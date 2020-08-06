Boys and Girls Club preps for upcoming school year

Staff with the Boys and Girls club are staying in contact with Rochester Public Schools to determine what their fall plans will look like.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|18393
|825
|Ramsey
|7130
|261
|Dakota
|4112
|104
|Anoka
|3456
|113
|Stearns
|2847
|20
|Washington
|1978
|43
|Nobles
|1751
|6
|Olmsted
|1649
|23
|Scott
|1439
|18
|Mower
|1088
|2
|Rice
|1006
|8
|Blue Earth
|865
|5
|Wright
|827
|5
|Carver
|805
|2
|Clay
|758
|40
|Kandiyohi
|681
|1
|Sherburne
|667
|7
|St. Louis
|475
|19
|Todd
|421
|2
|Lyon
|420
|3
|Freeborn
|356
|1
|Steele
|334
|1
|Nicollet
|322
|13
|Benton
|313
|3
|Watonwan
|300
|0
|Winona
|252
|16
|Crow Wing
|221
|14
|Beltrami
|207
|0
|Martin
|204
|5
|Le Sueur
|203
|1
|Chisago
|184
|1
|Goodhue
|183
|8
|Otter Tail
|182
|3
|Cottonwood
|173
|0
|Becker
|148
|1
|McLeod
|145
|0
|Pipestone
|144
|9
|Polk
|139
|3
|Douglas
|136
|0
|Itasca
|135
|12
|Waseca
|133
|0
|Carlton
|130
|0
|Pine
|128
|0
|Dodge
|125
|0
|Murray
|122
|1
|Isanti
|114
|0
|Unassigned
|109
|41
|Chippewa
|101
|1
|Brown
|85
|2
|Meeker
|85
|2
|Wabasha
|84
|0
|Faribault
|83
|0
|Morrison
|82
|1
|Sibley
|80
|2
|Rock
|75
|0
|Koochiching
|74
|3
|Pennington
|73
|1
|Jackson
|71
|0
|Mille Lacs
|69
|3
|Cass
|66
|2
|Fillmore
|61
|0
|Renville
|60
|5
|Lincoln
|54
|0
|Grant
|52
|1
|Swift
|52
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|50
|0
|Pope
|46
|0
|Roseau
|46
|0
|Houston
|40
|0
|Norman
|37
|0
|Redwood
|32
|0
|Wilkin
|31
|3
|Hubbard
|30
|0
|Kanabec
|30
|1
|Aitkin
|29
|1
|Marshall
|29
|0
|Mahnomen
|25
|1
|Wadena
|24
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Red Lake
|21
|0
|Lake
|18
|0
|Stevens
|16
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|9874
|204
|Woodbury
|3673
|51
|Black Hawk
|3054
|62
|Linn
|2198
|87
|Johnson
|2002
|16
|Dallas
|1807
|35
|Buena Vista
|1790
|12
|Scott
|1636
|13
|Dubuque
|1594
|31
|Marshall
|1407
|25
|Pottawattamie
|1257
|24
|Story
|1126
|14
|Wapello
|866
|33
|Muscatine
|839
|48
|Webster
|763
|7
|Crawford
|726
|3
|Sioux
|607
|2
|Cerro Gordo
|586
|17
|Tama
|543
|29
|Warren
|542
|1
|Jasper
|458
|25
|Wright
|451
|1
|Plymouth
|448
|8
|Louisa
|379
|14
|Dickinson
|378
|4
|Clinton
|338
|3
|Washington
|288
|10
|Hamilton
|243
|1
|Boone
|234
|2
|Franklin
|227
|8
|Bremer
|196
|7
|Clarke
|190
|3
|Emmet
|185
|2
|Carroll
|183
|1
|Shelby
|176
|1
|Clay
|174
|1
|Hardin
|171
|0
|Marion
|159
|0
|Allamakee
|152
|4
|Poweshiek
|151
|8
|Jackson
|146
|1
|Benton
|145
|1
|Des Moines
|143
|2
|Mahaska
|137
|17
|Floyd
|132
|2
|Guthrie
|128
|5
|Jones
|126
|2
|Cedar
|123
|1
|Buchanan
|118
|1
|Butler
|118
|2
|Hancock
|117
|2
|Henry
|114
|3
|Pocahontas
|114
|1
|Lyon
|108
|0
|Madison
|107
|2
|Clayton
|101
|3
|Cherokee
|99
|1
|Harrison
|99
|0
|Lee
|99
|3
|Delaware
|94
|1
|Humboldt
|94
|1
|Iowa
|94
|1
|Taylor
|94
|0
|Monona
|91
|0
|Winneshiek
|90
|1
|Mills
|85
|0
|Calhoun
|82
|2
|Kossuth
|82
|0
|Fayette
|81
|0
|Sac
|81
|0
|Palo Alto
|80
|0
|Mitchell
|78
|0
|Osceola
|78
|0
|Jefferson
|77
|0
|Page
|77
|0
|Grundy
|76
|1
|Winnebago
|76
|0
|Union
|74
|1
|Monroe
|70
|7
|Worth
|64
|0
|Lucas
|53
|4
|Chickasaw
|52
|0
|Davis
|51
|1
|Howard
|49
|0
|Cass
|48
|1
|Montgomery
|45
|4
|Appanoose
|43
|3
|Greene
|38
|0
|Fremont
|34
|0
|Van Buren
|34
|1
|Keokuk
|31
|1
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Adair
|23
|0
|Decatur
|23
|0
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Wayne
|19
|1
|Adams
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0