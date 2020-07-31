Relay for Life 1 week away

How you can help raise money to fight cancer
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|17092
|810
|Ramsey
|6607
|258
|Dakota
|3710
|102
|Anoka
|3190
|112
|Stearns
|2763
|20
|Washington
|1792
|43
|Nobles
|1737
|6
|Olmsted
|1567
|22
|Scott
|1272
|11
|Mower
|1059
|2
|Rice
|970
|8
|Blue Earth
|801
|4
|Wright
|759
|5
|Clay
|734
|39
|Carver
|723
|2
|Kandiyohi
|653
|1
|Sherburne
|602
|6
|Lyon
|414
|3
|Todd
|413
|2
|St. Louis
|366
|18
|Freeborn
|352
|1
|Steele
|318
|1
|Watonwan
|298
|0
|Benton
|294
|3
|Nicollet
|287
|13
|Winona
|239
|16
|Martin
|198
|5
|Le Sueur
|196
|1
|Crow Wing
|183
|13
|Beltrami
|180
|0
|Cottonwood
|165
|0
|Goodhue
|163
|8
|Otter Tail
|162
|3
|Chisago
|160
|1
|Pipestone
|140
|9
|Becker
|129
|1
|Polk
|124
|3
|Itasca
|123
|12
|Pine
|123
|0
|Waseca
|123
|0
|Dodge
|121
|0
|McLeod
|121
|0
|Carlton
|120
|0
|Douglas
|120
|0
|Murray
|119
|1
|Unassigned
|118
|40
|Isanti
|102
|0
|Chippewa
|92
|1
|Meeker
|83
|2
|Morrison
|80
|1
|Brown
|78
|2
|Faribault
|78
|0
|Sibley
|76
|2
|Wabasha
|74
|0
|Rock
|70
|0
|Jackson
|69
|0
|Pennington
|69
|1
|Koochiching
|66
|3
|Fillmore
|58
|0
|Renville
|54
|5
|Lincoln
|53
|0
|Mille Lacs
|53
|3
|Swift
|51
|1
|Cass
|50
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|47
|0
|Grant
|44
|1
|Roseau
|42
|0
|Houston
|37
|0
|Pope
|35
|0
|Norman
|33
|0
|Redwood
|30
|0
|Marshall
|27
|0
|Aitkin
|25
|0
|Hubbard
|25
|0
|Wilkin
|25
|3
|Kanabec
|23
|1
|Wadena
|23
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Mahnomen
|20
|1
|Stevens
|15
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Lake
|14
|0
|Red Lake
|13
|0
|Traverse
|10
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|9388
|201
|Woodbury
|3612
|47
|Black Hawk
|2947
|62
|Linn
|1970
|87
|Johnson
|1856
|14
|Buena Vista
|1782
|12
|Dallas
|1722
|35
|Scott
|1542
|11
|Dubuque
|1452
|28
|Marshall
|1364
|24
|Pottawattamie
|1137
|21
|Story
|1084
|13
|Wapello
|821
|31
|Muscatine
|795
|47
|Crawford
|708
|3
|Webster
|684
|5
|Sioux
|578
|2
|Cerro Gordo
|567
|17
|Tama
|532
|29
|Warren
|499
|1
|Jasper
|445
|24
|Wright
|439
|1
|Plymouth
|429
|8
|Louisa
|377
|14
|Dickinson
|367
|4
|Washington
|284
|10
|Clinton
|280
|2
|Hamilton
|237
|1
|Boone
|224
|2
|Franklin
|204
|4
|Bremer
|179
|7
|Carroll
|174
|1
|Clarke
|171
|3
|Emmet
|171
|1
|Clay
|168
|1
|Hardin
|155
|0
|Shelby
|149
|1
|Allamakee
|146
|4
|Marion
|142
|0
|Des Moines
|137
|2
|Poweshiek
|136
|8
|Mahaska
|133
|17
|Jackson
|130
|1
|Guthrie
|123
|5
|Benton
|122
|1
|Jones
|119
|1
|Cedar
|116
|1
|Pocahontas
|113
|1
|Hancock
|108
|2
|Henry
|108
|3
|Butler
|105
|2
|Floyd
|105
|2
|Buchanan
|103
|1
|Lyon
|98
|0
|Cherokee
|97
|1
|Madison
|93
|2
|Taylor
|93
|0
|Clayton
|89
|3
|Harrison
|89
|0
|Monona
|89
|0
|Lee
|87
|2
|Humboldt
|86
|1
|Iowa
|83
|1
|Delaware
|82
|1
|Calhoun
|81
|2
|Sac
|79
|0
|Osceola
|77
|0
|Kossuth
|76
|0
|Mitchell
|76
|0
|Fayette
|75
|0
|Jefferson
|75
|0
|Mills
|75
|0
|Palo Alto
|74
|0
|Winneshiek
|74
|1
|Grundy
|71
|1
|Winnebago
|71
|0
|Union
|67
|1
|Monroe
|66
|7
|Page
|66
|0
|Worth
|56
|0
|Davis
|49
|1
|Chickasaw
|48
|0
|Howard
|47
|0
|Lucas
|41
|4
|Montgomery
|41
|3
|Appanoose
|40
|3
|Cass
|40
|0
|Greene
|37
|0
|Fremont
|31
|0
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|28
|1
|Keokuk
|28
|1
|Van Buren
|28
|1
|Ringgold
|22
|1
|Adair
|20
|0
|Decatur
|20
|0
|Adams
|15
|0
|Wayne
|15
|1
|Unassigned
|7
|0