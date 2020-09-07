3 on 3 football comes to Rochester in September

The tournament will be held Sept. 19th & 26th at the John Withers Sports Complex in the Med City.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|24155
|891
|Ramsey
|9646
|302
|Dakota
|6447
|115
|Anoka
|5023
|124
|Stearns
|3444
|22
|Washington
|3235
|55
|Scott
|2180
|32
|Olmsted
|2110
|25
|Nobles
|1891
|13
|Blue Earth
|1428
|5
|Wright
|1354
|6
|Rice
|1229
|8
|Mower
|1211
|3
|Carver
|1186
|5
|Clay
|1002
|40
|St. Louis
|1001
|24
|Sherburne
|968
|13
|Kandiyohi
|855
|1
|Winona
|583
|17
|Lyon
|568
|3
|Steele
|469
|2
|Todd
|457
|2
|Nicollet
|456
|15
|Watonwan
|451
|4
|Benton
|433
|3
|Freeborn
|423
|1
|Le Sueur
|405
|2
|McLeod
|383
|1
|Chisago
|351
|1
|Crow Wing
|341
|16
|Beltrami
|336
|3
|Otter Tail
|320
|4
|Waseca
|320
|3
|Goodhue
|271
|9
|Martin
|248
|9
|Polk
|225
|4
|Itasca
|214
|13
|Becker
|209
|2
|Carlton
|209
|1
|Cottonwood
|204
|0
|Pipestone
|198
|9
|Isanti
|197
|0
|Douglas
|185
|1
|Unassigned
|180
|52
|Pine
|167
|0
|Dodge
|161
|0
|Chippewa
|159
|1
|Sibley
|155
|3
|Murray
|146
|2
|Morrison
|142
|1
|Brown
|137
|2
|Wabasha
|133
|0
|Meeker
|126
|2
|Faribault
|118
|0
|Mille Lacs
|115
|3
|Rock
|115
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|115
|1
|Cass
|108
|3
|Pennington
|101
|1
|Jackson
|99
|1
|Renville
|98
|6
|Koochiching
|92
|3
|Fillmore
|88
|0
|Houston
|86
|0
|Roseau
|84
|0
|Redwood
|76
|0
|Kanabec
|73
|6
|Stevens
|73
|1
|Lincoln
|72
|0
|Pope
|69
|0
|Swift
|69
|1
|Aitkin
|59
|1
|Grant
|56
|4
|Wadena
|52
|0
|Wilkin
|52
|3
|Norman
|48
|0
|Hubbard
|47
|0
|Marshall
|44
|1
|Lake
|42
|0
|Big Stone
|40
|0
|Mahnomen
|37
|1
|Red Lake
|33
|0
|Traverse
|24
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|23
|0
|Clearwater
|22
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|14
|1
|Kittson
|10
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|14072
|243
|Johnson
|4555
|26
|Woodbury
|4327
|56
|Black Hawk
|4022
|78
|Linn
|3225
|96
|Story
|2910
|16
|Dallas
|2489
|38
|Scott
|2382
|23
|Dubuque
|2179
|36
|Buena Vista
|1860
|12
|Pottawattamie
|1721
|34
|Marshall
|1714
|32
|Wapello
|1128
|54
|Webster
|1080
|11
|Muscatine
|998
|52
|Sioux
|984
|3
|Clinton
|932
|13
|Cerro Gordo
|886
|20
|Crawford
|866
|3
|Warren
|852
|5
|Plymouth
|843
|18
|Tama
|652
|29
|Jasper
|634
|30
|Des Moines
|629
|5
|Marion
|592
|2
|Wright
|526
|1
|Carroll
|492
|4
|Lee
|492
|6
|Dickinson
|443
|6
|Henry
|403
|4
|Louisa
|400
|14
|Boone
|381
|5
|Bremer
|381
|7
|Washington
|367
|11
|Franklin
|309
|17
|Hamilton
|294
|2
|Delaware
|261
|3
|Mahaska
|255
|18
|Hardin
|250
|1
|Clarke
|244
|3
|Clay
|244
|3
|Winneshiek
|241
|4
|Floyd
|240
|3
|Jackson
|235
|2
|Emmet
|229
|8
|Butler
|223
|2
|Shelby
|223
|1
|Benton
|221
|1
|Poweshiek
|203
|8
|Jones
|195
|2
|Clayton
|192
|3
|Allamakee
|190
|5
|Buchanan
|188
|1
|Guthrie
|180
|5
|Cedar
|178
|1
|Winnebago
|173
|10
|Madison
|172
|2
|Lyon
|166
|2
|Hancock
|163
|2
|Fayette
|159
|1
|Harrison
|157
|2
|Humboldt
|155
|2
|Howard
|152
|3
|Cherokee
|146
|2
|Grundy
|143
|1
|Mitchell
|142
|0
|Calhoun
|140
|2
|Pocahontas
|140
|2
|Mills
|137
|1
|Chickasaw
|135
|0
|Kossuth
|132
|0
|Iowa
|126
|1
|Palo Alto
|125
|0
|Sac
|125
|0
|Jefferson
|124
|1
|Page
|124
|0
|Monroe
|121
|8
|Cass
|118
|2
|Taylor
|114
|1
|Monona
|110
|1
|Van Buren
|107
|1
|Lucas
|101
|5
|Osceola
|100
|0
|Appanoose
|95
|3
|Davis
|94
|3
|Union
|93
|3
|Worth
|84
|0
|Montgomery
|83
|5
|Keokuk
|75
|1
|Greene
|67
|0
|Wayne
|64
|2
|Fremont
|63
|0
|Adair
|50
|1
|Ida
|49
|0
|Decatur
|48
|0
|Audubon
|41
|1
|Ringgold
|34
|2
|Adams
|23
|0
|Unassigned
|8
|0