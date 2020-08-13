New Diversity, Equity and Community Outreach Team

She hopes to meld resources from different departments to provide the best outcomes for the community.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|19677
|840
|Ramsey
|7775
|269
|Dakota
|4558
|106
|Anoka
|3792
|115
|Stearns
|2913
|20
|Washington
|2192
|47
|Olmsted
|1781
|23
|Nobles
|1773
|6
|Scott
|1608
|22
|Mower
|1107
|2
|Rice
|1042
|8
|Blue Earth
|941
|5
|Wright
|903
|5
|Carver
|890
|3
|Clay
|792
|40
|Sherburne
|737
|10
|Kandiyohi
|705
|1
|St. Louis
|600
|20
|Todd
|429
|2
|Lyon
|425
|3
|Freeborn
|360
|1
|Nicollet
|351
|13
|Steele
|351
|2
|Watonwan
|328
|1
|Benton
|323
|3
|Winona
|265
|16
|Beltrami
|249
|0
|Crow Wing
|246
|14
|Le Sueur
|230
|1
|Martin
|209
|5
|McLeod
|208
|0
|Chisago
|207
|1
|Goodhue
|202
|9
|Otter Tail
|198
|3
|Cottonwood
|177
|0
|Becker
|161
|1
|Pipestone
|158
|9
|Polk
|156
|4
|Waseca
|149
|0
|Itasca
|146
|12
|Carlton
|145
|0
|Douglas
|144
|2
|Unassigned
|133
|46
|Dodge
|131
|0
|Isanti
|131
|0
|Pine
|129
|0
|Murray
|124
|1
|Chippewa
|109
|1
|Morrison
|93
|1
|Wabasha
|92
|0
|Brown
|89
|2
|Faribault
|89
|0
|Meeker
|87
|2
|Rock
|85
|0
|Sibley
|84
|2
|Koochiching
|80
|3
|Jackson
|79
|0
|Cass
|76
|2
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Mille Lacs
|72
|3
|Fillmore
|71
|0
|Renville
|67
|5
|Lincoln
|59
|0
|Grant
|56
|3
|Swift
|55
|1
|Roseau
|53
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|52
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Houston
|44
|0
|Aitkin
|40
|1
|Norman
|40
|0
|Kanabec
|37
|2
|Redwood
|36
|0
|Hubbard
|35
|0
|Wilkin
|35
|3
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Mahnomen
|27
|1
|Wadena
|27
|0
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Lake
|22
|0
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|11
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|8
|0
|Cook
|5
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|4
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10535
|208
|Woodbury
|3754
|52
|Black Hawk
|3180
|66
|Linn
|2445
|88
|Johnson
|2123
|20
|Dallas
|1913
|35
|Buena Vista
|1797
|12
|Scott
|1758
|14
|Dubuque
|1722
|31
|Marshall
|1452
|26
|Pottawattamie
|1350
|29
|Story
|1181
|15
|Wapello
|927
|33
|Muscatine
|857
|48
|Webster
|842
|8
|Crawford
|736
|3
|Sioux
|650
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|644
|17
|Warren
|582
|1
|Tama
|556
|29
|Jasper
|484
|27
|Wright
|478
|1
|Plymouth
|474
|12
|Clinton
|421
|4
|Dickinson
|385
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|305
|10
|Boone
|266
|3
|Hamilton
|252
|1
|Franklin
|248
|12
|Bremer
|231
|7
|Clarke
|206
|3
|Clay
|203
|1
|Carroll
|196
|2
|Des Moines
|194
|2
|Emmet
|193
|4
|Shelby
|187
|1
|Hardin
|185
|0
|Marion
|177
|0
|Floyd
|163
|3
|Benton
|160
|1
|Poweshiek
|159
|8
|Allamakee
|158
|4
|Jackson
|158
|1
|Mahaska
|142
|17
|Guthrie
|137
|5
|Henry
|136
|4
|Cedar
|135
|1
|Jones
|134
|2
|Buchanan
|130
|1
|Butler
|127
|2
|Madison
|127
|2
|Delaware
|123
|1
|Hancock
|123
|2
|Humboldt
|122
|1
|Lee
|121
|4
|Lyon
|119
|2
|Pocahontas
|118
|2
|Cherokee
|110
|1
|Harrison
|110
|1
|Clayton
|108
|3
|Taylor
|100
|0
|Iowa
|97
|1
|Winneshiek
|97
|1
|Page
|96
|0
|Kossuth
|95
|0
|Mills
|93
|1
|Monona
|91
|0
|Palo Alto
|90
|0
|Winnebago
|89
|0
|Jefferson
|87
|0
|Calhoun
|86
|2
|Fayette
|86
|0
|Sac
|86
|0
|Osceola
|85
|0
|Cass
|82
|1
|Grundy
|82
|1
|Mitchell
|80
|0
|Union
|78
|1
|Monroe
|74
|8
|Lucas
|73
|4
|Worth
|68
|0
|Davis
|61
|2
|Montgomery
|60
|4
|Chickasaw
|56
|0
|Appanoose
|52
|3
|Howard
|50
|0
|Fremont
|44
|0
|Greene
|42
|0
|Keokuk
|39
|1
|Van Buren
|36
|1
|Adair
|34
|0
|Ida
|32
|0
|Audubon
|29
|1
|Decatur
|26
|0
|Ringgold
|23
|1
|Wayne
|20
|1
|Adams
|17
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0