MN GOP Chair Reflects on Trump's Leadership

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|22305
|877
|Ramsey
|8856
|296
|Dakota
|5585
|110
|Anoka
|4516
|120
|Stearns
|3192
|21
|Washington
|2808
|54
|Olmsted
|1958
|24
|Scott
|1916
|31
|Nobles
|1847
|13
|Mower
|1165
|3
|Rice
|1159
|8
|Wright
|1137
|6
|Blue Earth
|1124
|5
|Carver
|1084
|4
|Sherburne
|871
|12
|Clay
|850
|40
|St. Louis
|808
|23
|Kandiyohi
|798
|1
|Lyon
|458
|3
|Todd
|445
|2
|Nicollet
|423
|15
|Watonwan
|418
|4
|Steele
|407
|2
|Freeborn
|394
|1
|Benton
|378
|3
|Winona
|353
|17
|Le Sueur
|352
|2
|McLeod
|347
|1
|Beltrami
|311
|1
|Crow Wing
|293
|16
|Chisago
|289
|1
|Otter Tail
|263
|4
|Goodhue
|249
|9
|Waseca
|240
|2
|Martin
|223
|6
|Cottonwood
|196
|0
|Polk
|189
|4
|Becker
|185
|2
|Carlton
|182
|1
|Itasca
|181
|12
|Pipestone
|179
|9
|Isanti
|169
|0
|Douglas
|152
|1
|Dodge
|150
|0
|Pine
|145
|0
|Unassigned
|141
|49
|Murray
|140
|1
|Chippewa
|130
|1
|Sibley
|125
|2
|Wabasha
|115
|0
|Brown
|113
|2
|Faribault
|112
|0
|Morrison
|112
|1
|Meeker
|101
|2
|Rock
|101
|0
|Cass
|99
|3
|Jackson
|93
|0
|Mille Lacs
|92
|3
|Koochiching
|87
|3
|Fillmore
|83
|0
|Pennington
|80
|1
|Renville
|77
|6
|Yellow Medicine
|72
|1
|Houston
|69
|0
|Lincoln
|64
|0
|Kanabec
|63
|4
|Roseau
|63
|0
|Pope
|61
|0
|Swift
|60
|1
|Grant
|55
|4
|Redwood
|53
|0
|Wilkin
|48
|3
|Aitkin
|47
|1
|Norman
|45
|0
|Wadena
|45
|0
|Hubbard
|42
|0
|Mahnomen
|35
|1
|Big Stone
|32
|0
|Stevens
|31
|0
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Lake
|28
|0
|Red Lake
|28
|0
|Traverse
|21
|0
|Clearwater
|18
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|13
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|12792
|222
|Woodbury
|4028
|56
|Black Hawk
|3641
|73
|Johnson
|3218
|26
|Linn
|2873
|93
|Dallas
|2306
|38
|Scott
|2111
|19
|Story
|2079
|16
|Dubuque
|1966
|36
|Buena Vista
|1822
|12
|Marshall
|1606
|29
|Pottawattamie
|1565
|34
|Wapello
|1053
|48
|Webster
|993
|8
|Muscatine
|943
|51
|Sioux
|852
|3
|Crawford
|812
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|786
|20
|Clinton
|758
|9
|Warren
|742
|5
|Plymouth
|672
|18
|Tama
|610
|29
|Jasper
|556
|30
|Wright
|513
|1
|Des Moines
|511
|5
|Marion
|424
|0
|Dickinson
|417
|5
|Louisa
|392
|14
|Lee
|353
|5
|Carroll
|336
|2
|Boone
|335
|4
|Washington
|330
|11
|Franklin
|292
|16
|Bremer
|282
|7
|Hamilton
|278
|2
|Clay
|236
|2
|Henry
|235
|4
|Clarke
|231
|3
|Hardin
|221
|1
|Emmet
|217
|7
|Shelby
|212
|1
|Floyd
|209
|3
|Mahaska
|208
|18
|Winneshiek
|198
|1
|Jackson
|193
|1
|Benton
|189
|1
|Delaware
|189
|3
|Butler
|182
|2
|Poweshiek
|181
|8
|Clayton
|175
|3
|Allamakee
|172
|4
|Buchanan
|170
|1
|Guthrie
|166
|5
|Jones
|165
|2
|Madison
|160
|2
|Winnebago
|154
|7
|Humboldt
|151
|2
|Hancock
|149
|2
|Cedar
|147
|1
|Harrison
|142
|1
|Lyon
|141
|2
|Cherokee
|135
|1
|Fayette
|134
|1
|Pocahontas
|128
|2
|Mills
|122
|1
|Grundy
|120
|1
|Howard
|120
|2
|Calhoun
|117
|2
|Kossuth
|117
|0
|Jefferson
|116
|0
|Cass
|112
|2
|Palo Alto
|111
|0
|Iowa
|109
|1
|Taylor
|108
|1
|Page
|107
|0
|Monona
|106
|1
|Sac
|105
|0
|Chickasaw
|97
|0
|Monroe
|96
|8
|Van Buren
|95
|1
|Lucas
|93
|5
|Mitchell
|93
|0
|Osceola
|93
|0
|Union
|93
|3
|Davis
|80
|2
|Worth
|78
|0
|Appanoose
|76
|3
|Montgomery
|70
|4
|Fremont
|55
|0
|Keokuk
|55
|1
|Greene
|54
|0
|Adair
|48
|1
|Wayne
|45
|2
|Decatur
|43
|0
|Ida
|38
|0
|Audubon
|37
|1
|Ringgold
|30
|1
|Adams
|20
|0
|Unassigned
|11
|0