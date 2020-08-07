Tractor pullers excited to rev up their engines in 2020

The North Iowa Nationals marks the first pull of the year for many due to COVID-19.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|18641
|828
|Ramsey
|7233
|261
|Dakota
|4188
|104
|Anoka
|3515
|114
|Stearns
|2864
|20
|Washington
|2009
|44
|Nobles
|1753
|6
|Olmsted
|1688
|23
|Scott
|1479
|18
|Mower
|1094
|2
|Rice
|1013
|8
|Blue Earth
|874
|5
|Wright
|847
|5
|Carver
|816
|2
|Clay
|768
|40
|Sherburne
|703
|7
|Kandiyohi
|687
|1
|St. Louis
|486
|19
|Todd
|422
|2
|Lyon
|421
|3
|Freeborn
|358
|1
|Steele
|338
|1
|Nicollet
|329
|13
|Benton
|315
|3
|Watonwan
|301
|0
|Winona
|254
|16
|Crow Wing
|225
|14
|Beltrami
|215
|0
|Le Sueur
|210
|1
|Martin
|204
|5
|Chisago
|189
|1
|Goodhue
|187
|8
|Otter Tail
|185
|3
|Cottonwood
|175
|0
|Becker
|150
|1
|McLeod
|148
|0
|Pipestone
|147
|9
|Polk
|145
|3
|Waseca
|138
|0
|Douglas
|136
|0
|Itasca
|135
|12
|Carlton
|132
|0
|Unassigned
|132
|41
|Pine
|128
|0
|Dodge
|125
|0
|Murray
|122
|1
|Isanti
|116
|0
|Chippewa
|101
|1
|Wabasha
|87
|0
|Brown
|86
|2
|Meeker
|85
|2
|Morrison
|85
|1
|Faribault
|83
|0
|Sibley
|82
|2
|Rock
|77
|0
|Koochiching
|74
|3
|Pennington
|73
|1
|Jackson
|72
|0
|Cass
|71
|2
|Mille Lacs
|69
|3
|Renville
|62
|5
|Fillmore
|61
|0
|Lincoln
|54
|0
|Grant
|52
|3
|Swift
|52
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|51
|0
|Pope
|46
|0
|Roseau
|46
|0
|Houston
|41
|0
|Norman
|37
|0
|Kanabec
|32
|1
|Redwood
|32
|0
|Wilkin
|32
|3
|Hubbard
|30
|0
|Aitkin
|29
|1
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Mahnomen
|26
|1
|Wadena
|24
|0
|Red Lake
|23
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Lake
|20
|0
|Stevens
|17
|0
|Clearwater
|15
|0
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|10032
|206
|Woodbury
|3691
|51
|Black Hawk
|3084
|63
|Linn
|2279
|87
|Johnson
|2021
|16
|Dallas
|1846
|35
|Buena Vista
|1791
|12
|Scott
|1655
|14
|Dubuque
|1623
|31
|Marshall
|1425
|25
|Pottawattamie
|1284
|26
|Story
|1141
|14
|Wapello
|872
|33
|Muscatine
|840
|48
|Webster
|772
|7
|Crawford
|726
|3
|Sioux
|614
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|596
|17
|Warren
|547
|1
|Tama
|545
|29
|Jasper
|466
|26
|Wright
|455
|1
|Plymouth
|452
|8
|Louisa
|380
|14
|Dickinson
|377
|4
|Clinton
|362
|3
|Washington
|293
|10
|Boone
|244
|2
|Hamilton
|244
|1
|Franklin
|233
|9
|Bremer
|203
|7
|Clarke
|195
|3
|Emmet
|188
|2
|Carroll
|185
|1
|Shelby
|177
|1
|Clay
|176
|1
|Hardin
|173
|0
|Marion
|162
|0
|Allamakee
|154
|4
|Poweshiek
|153
|8
|Des Moines
|152
|2
|Jackson
|148
|1
|Benton
|146
|1
|Floyd
|143
|2
|Mahaska
|139
|17
|Guthrie
|131
|5
|Cedar
|128
|1
|Jones
|127
|2
|Buchanan
|123
|1
|Hancock
|121
|2
|Butler
|119
|2
|Henry
|119
|3
|Pocahontas
|115
|1
|Madison
|114
|2
|Lyon
|109
|2
|Lee
|107
|3
|Cherokee
|103
|1
|Clayton
|102
|3
|Harrison
|102
|0
|Humboldt
|100
|1
|Delaware
|99
|1
|Taylor
|96
|0
|Iowa
|94
|1
|Monona
|91
|0
|Winneshiek
|91
|1
|Mills
|85
|0
|Page
|85
|0
|Calhoun
|83
|2
|Kossuth
|83
|0
|Sac
|82
|0
|Fayette
|81
|0
|Jefferson
|80
|0
|Palo Alto
|80
|0
|Osceola
|79
|0
|Mitchell
|78
|0
|Winnebago
|77
|0
|Grundy
|76
|1
|Union
|75
|1
|Monroe
|69
|7
|Worth
|65
|0
|Lucas
|57
|4
|Chickasaw
|54
|0
|Montgomery
|53
|4
|Davis
|52
|1
|Cass
|50
|1
|Howard
|49
|0
|Appanoose
|47
|3
|Greene
|39
|0
|Fremont
|37
|0
|Van Buren
|34
|1
|Keokuk
|33
|1
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Adair
|27
|0
|Decatur
|23
|0
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Wayne
|19
|1
|Adams
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|3
|0