|471
|1
|Le Sueur
|452
|4
|Otter Tail
|422
|4
|Beltrami
|405
|5
|Martin
|372
|10
|Goodhue
|351
|9
|Pine
|309
|0
|Itasca
|303
|14
|Polk
|298
|4
|Douglas
|286
|2
|Isanti
|279
|0
|Becker
|264
|2
|Carlton
|256
|1
|Cottonwood
|224
|0
|Morrison
|222
|1
|Dodge
|218
|0
|Pipestone
|217
|10
|Chippewa
|206
|1
|Meeker
|194
|2
|Sibley
|186
|3
|Wabasha
|183
|0
|Brown
|182
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|175
|2
|Rock
|164
|0
|Cass
|159
|3
|Murray
|158
|2
|Mille Lacs
|154
|3
|Redwood
|154
|1
|Unassigned
|150
|52
|Renville
|142
|7
|Jackson
|141
|1
|Faribault
|136
|0
|Swift
|127
|1
|Houston
|121
|0
|Koochiching
|121
|3
|Kanabec
|117
|8
|Roseau
|117
|0
|Pennington
|116
|1
|Fillmore
|111
|0
|Lincoln
|108
|0
|Hubbard
|94
|1
|Stevens
|94
|1
|Pope
|92
|0
|Big Stone
|76
|0
|Aitkin
|75
|1
|Wadena
|67
|0
|Wilkin
|61
|3
|Grant
|59
|4
|Lake
|58
|0
|Norman
|53
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|50
|1
|Marshall
|50
|1
|Mahnomen
|46
|1
|Red Lake
|42
|1
|Traverse
|29
|0
|Clearwater
|27
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|21
|1
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|15697
|261
|Woodbury
|5263
|63
|Johnson
|5086
|27
|Black Hawk
|4436
|88
|Linn
|3941
|110
|Story
|3405
|17
|Dubuque
|3101
|41
|Scott
|2926
|28
|Dallas
|2751
|38
|Pottawattamie
|2068
|38
|Buena Vista
|1972
|12
|Marshall
|1770
|34
|Sioux
|1504
|3
|Wapello
|1314
|57
|Webster
|1216
|14
|Plymouth
|1104
|20
|Clinton
|1099
|20
|Muscatine
|1091
|54
|Crawford
|1065
|5
|Cerro Gordo
|1018
|21
|Warren
|948
|6
|Jasper
|817
|32
|Des Moines
|764
|7
|Marion
|753
|6
|Tama
|704
|31
|Henry
|685
|4
|Carroll
|653
|5
|Lee
|620
|7
|Wright
|572
|1
|Dickinson
|508
|6
|Boone
|500
|8
|Bremer
|483
|7
|Washington
|453
|11
|Louisa
|428
|15
|Mahaska
|391
|19
|Delaware
|383
|3
|Franklin
|346
|18
|Floyd
|336
|3
|Jackson
|330
|3
|Winneshiek
|324
|6
|Hamilton
|322
|3
|Clay
|316
|4
|Lyon
|307
|4
|Benton
|306
|1
|Hardin
|295
|1
|Winnebago
|289
|13
|Poweshiek
|278
|8
|Butler
|267
|2
|Buchanan
|265
|1
|Clarke
|264
|3
|Jones
|264
|3
|Emmet
|260
|10
|Shelby
|258
|1
|Allamakee
|256
|6
|Kossuth
|254
|0
|Chickasaw
|247
|0
|Clayton
|244
|3
|Sac
|244
|0
|Guthrie
|241
|6
|Cedar
|238
|1
|Cherokee
|235
|2
|Grundy
|219
|3
|Madison
|212
|2
|Fayette
|211
|2
|Harrison
|207
|3
|Iowa
|198
|1
|Mitchell
|188
|0
|Howard
|186
|6
|Humboldt
|184
|3
|Palo Alto
|183
|0
|Calhoun
|179
|3
|Hancock
|177
|2
|Mills
|177
|1
|Cass
|160
|2
|Monroe
|157
|10
|Pocahontas
|156
|2
|Lucas
|153
|6
|Page
|153
|0
|Osceola
|151
|0
|Monona
|145
|1
|Jefferson
|137
|1
|Appanoose
|133
|3
|Union
|128
|3
|Taylor
|127
|1
|Davis
|124
|4
|Ida
|115
|1
|Van Buren
|113
|1
|Fremont
|110
|0
|Keokuk
|105
|1
|Worth
|104
|0
|Greene
|99
|0
|Montgomery
|90
|5
|Wayne
|85
|2
|Audubon
|81
|1
|Adair
|69
|1
|Decatur
|67
|0
|Ringgold
|49
|2
|Adams
|33
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0