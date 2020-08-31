U.S. Senator Ernst reaffirms her commitment to the Ag industry

The Senator tells KIMT News 3 she is trying to work with the Administration to promote policies that help and not hurt the ethanol industry.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|22984
|879
|Ramsey
|9132
|298
|Dakota
|5867
|110
|Anoka
|4681
|121
|Stearns
|3244
|22
|Washington
|2962
|54
|Olmsted
|2016
|24
|Scott
|1992
|31
|Nobles
|1863
|13
|Wright
|1229
|6
|Blue Earth
|1223
|5
|Rice
|1185
|8
|Mower
|1176
|3
|Carver
|1113
|4
|Sherburne
|910
|13
|Clay
|872
|40
|St. Louis
|867
|23
|Kandiyohi
|814
|1
|Lyon
|516
|3
|Todd
|449
|2
|Nicollet
|438
|15
|Watonwan
|438
|4
|Steele
|428
|2
|Winona
|427
|17
|Freeborn
|400
|1
|Benton
|398
|3
|Le Sueur
|375
|2
|McLeod
|360
|1
|Beltrami
|319
|1
|Chisago
|311
|1
|Crow Wing
|303
|16
|Otter Tail
|293
|4
|Goodhue
|263
|9
|Waseca
|258
|2
|Martin
|231
|6
|Cottonwood
|200
|0
|Polk
|199
|4
|Becker
|197
|2
|Itasca
|196
|12
|Carlton
|188
|1
|Pipestone
|187
|9
|Isanti
|174
|0
|Douglas
|166
|1
|Dodge
|157
|0
|Unassigned
|154
|49
|Pine
|152
|0
|Murray
|141
|1
|Sibley
|139
|3
|Chippewa
|135
|1
|Brown
|130
|2
|Wabasha
|122
|0
|Faribault
|115
|0
|Morrison
|114
|1
|Meeker
|108
|2
|Cass
|103
|3
|Rock
|103
|0
|Mille Lacs
|99
|3
|Jackson
|95
|1
|Koochiching
|87
|3
|Pennington
|87
|1
|Fillmore
|86
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|85
|1
|Renville
|84
|6
|Houston
|76
|0
|Roseau
|73
|0
|Lincoln
|68
|0
|Kanabec
|65
|5
|Pope
|64
|0
|Swift
|63
|1
|Redwood
|61
|0
|Grant
|55
|4
|Wilkin
|51
|3
|Wadena
|49
|0
|Aitkin
|48
|1
|Norman
|46
|0
|Stevens
|45
|0
|Hubbard
|44
|0
|Mahnomen
|35
|1
|Marshall
|35
|0
|Big Stone
|34
|0
|Lake
|33
|0
|Red Lake
|29
|0
|Traverse
|21
|0
|Clearwater
|19
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|15
|0
|Kittson
|7
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|13292
|225
|Woodbury
|4126
|56
|Johnson
|3828
|26
|Black Hawk
|3787
|74
|Linn
|2971
|94
|Dallas
|2378
|39
|Story
|2362
|16
|Scott
|2208
|21
|Dubuque
|2027
|36
|Buena Vista
|1826
|12
|Marshall
|1639
|32
|Pottawattamie
|1631
|34
|Wapello
|1082
|49
|Webster
|1006
|8
|Muscatine
|959
|51
|Sioux
|893
|3
|Crawford
|832
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|822
|20
|Clinton
|821
|10
|Warren
|775
|5
|Plymouth
|737
|18
|Tama
|622
|29
|Jasper
|585
|30
|Des Moines
|567
|5
|Wright
|519
|1
|Marion
|475
|0
|Dickinson
|424
|6
|Lee
|409
|5
|Louisa
|397
|14
|Carroll
|387
|2
|Boone
|344
|4
|Washington
|336
|11
|Bremer
|298
|7
|Franklin
|296
|17
|Hamilton
|279
|2
|Henry
|279
|4
|Clarke
|239
|3
|Clay
|236
|3
|Hardin
|230
|1
|Emmet
|221
|8
|Winneshiek
|217
|3
|Mahaska
|216
|18
|Floyd
|215
|3
|Shelby
|215
|1
|Delaware
|212
|3
|Jackson
|208
|1
|Butler
|201
|2
|Benton
|200
|1
|Poweshiek
|184
|8
|Clayton
|179
|3
|Allamakee
|174
|4
|Buchanan
|174
|1
|Guthrie
|173
|5
|Jones
|170
|2
|Madison
|164
|2
|Winnebago
|161
|8
|Cedar
|154
|1
|Hancock
|154
|2
|Humboldt
|153
|2
|Lyon
|148
|2
|Harrison
|147
|1
|Cherokee
|140
|2
|Fayette
|138
|1
|Howard
|132
|2
|Pocahontas
|130
|2
|Grundy
|128
|1
|Mills
|128
|1
|Calhoun
|126
|2
|Kossuth
|121
|0
|Jefferson
|117
|0
|Sac
|114
|0
|Iowa
|113
|1
|Taylor
|113
|1
|Cass
|112
|2
|Page
|112
|0
|Palo Alto
|112
|0
|Mitchell
|109
|0
|Chickasaw
|107
|0
|Monona
|107
|1
|Monroe
|107
|8
|Van Buren
|101
|1
|Osceola
|99
|0
|Lucas
|93
|5
|Union
|93
|3
|Appanoose
|82
|3
|Davis
|81
|2
|Worth
|79
|0
|Montgomery
|76
|5
|Keokuk
|60
|1
|Fremont
|58
|0
|Greene
|54
|0
|Adair
|51
|1
|Wayne
|48
|2
|Decatur
|44
|0
|Audubon
|41
|1
|Ida
|40
|0
|Ringgold
|32
|1
|Adams
|22
|0
|Unassigned
|19
|0