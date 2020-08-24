Rayce Hardy talks about RNC

Political analyst expects GOP to strive for positivity
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|21670
|866
|Ramsey
|8594
|285
|Dakota
|5260
|110
|Anoka
|4329
|117
|Stearns
|3085
|21
|Washington
|2618
|51
|Olmsted
|1915
|24
|Scott
|1844
|27
|Nobles
|1823
|11
|Mower
|1158
|3
|Rice
|1120
|8
|Wright
|1085
|6
|Blue Earth
|1052
|5
|Carver
|1028
|4
|Clay
|828
|40
|Sherburne
|826
|12
|Kandiyohi
|771
|1
|St. Louis
|748
|22
|Lyon
|443
|3
|Todd
|442
|2
|Nicollet
|408
|14
|Watonwan
|403
|3
|Steele
|394
|2
|Freeborn
|387
|1
|Benton
|352
|3
|Le Sueur
|316
|2
|McLeod
|300
|1
|Winona
|298
|17
|Beltrami
|292
|1
|Crow Wing
|287
|16
|Chisago
|269
|1
|Otter Tail
|242
|4
|Goodhue
|238
|9
|Martin
|219
|6
|Waseca
|212
|1
|Cottonwood
|194
|0
|Polk
|179
|4
|Becker
|176
|1
|Pipestone
|173
|9
|Carlton
|169
|1
|Isanti
|163
|0
|Itasca
|163
|12
|Douglas
|148
|1
|Dodge
|146
|0
|Pine
|138
|0
|Murray
|136
|1
|Chippewa
|129
|1
|Unassigned
|123
|46
|Sibley
|112
|2
|Brown
|109
|2
|Wabasha
|109
|0
|Morrison
|108
|1
|Faribault
|107
|0
|Rock
|98
|0
|Meeker
|93
|2
|Jackson
|90
|0
|Cass
|89
|3
|Koochiching
|85
|3
|Mille Lacs
|85
|3
|Fillmore
|80
|0
|Pennington
|76
|1
|Renville
|72
|6
|Houston
|65
|0
|Lincoln
|63
|0
|Roseau
|63
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|61
|1
|Swift
|59
|1
|Pope
|57
|0
|Grant
|55
|4
|Kanabec
|52
|4
|Redwood
|46
|0
|Aitkin
|45
|1
|Norman
|45
|0
|Wilkin
|45
|3
|Hubbard
|41
|0
|Wadena
|41
|0
|Mahnomen
|32
|1
|Big Stone
|31
|0
|Marshall
|31
|0
|Red Lake
|28
|0
|Lake
|27
|0
|Stevens
|25
|0
|Traverse
|21
|0
|Clearwater
|17
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|12
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|11751
|214
|Woodbury
|3950
|54
|Black Hawk
|3513
|70
|Linn
|2745
|91
|Johnson
|2538
|24
|Dallas
|2115
|36
|Scott
|2002
|19
|Dubuque
|1903
|35
|Buena Vista
|1815
|12
|Story
|1569
|16
|Marshall
|1567
|28
|Pottawattamie
|1517
|31
|Wapello
|1007
|43
|Muscatine
|924
|48
|Crawford
|788
|3
|Sioux
|775
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|715
|20
|Webster
|695
|8
|Clinton
|659
|6
|Warren
|655
|5
|Plymouth
|614
|15
|Tama
|584
|29
|Jasper
|522
|29
|Wright
|494
|1
|Des Moines
|427
|3
|Dickinson
|402
|5
|Louisa
|382
|14
|Washington
|316
|10
|Boone
|315
|3
|Marion
|306
|0
|Carroll
|297
|2
|Franklin
|275
|16
|Bremer
|265
|7
|Lee
|257
|5
|Hamilton
|246
|2
|Clay
|229
|2
|Clarke
|216
|3
|Hardin
|213
|1
|Emmet
|212
|7
|Shelby
|208
|1
|Henry
|202
|4
|Floyd
|184
|3
|Benton
|182
|1
|Jackson
|180
|1
|Poweshiek
|177
|8
|Winneshiek
|169
|1
|Allamakee
|167
|4
|Buchanan
|164
|1
|Butler
|163
|2
|Delaware
|162
|2
|Mahaska
|158
|18
|Guthrie
|157
|5
|Jones
|154
|2
|Clayton
|152
|3
|Madison
|151
|2
|Cedar
|146
|1
|Winnebago
|144
|2
|Lyon
|136
|2
|Harrison
|135
|1
|Hancock
|133
|2
|Cherokee
|126
|1
|Fayette
|123
|0
|Pocahontas
|122
|2
|Mills
|117
|1
|Grundy
|112
|1
|Kossuth
|111
|0
|Page
|107
|0
|Taylor
|107
|0
|Iowa
|106
|1
|Cass
|105
|2
|Palo Alto
|105
|0
|Monona
|104
|1
|Jefferson
|103
|0
|Calhoun
|101
|2
|Sac
|101
|0
|Humboldt
|100
|2
|Mitchell
|92
|0
|Monroe
|92
|8
|Osceola
|91
|0
|Union
|90
|3
|Howard
|87
|0
|Chickasaw
|86
|0
|Lucas
|80
|4
|Davis
|77
|2
|Worth
|75
|0
|Montgomery
|69
|4
|Appanoose
|66
|3
|Fremont
|55
|0
|Keokuk
|46
|1
|Van Buren
|46
|1
|Greene
|45
|0
|Adair
|43
|1
|Ida
|36
|0
|Audubon
|35
|1
|Decatur
|33
|0
|Wayne
|33
|2
|Ringgold
|29
|1
|Adams
|20
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0