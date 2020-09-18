A Mayo Clinic doctor is warning the u-s could face a "twin-demic" this fall. That's the idea of a flu epidemic happening at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|25264
|915
|Ramsey
|10267
|314
|Dakota
|6942
|124
|Anoka
|5531
|131
|Stearns
|3629
|23
|Washington
|3459
|55
|Scott
|2325
|32
|Olmsted
|2237
|26
|Nobles
|1914
|16
|Blue Earth
|1540
|6
|Wright
|1477
|7
|Carver
|1303
|7
|Rice
|1279
|8
|Mower
|1253
|4
|St. Louis
|1233
|29
|Clay
|1199
|40
|Sherburne
|1050
|13
|Kandiyohi
|908
|2
|Winona
|727
|18
|Lyon
|624
|4
|Steele
|506
|2
|Freeborn
|490
|3
|Nicollet
|487
|16
|Watonwan
|484
|4
|Benton
|479
|3
|Todd
|472
|2
|Le Sueur
|440
|3
|McLeod
|433
|2
|Chisago
|415
|1
|Waseca
|411
|8
|Crow Wing
|402
|18
|Otter Tail
|367
|4
|Beltrami
|362
|4
|Goodhue
|317
|9
|Martin
|280
|9
|Polk
|257
|4
|Itasca
|255
|13
|Becker
|235
|2
|Carlton
|226
|1
|Isanti
|221
|0
|Douglas
|219
|1
|Cottonwood
|213
|0
|Pipestone
|205
|9
|Pine
|198
|0
|Morrison
|184
|1
|Chippewa
|182
|1
|Dodge
|182
|0
|Sibley
|166
|3
|Wabasha
|164
|0
|Brown
|158
|2
|Unassigned
|157
|52
|Meeker
|155
|2
|Murray
|149
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|142
|1
|Rock
|139
|0
|Mille Lacs
|133
|3
|Faribault
|129
|0
|Cass
|120
|3
|Jackson
|120
|1
|Renville
|117
|6
|Pennington
|107
|1
|Houston
|105
|0
|Roseau
|105
|0
|Swift
|99
|1
|Fillmore
|98
|0
|Koochiching
|98
|3
|Kanabec
|95
|8
|Lincoln
|93
|0
|Redwood
|91
|0
|Stevens
|91
|1
|Pope
|81
|0
|Aitkin
|69
|1
|Hubbard
|65
|0
|Big Stone
|64
|0
|Wadena
|61
|0
|Grant
|57
|4
|Wilkin
|55
|3
|Norman
|51
|0
|Lake
|48
|0
|Marshall
|48
|1
|Mahnomen
|44
|1
|Red Lake
|37
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|36
|0
|Traverse
|29
|0
|Clearwater
|24
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|20
|1
|Kittson
|13
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|14988
|255
|Johnson
|4907
|27
|Woodbury
|4754
|59
|Black Hawk
|4251
|84
|Linn
|3640
|102
|Story
|3214
|17
|Dallas
|2632
|38
|Scott
|2614
|27
|Dubuque
|2518
|40
|Buena Vista
|1918
|12
|Pottawattamie
|1894
|37
|Marshall
|1752
|34
|Sioux
|1224
|3
|Wapello
|1220
|57
|Webster
|1179
|14
|Muscatine
|1051
|52
|Clinton
|1024
|18
|Cerro Gordo
|977
|21
|Plymouth
|975
|20
|Crawford
|944
|4
|Warren
|918
|6
|Jasper
|720
|32
|Des Moines
|713
|7
|Marion
|687
|4
|Tama
|678
|30
|Carroll
|608
|5
|Lee
|572
|7
|Wright
|549
|1
|Henry
|510
|4
|Dickinson
|466
|6
|Bremer
|449
|7
|Boone
|434
|6
|Washington
|414
|11
|Louisa
|413
|14
|Franklin
|330
|17
|Hamilton
|312
|3
|Mahaska
|309
|19
|Delaware
|305
|3
|Jackson
|280
|3
|Floyd
|279
|3
|Winneshiek
|274
|5
|Clay
|266
|3
|Hardin
|266
|1
|Benton
|261
|1
|Clarke
|253
|3
|Butler
|251
|2
|Winnebago
|247
|11
|Emmet
|242
|10
|Shelby
|238
|1
|Allamakee
|235
|5
|Jones
|231
|3
|Poweshiek
|230
|8
|Clayton
|224
|3
|Lyon
|223
|3
|Buchanan
|218
|1
|Cedar
|210
|1
|Guthrie
|209
|5
|Chickasaw
|197
|0
|Kossuth
|195
|0
|Grundy
|193
|2
|Madison
|192
|2
|Howard
|176
|4
|Sac
|176
|0
|Fayette
|175
|1
|Iowa
|174
|1
|Cherokee
|173
|2
|Mitchell
|172
|0
|Hancock
|170
|2
|Humboldt
|168
|2
|Harrison
|164
|2
|Calhoun
|161
|2
|Mills
|154
|1
|Pocahontas
|149
|2
|Palo Alto
|148
|0
|Monroe
|140
|9
|Page
|140
|0
|Jefferson
|129
|1
|Lucas
|129
|6
|Cass
|126
|2
|Monona
|125
|1
|Taylor
|117
|1
|Appanoose
|116
|3
|Osceola
|113
|0
|Union
|112
|3
|Davis
|110
|4
|Van Buren
|108
|1
|Worth
|99
|0
|Keokuk
|84
|1
|Montgomery
|84
|5
|Greene
|79
|0
|Ida
|77
|0
|Wayne
|76
|2
|Fremont
|73
|0
|Adair
|59
|1
|Decatur
|58
|0
|Audubon
|50
|1
|Ringgold
|40
|2
|Adams
|27
|0
|Unassigned
|16
|0