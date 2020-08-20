Intercultural Cities Initiative

An initiative looking to make Rochester a more attractive place to live and work is moving forward.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|20853
|855
|Ramsey
|8234
|279
|Dakota
|4992
|108
|Anoka
|4149
|116
|Stearns
|2990
|21
|Washington
|2435
|51
|Olmsted
|1866
|24
|Nobles
|1803
|11
|Scott
|1761
|25
|Mower
|1134
|3
|Rice
|1078
|8
|Blue Earth
|1007
|5
|Wright
|1006
|6
|Carver
|987
|4
|Clay
|802
|40
|Sherburne
|790
|11
|Kandiyohi
|745
|1
|St. Louis
|696
|21
|Todd
|436
|2
|Lyon
|434
|3
|Watonwan
|394
|3
|Nicollet
|386
|13
|Freeborn
|375
|1
|Steele
|375
|2
|Benton
|340
|3
|Winona
|284
|17
|Beltrami
|281
|1
|McLeod
|279
|2
|Crow Wing
|275
|14
|Le Sueur
|263
|2
|Chisago
|233
|1
|Otter Tail
|227
|4
|Goodhue
|223
|9
|Martin
|212
|6
|Cottonwood
|188
|0
|Waseca
|183
|1
|Becker
|168
|1
|Polk
|168
|4
|Pipestone
|165
|9
|Carlton
|160
|1
|Isanti
|151
|0
|Itasca
|151
|12
|Douglas
|147
|1
|Dodge
|142
|0
|Pine
|132
|0
|Murray
|131
|1
|Chippewa
|126
|1
|Unassigned
|125
|45
|Morrison
|103
|1
|Wabasha
|103
|0
|Brown
|101
|2
|Sibley
|97
|2
|Faribault
|96
|0
|Meeker
|91
|2
|Rock
|90
|0
|Jackson
|85
|0
|Cass
|84
|3
|Koochiching
|84
|3
|Mille Lacs
|82
|3
|Fillmore
|78
|0
|Pennington
|74
|1
|Renville
|69
|5
|Houston
|63
|0
|Lincoln
|61
|0
|Swift
|58
|1
|Roseau
|57
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|56
|0
|Grant
|55
|4
|Pope
|52
|0
|Kanabec
|46
|4
|Aitkin
|44
|1
|Norman
|43
|0
|Redwood
|39
|0
|Wilkin
|39
|3
|Hubbard
|37
|0
|Mahnomen
|30
|1
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Wadena
|30
|0
|Big Stone
|28
|0
|Red Lake
|26
|0
|Lake
|25
|0
|Stevens
|22
|0
|Traverse
|17
|0
|Clearwater
|15
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|10
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|11220
|212
|Woodbury
|3858
|54
|Black Hawk
|3396
|67
|Linn
|2623
|90
|Johnson
|2279
|22
|Dallas
|2018
|35
|Scott
|1903
|17
|Dubuque
|1849
|34
|Buena Vista
|1808
|12
|Marshall
|1528
|28
|Pottawattamie
|1461
|31
|Story
|1440
|16
|Wapello
|969
|39
|Muscatine
|902
|48
|Crawford
|765
|3
|Sioux
|715
|3
|Webster
|683
|8
|Cerro Gordo
|673
|20
|Warren
|612
|3
|Tama
|572
|29
|Clinton
|564
|5
|Plymouth
|544
|14
|Jasper
|507
|29
|Wright
|488
|1
|Dickinson
|392
|5
|Louisa
|379
|14
|Des Moines
|327
|2
|Washington
|313
|10
|Boone
|298
|3
|Franklin
|267
|16
|Bremer
|250
|7
|Carroll
|246
|2
|Hamilton
|239
|1
|Clay
|223
|1
|Marion
|222
|0
|Clarke
|212
|3
|Emmet
|206
|6
|Shelby
|199
|1
|Hardin
|197
|1
|Lee
|189
|5
|Benton
|179
|1
|Henry
|178
|4
|Jackson
|174
|1
|Floyd
|172
|3
|Poweshiek
|167
|8
|Allamakee
|163
|4
|Buchanan
|154
|1
|Guthrie
|150
|5
|Mahaska
|150
|17
|Delaware
|147
|2
|Butler
|146
|2
|Jones
|141
|2
|Madison
|141
|2
|Cedar
|140
|1
|Clayton
|132
|3
|Lyon
|132
|2
|Hancock
|126
|2
|Harrison
|125
|1
|Winneshiek
|124
|1
|Cherokee
|122
|1
|Winnebago
|120
|1
|Pocahontas
|119
|2
|Fayette
|114
|0
|Kossuth
|106
|0
|Mills
|104
|1
|Page
|104
|0
|Taylor
|104
|0
|Iowa
|101
|1
|Palo Alto
|101
|0
|Grundy
|98
|1
|Cass
|97
|2
|Humboldt
|96
|2
|Jefferson
|95
|0
|Monona
|95
|1
|Sac
|94
|0
|Calhoun
|92
|2
|Osceola
|90
|0
|Union
|89
|3
|Mitchell
|85
|0
|Monroe
|82
|8
|Lucas
|78
|4
|Chickasaw
|76
|0
|Davis
|72
|2
|Howard
|71
|0
|Worth
|71
|0
|Montgomery
|66
|4
|Appanoose
|59
|3
|Fremont
|48
|0
|Keokuk
|46
|1
|Greene
|43
|0
|Adair
|42
|1
|Van Buren
|42
|1
|Ida
|34
|0
|Decatur
|31
|0
|Audubon
|30
|1
|Wayne
|27
|2
|Ringgold
|25
|1
|Adams
|18
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0