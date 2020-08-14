Car thefts on the rise in Rochester

According to All State, if your vehicle is stolen, contact police and immediately let your insurance company know within 24 hours.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|19873
|842
|Ramsey
|7827
|270
|Dakota
|4610
|106
|Anoka
|3841
|115
|Stearns
|2928
|20
|Washington
|2227
|48
|Olmsted
|1791
|23
|Nobles
|1777
|7
|Scott
|1634
|22
|Mower
|1111
|2
|Rice
|1046
|8
|Blue Earth
|946
|5
|Wright
|918
|5
|Carver
|899
|3
|Clay
|794
|40
|Sherburne
|753
|10
|Kandiyohi
|714
|1
|St. Louis
|621
|20
|Todd
|430
|2
|Lyon
|426
|3
|Watonwan
|367
|1
|Freeborn
|361
|1
|Nicollet
|356
|13
|Steele
|356
|2
|Benton
|325
|3
|Winona
|266
|16
|Beltrami
|264
|0
|Crow Wing
|252
|14
|Le Sueur
|230
|1
|McLeod
|224
|0
|Martin
|210
|5
|Chisago
|209
|1
|Goodhue
|205
|9
|Otter Tail
|204
|4
|Cottonwood
|178
|0
|Becker
|162
|1
|Pipestone
|158
|9
|Polk
|156
|4
|Waseca
|156
|1
|Carlton
|147
|0
|Itasca
|146
|12
|Douglas
|144
|2
|Isanti
|137
|0
|Unassigned
|135
|46
|Dodge
|131
|0
|Pine
|129
|0
|Murray
|125
|1
|Chippewa
|117
|1
|Morrison
|94
|1
|Wabasha
|93
|0
|Brown
|92
|2
|Faribault
|92
|0
|Meeker
|87
|2
|Rock
|86
|0
|Sibley
|86
|2
|Koochiching
|83
|3
|Cass
|80
|2
|Jackson
|79
|0
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Mille Lacs
|73
|3
|Fillmore
|72
|0
|Renville
|67
|5
|Lincoln
|61
|0
|Grant
|56
|3
|Swift
|56
|1
|Roseau
|53
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|53
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Houston
|45
|0
|Aitkin
|41
|1
|Norman
|40
|0
|Kanabec
|37
|2
|Redwood
|37
|0
|Hubbard
|36
|0
|Wilkin
|35
|3
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Wadena
|28
|0
|Mahnomen
|27
|1
|Big Stone
|25
|0
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Lake
|22
|0
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|13
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|8
|0
|Cook
|5
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|4
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10612
|210
|Woodbury
|3770
|52
|Black Hawk
|3200
|66
|Linn
|2456
|89
|Johnson
|2138
|20
|Dallas
|1932
|35
|Buena Vista
|1800
|12
|Scott
|1768
|15
|Dubuque
|1734
|31
|Marshall
|1456
|27
|Pottawattamie
|1367
|29
|Story
|1189
|15
|Wapello
|934
|35
|Muscatine
|860
|48
|Webster
|849
|8
|Crawford
|739
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|656
|17
|Sioux
|653
|3
|Warren
|586
|1
|Tama
|557
|29
|Jasper
|484
|27
|Wright
|482
|1
|Plymouth
|479
|12
|Clinton
|434
|4
|Dickinson
|384
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|305
|10
|Boone
|272
|3
|Franklin
|255
|12
|Hamilton
|255
|1
|Bremer
|233
|7
|Clarke
|206
|3
|Clay
|202
|1
|Carroll
|201
|2
|Des Moines
|199
|2
|Emmet
|193
|4
|Shelby
|188
|1
|Hardin
|186
|0
|Marion
|183
|0
|Floyd
|167
|3
|Benton
|162
|1
|Jackson
|160
|1
|Poweshiek
|160
|8
|Allamakee
|158
|4
|Mahaska
|142
|17
|Henry
|140
|4
|Guthrie
|138
|5
|Buchanan
|135
|1
|Cedar
|135
|1
|Jones
|135
|2
|Butler
|131
|2
|Lee
|129
|4
|Madison
|128
|2
|Hancock
|124
|2
|Humboldt
|124
|1
|Delaware
|123
|1
|Lyon
|123
|2
|Pocahontas
|121
|2
|Harrison
|113
|1
|Cherokee
|110
|1
|Clayton
|109
|3
|Winneshiek
|102
|1
|Page
|100
|0
|Taylor
|100
|0
|Iowa
|98
|1
|Kossuth
|97
|0
|Mills
|94
|1
|Monona
|92
|0
|Winnebago
|92
|0
|Palo Alto
|91
|0
|Fayette
|90
|0
|Calhoun
|87
|2
|Cass
|87
|1
|Jefferson
|87
|0
|Sac
|86
|0
|Osceola
|85
|0
|Grundy
|83
|1
|Union
|81
|1
|Mitchell
|80
|0
|Monroe
|75
|8
|Lucas
|73
|4
|Worth
|68
|0
|Davis
|61
|2
|Montgomery
|61
|4
|Chickasaw
|60
|0
|Appanoose
|52
|3
|Howard
|51
|0
|Fremont
|45
|0
|Greene
|42
|0
|Keokuk
|40
|1
|Adair
|38
|0
|Van Buren
|38
|1
|Ida
|33
|0
|Audubon
|29
|1
|Decatur
|27
|0
|Ringgold
|23
|1
|Wayne
|21
|1
|Adams
|17
|0
|Unassigned
|2
|0