Rochester Awards CARES Act Funding

$500,000 is set aside to help local businesses. KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco explains how it will be divided
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|17789
|819
|Ramsey
|6861
|261
|Dakota
|3942
|102
|Anoka
|3327
|112
|Stearns
|2817
|20
|Washington
|1886
|43
|Nobles
|1745
|6
|Olmsted
|1620
|23
|Scott
|1362
|14
|Mower
|1078
|2
|Rice
|989
|8
|Blue Earth
|848
|5
|Wright
|801
|5
|Carver
|769
|2
|Clay
|743
|40
|Kandiyohi
|670
|1
|Sherburne
|638
|7
|St. Louis
|427
|19
|Todd
|418
|2
|Lyon
|415
|3
|Freeborn
|354
|1
|Steele
|327
|1
|Nicollet
|307
|13
|Benton
|304
|3
|Watonwan
|298
|0
|Winona
|245
|16
|Crow Wing
|206
|13
|Martin
|203
|5
|Le Sueur
|199
|1
|Beltrami
|191
|0
|Chisago
|176
|1
|Goodhue
|175
|8
|Otter Tail
|175
|3
|Cottonwood
|171
|0
|Pipestone
|143
|9
|Becker
|142
|1
|McLeod
|135
|0
|Unassigned
|135
|40
|Douglas
|129
|0
|Itasca
|129
|12
|Polk
|129
|3
|Waseca
|128
|0
|Pine
|126
|0
|Carlton
|124
|0
|Dodge
|122
|0
|Murray
|122
|1
|Isanti
|108
|0
|Chippewa
|97
|1
|Brown
|83
|2
|Meeker
|83
|2
|Morrison
|83
|1
|Faribault
|82
|0
|Sibley
|78
|2
|Wabasha
|78
|0
|Koochiching
|73
|3
|Rock
|73
|0
|Jackson
|70
|0
|Pennington
|70
|1
|Mille Lacs
|64
|3
|Fillmore
|61
|0
|Cass
|58
|2
|Renville
|58
|5
|Lincoln
|54
|0
|Swift
|52
|1
|Grant
|49
|1
|Yellow Medicine
|49
|0
|Roseau
|45
|0
|Houston
|40
|0
|Pope
|39
|0
|Norman
|34
|0
|Redwood
|30
|0
|Aitkin
|28
|0
|Hubbard
|28
|0
|Kanabec
|28
|1
|Marshall
|28
|0
|Wilkin
|28
|3
|Mahnomen
|23
|1
|Wadena
|23
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Red Lake
|19
|0
|Lake
|17
|0
|Stevens
|15
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|4
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|9709
|202
|Woodbury
|3642
|50
|Black Hawk
|2997
|62
|Linn
|2089
|87
|Johnson
|1918
|15
|Dallas
|1787
|35
|Buena Vista
|1784
|12
|Scott
|1590
|12
|Dubuque
|1527
|29
|Marshall
|1383
|24
|Pottawattamie
|1212
|23
|Story
|1110
|13
|Wapello
|845
|31
|Muscatine
|824
|48
|Crawford
|715
|3
|Webster
|712
|5
|Sioux
|593
|2
|Cerro Gordo
|581
|17
|Tama
|537
|29
|Warren
|526
|1
|Jasper
|454
|24
|Plymouth
|443
|8
|Wright
|441
|1
|Louisa
|378
|14
|Dickinson
|375
|4
|Clinton
|312
|3
|Washington
|287
|10
|Hamilton
|239
|1
|Boone
|228
|2
|Franklin
|213
|4
|Bremer
|187
|7
|Clarke
|185
|3
|Carroll
|181
|1
|Emmet
|179
|1
|Clay
|171
|1
|Hardin
|166
|0
|Shelby
|159
|1
|Marion
|152
|0
|Allamakee
|149
|4
|Poweshiek
|146
|8
|Benton
|142
|1
|Des Moines
|139
|2
|Jackson
|139
|1
|Mahaska
|136
|17
|Guthrie
|126
|5
|Floyd
|124
|2
|Jones
|123
|1
|Cedar
|120
|1
|Hancock
|116
|2
|Butler
|113
|2
|Pocahontas
|113
|1
|Henry
|112
|3
|Buchanan
|110
|1
|Lyon
|100
|0
|Madison
|100
|2
|Cherokee
|97
|1
|Clayton
|97
|3
|Harrison
|96
|0
|Taylor
|93
|0
|Lee
|92
|3
|Delaware
|90
|1
|Monona
|90
|0
|Humboldt
|89
|1
|Iowa
|88
|1
|Winneshiek
|82
|1
|Calhoun
|81
|2
|Mills
|81
|0
|Sac
|81
|0
|Fayette
|79
|0
|Jefferson
|78
|0
|Palo Alto
|78
|0
|Kossuth
|77
|0
|Osceola
|77
|0
|Mitchell
|76
|0
|Page
|74
|0
|Winnebago
|73
|0
|Grundy
|72
|1
|Union
|70
|1
|Monroe
|66
|7
|Worth
|61
|0
|Chickasaw
|50
|0
|Davis
|49
|1
|Howard
|48
|0
|Cass
|47
|1
|Appanoose
|43
|3
|Lucas
|43
|4
|Montgomery
|43
|3
|Greene
|38
|0
|Fremont
|36
|0
|Van Buren
|31
|1
|Keokuk
|30
|1
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Decatur
|21
|0
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Adair
|20
|0
|Adams
|16
|0
|Wayne
|15
|1
|Unassigned
|7
|0