Art sculptures on

Most of the sculptures are in downtown Rochester, but 'Art 4 Trails' wants to locate the new ones outside of the downtown area.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|21846
|867
|Ramsey
|8678
|286
|Dakota
|5337
|110
|Anoka
|4386
|117
|Stearns
|3106
|21
|Washington
|2663
|51
|Olmsted
|1919
|24
|Scott
|1859
|28
|Nobles
|1827
|11
|Mower
|1162
|3
|Rice
|1147
|8
|Wright
|1102
|6
|Blue Earth
|1057
|5
|Carver
|1040
|4
|Sherburne
|835
|12
|Clay
|830
|40
|Kandiyohi
|779
|1
|St. Louis
|768
|22
|Lyon
|445
|3
|Todd
|443
|2
|Nicollet
|412
|14
|Watonwan
|404
|3
|Steele
|399
|2
|Freeborn
|389
|1
|Benton
|354
|3
|Le Sueur
|326
|2
|McLeod
|307
|1
|Winona
|302
|17
|Beltrami
|296
|1
|Crow Wing
|290
|16
|Chisago
|277
|1
|Otter Tail
|245
|4
|Goodhue
|241
|9
|Martin
|219
|6
|Waseca
|219
|2
|Cottonwood
|194
|0
|Polk
|179
|4
|Becker
|178
|1
|Pipestone
|174
|9
|Carlton
|171
|1
|Isanti
|166
|0
|Itasca
|166
|12
|Dodge
|148
|0
|Douglas
|147
|1
|Pine
|139
|0
|Murray
|137
|1
|Chippewa
|129
|1
|Unassigned
|127
|46
|Sibley
|116
|2
|Wabasha
|111
|0
|Brown
|110
|2
|Faribault
|108
|0
|Morrison
|108
|1
|Rock
|99
|0
|Meeker
|94
|2
|Cass
|92
|3
|Jackson
|91
|0
|Mille Lacs
|87
|3
|Koochiching
|85
|3
|Fillmore
|80
|0
|Pennington
|76
|1
|Renville
|72
|6
|Yellow Medicine
|66
|1
|Houston
|65
|0
|Roseau
|64
|0
|Lincoln
|63
|0
|Kanabec
|62
|4
|Swift
|60
|1
|Pope
|58
|0
|Grant
|55
|4
|Redwood
|47
|0
|Aitkin
|45
|1
|Norman
|45
|0
|Wilkin
|45
|3
|Wadena
|44
|0
|Hubbard
|42
|0
|Mahnomen
|32
|1
|Big Stone
|31
|0
|Marshall
|31
|0
|Red Lake
|28
|0
|Stevens
|28
|0
|Lake
|27
|0
|Traverse
|21
|0
|Clearwater
|17
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|13
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|11836
|217
|Woodbury
|3967
|54
|Black Hawk
|3522
|71
|Linn
|2758
|91
|Johnson
|2592
|24
|Dallas
|2127
|36
|Scott
|2014
|19
|Dubuque
|1907
|35
|Buena Vista
|1817
|12
|Story
|1606
|16
|Marshall
|1570
|28
|Pottawattamie
|1518
|31
|Wapello
|1021
|45
|Muscatine
|928
|48
|Crawford
|794
|3
|Sioux
|792
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|720
|20
|Webster
|696
|8
|Clinton
|679
|7
|Warren
|660
|5
|Plymouth
|622
|15
|Tama
|586
|29
|Jasper
|523
|30
|Wright
|495
|1
|Des Moines
|427
|3
|Dickinson
|402
|5
|Louisa
|382
|14
|Marion
|324
|0
|Boone
|322
|3
|Washington
|315
|10
|Carroll
|306
|2
|Franklin
|275
|16
|Lee
|272
|5
|Bremer
|265
|7
|Hamilton
|248
|2
|Clay
|231
|2
|Clarke
|216
|3
|Emmet
|214
|7
|Hardin
|214
|1
|Shelby
|208
|1
|Henry
|205
|4
|Floyd
|184
|3
|Benton
|182
|1
|Jackson
|180
|1
|Poweshiek
|178
|8
|Winneshiek
|173
|1
|Delaware
|169
|2
|Allamakee
|168
|4
|Mahaska
|166
|18
|Buchanan
|164
|1
|Butler
|163
|2
|Clayton
|160
|3
|Guthrie
|157
|5
|Jones
|155
|2
|Madison
|150
|2
|Cedar
|146
|1
|Winnebago
|144
|3
|Harrison
|137
|1
|Hancock
|136
|2
|Lyon
|136
|2
|Cherokee
|126
|1
|Fayette
|125
|1
|Pocahontas
|122
|2
|Mills
|118
|1
|Grundy
|113
|1
|Kossuth
|113
|0
|Iowa
|107
|1
|Taylor
|107
|0
|Jefferson
|105
|0
|Monona
|105
|1
|Palo Alto
|105
|0
|Cass
|104
|2
|Page
|104
|0
|Calhoun
|102
|2
|Sac
|102
|0
|Humboldt
|100
|2
|Mitchell
|93
|0
|Monroe
|93
|8
|Osceola
|91
|0
|Union
|90
|3
|Howard
|89
|0
|Chickasaw
|86
|0
|Lucas
|83
|4
|Davis
|77
|2
|Worth
|75
|0
|Montgomery
|68
|4
|Appanoose
|66
|3
|Fremont
|54
|0
|Keokuk
|48
|1
|Greene
|47
|0
|Van Buren
|47
|1
|Adair
|43
|1
|Wayne
|37
|2
|Audubon
|36
|1
|Decatur
|36
|0
|Ida
|36
|0
|Ringgold
|30
|1
|Adams
|20
|0
|Unassigned
|16
|0