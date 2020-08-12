Preserving Mohawk Square

There's a push to save it from being demolished.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|19569
|839
|Ramsey
|7717
|268
|Dakota
|4507
|106
|Anoka
|3752
|115
|Stearns
|2909
|20
|Washington
|2163
|45
|Nobles
|1768
|6
|Olmsted
|1767
|23
|Scott
|1590
|20
|Mower
|1105
|2
|Rice
|1038
|8
|Blue Earth
|932
|5
|Wright
|897
|5
|Carver
|878
|3
|Clay
|788
|40
|Sherburne
|732
|8
|Kandiyohi
|702
|1
|St. Louis
|573
|19
|Todd
|429
|2
|Lyon
|425
|3
|Freeborn
|360
|1
|Steele
|351
|2
|Nicollet
|347
|13
|Watonwan
|323
|0
|Benton
|320
|3
|Winona
|264
|16
|Beltrami
|244
|0
|Crow Wing
|238
|14
|Le Sueur
|226
|1
|Martin
|209
|5
|Chisago
|204
|1
|McLeod
|202
|0
|Goodhue
|199
|9
|Otter Tail
|198
|3
|Cottonwood
|178
|0
|Becker
|161
|1
|Pipestone
|158
|9
|Polk
|155
|4
|Waseca
|149
|0
|Itasca
|146
|12
|Douglas
|144
|1
|Carlton
|142
|0
|Unassigned
|131
|41
|Dodge
|129
|0
|Isanti
|129
|0
|Pine
|129
|0
|Murray
|124
|1
|Chippewa
|107
|1
|Morrison
|93
|1
|Wabasha
|93
|0
|Brown
|89
|2
|Faribault
|89
|0
|Meeker
|87
|2
|Rock
|85
|0
|Sibley
|84
|2
|Koochiching
|79
|3
|Jackson
|79
|0
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Cass
|74
|2
|Mille Lacs
|72
|3
|Fillmore
|67
|0
|Renville
|66
|5
|Lincoln
|58
|0
|Grant
|56
|3
|Swift
|55
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|52
|0
|Roseau
|52
|0
|Pope
|48
|0
|Houston
|42
|0
|Aitkin
|41
|1
|Norman
|40
|0
|Kanabec
|37
|1
|Redwood
|36
|0
|Hubbard
|35
|0
|Wilkin
|34
|3
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Wadena
|27
|0
|Mahnomen
|27
|1
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Lake
|21
|0
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|11
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|8
|0
|Cook
|5
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|4
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10444
|208
|Woodbury
|3734
|52
|Black Hawk
|3157
|66
|Linn
|2428
|88
|Johnson
|2118
|19
|Dallas
|1898
|35
|Buena Vista
|1794
|12
|Scott
|1743
|14
|Dubuque
|1698
|31
|Marshall
|1450
|26
|Pottawattamie
|1332
|28
|Story
|1173
|15
|Wapello
|905
|33
|Muscatine
|851
|48
|Webster
|826
|8
|Crawford
|731
|3
|Sioux
|643
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|634
|17
|Warren
|572
|1
|Tama
|554
|29
|Jasper
|481
|27
|Wright
|475
|1
|Plymouth
|470
|11
|Clinton
|416
|4
|Dickinson
|384
|4
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|305
|10
|Boone
|262
|3
|Hamilton
|251
|1
|Franklin
|245
|12
|Bremer
|230
|7
|Clarke
|204
|3
|Clay
|201
|1
|Carroll
|194
|2
|Emmet
|193
|4
|Des Moines
|187
|2
|Shelby
|186
|1
|Hardin
|184
|0
|Marion
|175
|0
|Poweshiek
|160
|8
|Benton
|160
|1
|Floyd
|158
|2
|Allamakee
|156
|4
|Jackson
|156
|1
|Mahaska
|142
|17
|Guthrie
|135
|5
|Cedar
|134
|1
|Jones
|133
|2
|Buchanan
|129
|1
|Henry
|127
|4
|Madison
|125
|2
|Butler
|125
|2
|Hancock
|121
|2
|Lee
|118
|3
|Humboldt
|118
|1
|Pocahontas
|117
|2
|Delaware
|117
|1
|Lyon
|115
|2
|Harrison
|110
|1
|Cherokee
|110
|1
|Clayton
|106
|3
|Taylor
|100
|0
|Winneshiek
|97
|1
|Iowa
|97
|1
|Page
|95
|0
|Monona
|91
|0
|Kossuth
|90
|0
|Mills
|89
|0
|Palo Alto
|88
|0
|Jefferson
|87
|0
|Calhoun
|86
|2
|Winnebago
|86
|0
|Sac
|86
|0
|Fayette
|85
|0
|Osceola
|84
|0
|Grundy
|80
|1
|Mitchell
|79
|0
|Cass
|79
|1
|Union
|78
|1
|Monroe
|74
|8
|Lucas
|73
|4
|Worth
|67
|0
|Davis
|61
|2
|Montgomery
|60
|4
|Chickasaw
|55
|0
|Appanoose
|51
|3
|Howard
|50
|0
|Fremont
|43
|0
|Greene
|43
|0
|Keokuk
|37
|1
|Van Buren
|36
|1
|Ida
|31
|0
|Adair
|30
|0
|Audubon
|29
|1
|Decatur
|25
|0
|Ringgold
|23
|1
|Wayne
|20
|1
|Adams
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|1
|0