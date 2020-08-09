NIACC baseball pushing athletes to the next level

All 13 of the team's sophomores are committed to play baseball at four-year colleges.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|19057
|831
|Ramsey
|7444
|265
|Dakota
|4334
|104
|Anoka
|3618
|114
|Stearns
|2886
|20
|Washington
|2077
|44
|Nobles
|1762
|6
|Olmsted
|1718
|23
|Scott
|1532
|18
|Mower
|1099
|2
|Rice
|1029
|8
|Blue Earth
|911
|5
|Wright
|869
|5
|Carver
|841
|3
|Clay
|779
|40
|Sherburne
|718
|8
|Kandiyohi
|689
|1
|St. Louis
|521
|19
|Lyon
|426
|3
|Todd
|424
|2
|Freeborn
|359
|1
|Steele
|345
|1
|Nicollet
|333
|13
|Benton
|320
|3
|Watonwan
|308
|0
|Winona
|259
|16
|Crow Wing
|232
|14
|Beltrami
|223
|0
|Le Sueur
|217
|1
|Martin
|207
|5
|Chisago
|199
|1
|Otter Tail
|193
|3
|Goodhue
|192
|9
|Cottonwood
|177
|0
|McLeod
|173
|0
|Pipestone
|155
|9
|Becker
|152
|1
|Polk
|150
|4
|Waseca
|148
|0
|Douglas
|139
|1
|Itasca
|138
|12
|Unassigned
|137
|41
|Carlton
|135
|0
|Pine
|129
|0
|Dodge
|126
|0
|Isanti
|123
|0
|Murray
|122
|1
|Chippewa
|103
|1
|Wabasha
|91
|0
|Morrison
|89
|1
|Brown
|88
|2
|Faribault
|87
|0
|Meeker
|85
|2
|Rock
|83
|0
|Sibley
|83
|2
|Jackson
|81
|0
|Koochiching
|77
|3
|Pennington
|75
|1
|Mille Lacs
|71
|3
|Cass
|69
|2
|Fillmore
|64
|0
|Renville
|63
|5
|Lincoln
|57
|0
|Grant
|53
|3
|Swift
|52
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|52
|0
|Roseau
|47
|0
|Pope
|46
|0
|Aitkin
|40
|1
|Houston
|39
|0
|Norman
|39
|0
|Redwood
|36
|0
|Kanabec
|34
|1
|Wilkin
|34
|3
|Hubbard
|33
|0
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Mahnomen
|26
|1
|Wadena
|26
|0
|Red Lake
|24
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Lake
|20
|0
|Stevens
|18
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|7
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|2
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10223
|207
|Woodbury
|3716
|52
|Black Hawk
|3115
|66
|Linn
|2348
|87
|Johnson
|2067
|19
|Dallas
|1878
|35
|Buena Vista
|1791
|12
|Scott
|1716
|14
|Dubuque
|1665
|31
|Marshall
|1438
|26
|Pottawattamie
|1314
|26
|Story
|1160
|14
|Wapello
|881
|33
|Muscatine
|846
|48
|Webster
|801
|7
|Crawford
|727
|3
|Sioux
|625
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|609
|17
|Warren
|557
|1
|Tama
|549
|29
|Jasper
|476
|26
|Wright
|465
|1
|Plymouth
|457
|9
|Dickinson
|380
|4
|Clinton
|379
|3
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Washington
|298
|10
|Boone
|255
|3
|Hamilton
|246
|1
|Franklin
|239
|10
|Bremer
|224
|7
|Clarke
|199
|3
|Emmet
|191
|4
|Carroll
|188
|1
|Clay
|186
|1
|Shelby
|183
|1
|Hardin
|178
|0
|Des Moines
|169
|2
|Marion
|169
|0
|Poweshiek
|157
|8
|Benton
|155
|1
|Allamakee
|154
|4
|Floyd
|153
|2
|Jackson
|151
|1
|Mahaska
|139
|17
|Cedar
|131
|1
|Guthrie
|131
|5
|Jones
|130
|2
|Buchanan
|127
|1
|Hancock
|122
|2
|Butler
|121
|2
|Henry
|120
|3
|Madison
|118
|2
|Pocahontas
|115
|2
|Lee
|113
|3
|Lyon
|113
|2
|Delaware
|111
|1
|Cherokee
|108
|1
|Humboldt
|108
|1
|Harrison
|106
|0
|Clayton
|104
|3
|Taylor
|98
|0
|Iowa
|97
|1
|Winneshiek
|95
|1
|Page
|94
|0
|Monona
|91
|0
|Kossuth
|89
|0
|Mills
|89
|0
|Palo Alto
|84
|0
|Sac
|84
|0
|Calhoun
|83
|2
|Jefferson
|83
|0
|Osceola
|83
|0
|Fayette
|82
|0
|Grundy
|79
|1
|Winnebago
|79
|0
|Mitchell
|78
|0
|Union
|77
|1
|Monroe
|72
|7
|Cass
|71
|1
|Worth
|66
|0
|Lucas
|63
|4
|Montgomery
|59
|4
|Davis
|55
|1
|Chickasaw
|54
|0
|Howard
|49
|0
|Appanoose
|48
|3
|Fremont
|42
|0
|Greene
|41
|0
|Keokuk
|34
|1
|Van Buren
|34
|1
|Adair
|29
|0
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Decatur
|23
|0
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Wayne
|19
|1
|Adams
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0