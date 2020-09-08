Clear Lake City Council okays more funding for wellness center

The wellness center in Clear Lake is making more progress. The city council now giving the okay to the $700,000 for their share in the project.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|24299
|891
|Ramsey
|9699
|302
|Dakota
|6503
|115
|Anoka
|5076
|125
|Stearns
|3455
|22
|Washington
|3264
|55
|Scott
|2198
|32
|Olmsted
|2121
|25
|Nobles
|1892
|13
|Blue Earth
|1435
|5
|Wright
|1371
|6
|Rice
|1232
|8
|Mower
|1213
|3
|Carver
|1199
|6
|St. Louis
|1032
|24
|Clay
|1011
|40
|Sherburne
|975
|13
|Kandiyohi
|865
|1
|Winona
|597
|17
|Lyon
|576
|3
|Steele
|473
|2
|Todd
|458
|2
|Nicollet
|457
|15
|Watonwan
|453
|4
|Benton
|437
|3
|Freeborn
|423
|1
|Le Sueur
|407
|2
|McLeod
|392
|1
|Chisago
|361
|1
|Crow Wing
|346
|16
|Beltrami
|337
|3
|Waseca
|327
|4
|Otter Tail
|323
|4
|Goodhue
|273
|9
|Martin
|248
|9
|Polk
|225
|4
|Itasca
|217
|13
|Becker
|211
|2
|Carlton
|210
|1
|Cottonwood
|204
|0
|Isanti
|200
|0
|Unassigned
|200
|52
|Pipestone
|198
|9
|Douglas
|188
|1
|Pine
|167
|0
|Chippewa
|161
|1
|Dodge
|161
|0
|Sibley
|155
|3
|Morrison
|149
|1
|Murray
|146
|2
|Brown
|139
|2
|Wabasha
|134
|0
|Meeker
|129
|2
|Mille Lacs
|121
|3
|Faribault
|118
|0
|Rock
|116
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|113
|1
|Cass
|109
|3
|Pennington
|103
|1
|Jackson
|99
|1
|Renville
|98
|6
|Koochiching
|93
|3
|Houston
|89
|0
|Roseau
|89
|0
|Fillmore
|88
|0
|Redwood
|78
|0
|Stevens
|78
|1
|Kanabec
|74
|6
|Lincoln
|72
|0
|Pope
|72
|0
|Swift
|71
|1
|Aitkin
|59
|1
|Grant
|56
|4
|Wadena
|54
|0
|Wilkin
|52
|3
|Hubbard
|51
|0
|Norman
|48
|0
|Marshall
|44
|1
|Lake
|43
|0
|Big Stone
|42
|0
|Mahnomen
|38
|1
|Red Lake
|33
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|24
|0
|Traverse
|24
|0
|Clearwater
|22
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|16
|1
|Kittson
|10
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|14109
|243
|Johnson
|4581
|26
|Woodbury
|4347
|57
|Black Hawk
|4037
|79
|Linn
|3248
|96
|Story
|2941
|16
|Dallas
|2496
|38
|Scott
|2383
|23
|Dubuque
|2197
|36
|Buena Vista
|1860
|12
|Pottawattamie
|1722
|34
|Marshall
|1719
|32
|Wapello
|1134
|54
|Webster
|1079
|11
|Muscatine
|1001
|52
|Sioux
|999
|3
|Clinton
|940
|14
|Cerro Gordo
|886
|20
|Crawford
|868
|3
|Warren
|855
|5
|Plymouth
|849
|18
|Tama
|652
|29
|Jasper
|637
|30
|Des Moines
|632
|5
|Marion
|597
|2
|Wright
|527
|1
|Lee
|500
|6
|Carroll
|497
|4
|Dickinson
|444
|6
|Henry
|404
|4
|Louisa
|400
|14
|Bremer
|386
|7
|Boone
|383
|5
|Washington
|368
|11
|Franklin
|310
|17
|Hamilton
|297
|2
|Delaware
|262
|3
|Mahaska
|258
|18
|Hardin
|250
|1
|Clarke
|246
|3
|Clay
|244
|3
|Winneshiek
|243
|4
|Floyd
|241
|3
|Jackson
|237
|2
|Emmet
|230
|8
|Butler
|224
|2
|Shelby
|224
|1
|Benton
|223
|1
|Poweshiek
|204
|8
|Jones
|195
|2
|Allamakee
|193
|5
|Clayton
|193
|3
|Buchanan
|188
|1
|Guthrie
|182
|5
|Cedar
|180
|1
|Winnebago
|174
|10
|Madison
|172
|2
|Lyon
|167
|2
|Hancock
|164
|2
|Fayette
|159
|1
|Harrison
|157
|2
|Humboldt
|155
|2
|Howard
|152
|3
|Cherokee
|147
|2
|Grundy
|146
|1
|Mitchell
|142
|0
|Chickasaw
|141
|0
|Pocahontas
|140
|2
|Calhoun
|139
|2
|Mills
|138
|1
|Kossuth
|136
|0
|Iowa
|129
|1
|Sac
|126
|0
|Palo Alto
|125
|0
|Jefferson
|124
|1
|Page
|124
|0
|Monroe
|122
|8
|Cass
|118
|2
|Taylor
|114
|1
|Monona
|112
|1
|Van Buren
|107
|1
|Lucas
|102
|5
|Osceola
|101
|0
|Appanoose
|96
|3
|Davis
|96
|3
|Union
|94
|3
|Worth
|87
|0
|Montgomery
|83
|5
|Keokuk
|76
|1
|Greene
|67
|0
|Wayne
|64
|2
|Fremont
|63
|0
|Ida
|52
|0
|Adair
|50
|1
|Decatur
|48
|0
|Audubon
|41
|1
|Ringgold
|34
|2
|Adams
|23
|0
|Unassigned
|1
|0