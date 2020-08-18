"Black is Beautiful" Intiative in breweries nationwide

If you didn't get the chance to try some of the beer from Forager, "Worth Brewing Company" in Northwood has it on tap until the end of the week.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|20625
|851
|Ramsey
|8132
|274
|Dakota
|4881
|106
|Anoka
|4064
|115
|Stearns
|2962
|21
|Washington
|2392
|48
|Olmsted
|1843
|23
|Nobles
|1799
|9
|Scott
|1734
|24
|Mower
|1126
|2
|Rice
|1067
|8
|Blue Earth
|994
|5
|Wright
|985
|5
|Carver
|964
|3
|Clay
|799
|40
|Sherburne
|782
|10
|Kandiyohi
|739
|1
|St. Louis
|677
|21
|Todd
|435
|2
|Lyon
|432
|3
|Watonwan
|393
|2
|Nicollet
|378
|13
|Freeborn
|370
|1
|Steele
|369
|2
|Benton
|332
|3
|Winona
|279
|17
|Beltrami
|275
|1
|Crow Wing
|271
|14
|McLeod
|271
|0
|Le Sueur
|255
|2
|Otter Tail
|223
|4
|Chisago
|221
|1
|Goodhue
|215
|9
|Martin
|212
|6
|Cottonwood
|187
|0
|Waseca
|172
|1
|Becker
|166
|1
|Pipestone
|164
|9
|Polk
|161
|4
|Carlton
|158
|1
|Isanti
|148
|0
|Itasca
|148
|12
|Unassigned
|148
|46
|Douglas
|147
|1
|Dodge
|137
|0
|Pine
|133
|0
|Murray
|129
|1
|Chippewa
|124
|1
|Morrison
|104
|1
|Wabasha
|101
|0
|Brown
|99
|2
|Faribault
|96
|0
|Sibley
|91
|2
|Meeker
|90
|2
|Rock
|90
|0
|Jackson
|84
|0
|Koochiching
|84
|3
|Cass
|81
|3
|Mille Lacs
|79
|3
|Fillmore
|76
|0
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Renville
|69
|5
|Lincoln
|61
|0
|Houston
|59
|0
|Swift
|58
|1
|Grant
|57
|4
|Roseau
|56
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|54
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Aitkin
|44
|1
|Kanabec
|43
|3
|Norman
|43
|0
|Wilkin
|39
|3
|Redwood
|38
|0
|Hubbard
|37
|0
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Wadena
|30
|0
|Mahnomen
|28
|1
|Red Lake
|26
|0
|Big Stone
|25
|0
|Lake
|25
|0
|Stevens
|22
|0
|Traverse
|16
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|10
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|11036
|211
|Woodbury
|3828
|54
|Black Hawk
|3322
|67
|Linn
|2568
|89
|Johnson
|2208
|21
|Dallas
|1996
|35
|Scott
|1863
|16
|Dubuque
|1816
|31
|Buena Vista
|1806
|12
|Marshall
|1515
|27
|Pottawattamie
|1427
|30
|Story
|1413
|15
|Wapello
|959
|38
|Webster
|899
|8
|Muscatine
|892
|48
|Crawford
|757
|3
|Sioux
|698
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|687
|19
|Warren
|606
|3
|Tama
|562
|29
|Clinton
|537
|4
|Plymouth
|523
|13
|Jasper
|501
|28
|Wright
|497
|1
|Dickinson
|392
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|310
|10
|Boone
|295
|3
|Des Moines
|271
|2
|Franklin
|271
|15
|Hamilton
|264
|1
|Bremer
|245
|7
|Carroll
|223
|2
|Clay
|219
|1
|Clarke
|212
|3
|Marion
|209
|0
|Emmet
|200
|5
|Hardin
|193
|0
|Shelby
|193
|1
|Floyd
|179
|3
|Benton
|172
|1
|Jackson
|171
|1
|Lee
|167
|5
|Henry
|166
|4
|Allamakee
|163
|4
|Poweshiek
|163
|8
|Buchanan
|149
|1
|Guthrie
|147
|5
|Mahaska
|147
|17
|Butler
|141
|2
|Delaware
|139
|1
|Jones
|138
|2
|Cedar
|137
|1
|Madison
|136
|2
|Humboldt
|135
|2
|Lyon
|130
|2
|Hancock
|128
|2
|Clayton
|122
|3
|Pocahontas
|122
|2
|Harrison
|118
|1
|Winnebago
|117
|0
|Cherokee
|114
|1
|Winneshiek
|113
|1
|Kossuth
|106
|0
|Fayette
|105
|0
|Taylor
|104
|0
|Palo Alto
|103
|0
|Page
|102
|0
|Iowa
|100
|1
|Mills
|99
|1
|Calhoun
|97
|2
|Cass
|95
|2
|Jefferson
|94
|0
|Monona
|93
|1
|Grundy
|91
|1
|Sac
|90
|0
|Osceola
|89
|0
|Union
|88
|3
|Mitchell
|83
|0
|Monroe
|79
|8
|Lucas
|78
|4
|Worth
|71
|0
|Davis
|69
|2
|Chickasaw
|68
|0
|Howard
|67
|0
|Montgomery
|64
|4
|Appanoose
|58
|3
|Fremont
|46
|0
|Keokuk
|43
|1
|Greene
|42
|0
|Van Buren
|42
|1
|Adair
|40
|0
|Ida
|34
|0
|Audubon
|30
|1
|Decatur
|30
|0
|Wayne
|26
|2
|Ringgold
|25
|1
|Adams
|17
|0
|Unassigned
|6
|0