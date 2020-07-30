Helping people return to work

Possabilities, a charity for children and adults with disabilities, is inviting 12 people to return to work.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|16881
|810
|Ramsey
|6503
|257
|Dakota
|3656
|102
|Anoka
|3130
|112
|Stearns
|2758
|20
|Washington
|1760
|43
|Nobles
|1734
|6
|Olmsted
|1547
|21
|Scott
|1249
|11
|Mower
|1054
|2
|Rice
|961
|8
|Blue Earth
|794
|4
|Wright
|744
|5
|Clay
|725
|39
|Carver
|710
|2
|Kandiyohi
|650
|1
|Sherburne
|595
|6
|Lyon
|412
|3
|Todd
|412
|2
|Freeborn
|349
|1
|St. Louis
|348
|18
|Steele
|315
|1
|Watonwan
|297
|0
|Benton
|292
|3
|Nicollet
|281
|13
|Winona
|231
|16
|Martin
|199
|5
|Le Sueur
|190
|1
|Crow Wing
|170
|13
|Beltrami
|164
|0
|Cottonwood
|162
|0
|Goodhue
|161
|8
|Otter Tail
|159
|2
|Chisago
|158
|1
|Pipestone
|138
|8
|Itasca
|122
|12
|Pine
|122
|0
|Polk
|121
|3
|Becker
|120
|1
|Dodge
|119
|0
|Douglas
|119
|0
|McLeod
|119
|0
|Waseca
|119
|0
|Murray
|118
|1
|Carlton
|116
|0
|Unassigned
|114
|40
|Isanti
|101
|0
|Chippewa
|92
|1
|Meeker
|82
|2
|Morrison
|80
|1
|Brown
|76
|2
|Faribault
|76
|0
|Sibley
|76
|2
|Wabasha
|74
|0
|Jackson
|67
|0
|Pennington
|65
|1
|Rock
|64
|0
|Koochiching
|61
|3
|Fillmore
|56
|0
|Lincoln
|53
|0
|Renville
|53
|4
|Mille Lacs
|52
|3
|Swift
|51
|1
|Cass
|46
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|46
|0
|Grant
|43
|1
|Roseau
|41
|0
|Houston
|37
|0
|Pope
|35
|0
|Norman
|32
|0
|Redwood
|30
|0
|Marshall
|26
|0
|Aitkin
|25
|0
|Wilkin
|25
|3
|Kanabec
|23
|1
|Wadena
|23
|0
|Big Stone
|22
|0
|Hubbard
|22
|0
|Mahnomen
|20
|1
|Stevens
|15
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Lake
|14
|0
|Red Lake
|10
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|9262
|193
|Woodbury
|3585
|47
|Black Hawk
|2918
|62
|Linn
|1932
|87
|Johnson
|1822
|14
|Buena Vista
|1779
|12
|Dallas
|1706
|34
|Scott
|1525
|11
|Dubuque
|1416
|28
|Marshall
|1348
|24
|Pottawattamie
|1092
|21
|Story
|1075
|13
|Wapello
|812
|31
|Muscatine
|789
|47
|Crawford
|700
|3
|Webster
|668
|5
|Sioux
|574
|2
|Cerro Gordo
|558
|17
|Tama
|529
|29
|Warren
|486
|1
|Jasper
|443
|24
|Wright
|437
|1
|Plymouth
|423
|8
|Louisa
|375
|14
|Dickinson
|365
|4
|Washington
|281
|10
|Clinton
|270
|2
|Hamilton
|235
|1
|Boone
|221
|2
|Franklin
|185
|4
|Bremer
|174
|7
|Carroll
|173
|1
|Clay
|168
|1
|Clarke
|166
|3
|Emmet
|162
|1
|Hardin
|148
|0
|Allamakee
|146
|4
|Shelby
|143
|0
|Marion
|141
|0
|Poweshiek
|135
|8
|Mahaska
|133
|17
|Des Moines
|131
|2
|Jackson
|129
|1
|Guthrie
|122
|5
|Benton
|120
|1
|Cedar
|115
|1
|Jones
|115
|1
|Pocahontas
|112
|1
|Hancock
|107
|2
|Henry
|107
|3
|Butler
|102
|2
|Floyd
|101
|2
|Cherokee
|97
|1
|Buchanan
|95
|1
|Lyon
|94
|0
|Taylor
|94
|0
|Madison
|91
|2
|Monona
|89
|0
|Harrison
|88
|0
|Clayton
|84
|3
|Humboldt
|83
|1
|Lee
|83
|2
|Delaware
|81
|1
|Iowa
|81
|1
|Calhoun
|78
|2
|Sac
|77
|0
|Mitchell
|76
|0
|Fayette
|75
|0
|Osceola
|75
|0
|Kossuth
|74
|0
|Winneshiek
|73
|1
|Jefferson
|72
|0
|Mills
|72
|0
|Palo Alto
|69
|0
|Winnebago
|69
|0
|Grundy
|68
|1
|Monroe
|66
|7
|Union
|66
|1
|Page
|65
|0
|Worth
|55
|0
|Davis
|49
|1
|Chickasaw
|48
|0
|Howard
|47
|0
|Lucas
|40
|4
|Montgomery
|40
|2
|Appanoose
|37
|3
|Cass
|37
|0
|Greene
|37
|0
|Ida
|29
|0
|Audubon
|27
|1
|Fremont
|27
|0
|Keokuk
|27
|1
|Van Buren
|25
|1
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Adair
|20
|0
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Adams
|15
|0
|Wayne
|14
|1
|Unassigned
|1
|0