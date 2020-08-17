Speed limit changes possible on some Rochester streets

City council reviewed an ordinance today to give authority to the city engineers to set speed limits.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|20469
|848
|Ramsey
|8054
|274
|Dakota
|4810
|106
|Anoka
|4013
|115
|Stearns
|2957
|20
|Washington
|2354
|48
|Olmsted
|1835
|23
|Nobles
|1792
|9
|Scott
|1717
|23
|Mower
|1126
|2
|Rice
|1065
|8
|Blue Earth
|982
|6
|Wright
|976
|5
|Carver
|954
|3
|Clay
|797
|40
|Sherburne
|780
|10
|Kandiyohi
|739
|1
|St. Louis
|670
|21
|Todd
|435
|2
|Lyon
|430
|3
|Watonwan
|391
|2
|Nicollet
|375
|13
|Freeborn
|367
|1
|Steele
|367
|2
|Benton
|332
|3
|Winona
|279
|17
|Beltrami
|271
|0
|Crow Wing
|268
|14
|McLeod
|260
|0
|Le Sueur
|248
|1
|Otter Tail
|217
|4
|Chisago
|214
|1
|Goodhue
|213
|9
|Martin
|211
|6
|Cottonwood
|182
|0
|Waseca
|169
|1
|Becker
|165
|1
|Pipestone
|163
|9
|Polk
|161
|4
|Carlton
|156
|1
|Douglas
|147
|1
|Isanti
|147
|0
|Itasca
|147
|12
|Unassigned
|146
|46
|Dodge
|137
|0
|Pine
|132
|0
|Murray
|129
|1
|Chippewa
|124
|1
|Morrison
|103
|1
|Wabasha
|101
|0
|Brown
|99
|2
|Faribault
|95
|0
|Meeker
|90
|2
|Rock
|90
|0
|Sibley
|89
|2
|Koochiching
|84
|3
|Jackson
|83
|0
|Cass
|80
|3
|Mille Lacs
|78
|3
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Fillmore
|74
|0
|Renville
|69
|5
|Lincoln
|61
|0
|Swift
|58
|1
|Grant
|57
|4
|Houston
|57
|0
|Roseau
|56
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|54
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Aitkin
|42
|1
|Kanabec
|41
|3
|Norman
|40
|0
|Wilkin
|39
|3
|Redwood
|38
|0
|Hubbard
|37
|0
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Wadena
|29
|0
|Mahnomen
|28
|1
|Red Lake
|26
|0
|Big Stone
|25
|0
|Lake
|25
|0
|Stevens
|22
|0
|Traverse
|16
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|10
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10983
|211
|Woodbury
|3807
|54
|Black Hawk
|3297
|66
|Linn
|2549
|89
|Johnson
|2191
|21
|Dallas
|1990
|35
|Scott
|1853
|15
|Buena Vista
|1804
|12
|Dubuque
|1797
|31
|Marshall
|1509
|27
|Pottawattamie
|1426
|29
|Story
|1398
|15
|Wapello
|955
|37
|Muscatine
|891
|48
|Webster
|884
|8
|Crawford
|754
|3
|Sioux
|693
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|686
|19
|Warren
|603
|2
|Tama
|562
|29
|Plymouth
|509
|12
|Clinton
|508
|4
|Jasper
|498
|28
|Wright
|496
|1
|Dickinson
|390
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|309
|10
|Boone
|293
|3
|Franklin
|265
|13
|Hamilton
|262
|1
|Des Moines
|250
|2
|Bremer
|243
|7
|Carroll
|223
|2
|Clay
|215
|1
|Clarke
|212
|3
|Marion
|209
|0
|Emmet
|199
|4
|Hardin
|194
|0
|Shelby
|194
|1
|Floyd
|178
|3
|Benton
|171
|1
|Jackson
|169
|1
|Henry
|166
|4
|Allamakee
|163
|4
|Poweshiek
|163
|8
|Lee
|154
|5
|Buchanan
|150
|1
|Guthrie
|147
|5
|Mahaska
|146
|17
|Butler
|140
|2
|Jones
|139
|2
|Cedar
|137
|1
|Delaware
|136
|1
|Madison
|134
|2
|Humboldt
|133
|1
|Lyon
|128
|2
|Hancock
|127
|2
|Pocahontas
|122
|2
|Clayton
|120
|3
|Winnebago
|119
|0
|Harrison
|117
|1
|Cherokee
|113
|1
|Winneshiek
|109
|1
|Kossuth
|106
|0
|Taylor
|104
|0
|Fayette
|102
|0
|Palo Alto
|102
|0
|Page
|101
|0
|Iowa
|99
|1
|Mills
|98
|1
|Calhoun
|95
|2
|Cass
|94
|2
|Monona
|93
|1
|Grundy
|91
|1
|Jefferson
|91
|0
|Sac
|90
|0
|Osceola
|89
|0
|Union
|88
|2
|Mitchell
|83
|0
|Monroe
|78
|8
|Lucas
|75
|4
|Worth
|71
|0
|Chickasaw
|68
|0
|Davis
|65
|2
|Howard
|65
|0
|Montgomery
|64
|4
|Appanoose
|56
|3
|Fremont
|46
|0
|Keokuk
|43
|1
|Greene
|42
|0
|Van Buren
|42
|1
|Adair
|38
|0
|Ida
|34
|0
|Audubon
|30
|1
|Decatur
|29
|0
|Wayne
|25
|1
|Ringgold
|24
|1
|Adams
|17
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0