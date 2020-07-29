Seans Weather 7/29

Dry and sunny the next few days
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|16661
|808
|Ramsey
|6416
|254
|Dakota
|3565
|102
|Anoka
|3083
|112
|Stearns
|2742
|19
|Nobles
|1728
|6
|Washington
|1723
|42
|Olmsted
|1531
|21
|Scott
|1217
|11
|Mower
|1054
|2
|Rice
|956
|8
|Blue Earth
|783
|4
|Wright
|734
|5
|Clay
|717
|39
|Carver
|693
|2
|Kandiyohi
|648
|1
|Sherburne
|587
|5
|Lyon
|410
|3
|Todd
|410
|2
|Freeborn
|344
|1
|St. Louis
|332
|18
|Steele
|315
|1
|Watonwan
|293
|0
|Benton
|290
|3
|Nicollet
|271
|13
|Winona
|228
|16
|Martin
|196
|5
|Le Sueur
|187
|1
|Unassigned
|186
|40
|Crow Wing
|166
|12
|Cottonwood
|159
|0
|Goodhue
|159
|8
|Beltrami
|157
|0
|Chisago
|156
|1
|Otter Tail
|155
|2
|Pipestone
|136
|8
|Pine
|122
|0
|Itasca
|121
|12
|Dodge
|118
|0
|McLeod
|118
|0
|Murray
|118
|1
|Douglas
|117
|0
|Polk
|117
|3
|Waseca
|117
|0
|Carlton
|115
|0
|Becker
|114
|1
|Isanti
|101
|0
|Chippewa
|90
|1
|Meeker
|81
|2
|Morrison
|79
|1
|Faribault
|75
|0
|Sibley
|74
|2
|Brown
|73
|2
|Wabasha
|70
|0
|Jackson
|65
|0
|Pennington
|65
|1
|Rock
|62
|0
|Koochiching
|60
|3
|Fillmore
|57
|0
|Lincoln
|53
|0
|Renville
|53
|4
|Swift
|51
|1
|Mille Lacs
|50
|3
|Cass
|45
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|43
|0
|Grant
|41
|1
|Roseau
|41
|0
|Houston
|37
|0
|Pope
|35
|0
|Norman
|31
|0
|Redwood
|30
|0
|Marshall
|26
|0
|Aitkin
|25
|0
|Wilkin
|24
|3
|Kanabec
|23
|1
|Big Stone
|21
|0
|Hubbard
|21
|0
|Mahnomen
|20
|1
|Wadena
|20
|0
|Clearwater
|15
|0
|Stevens
|15
|0
|Lake
|14
|0
|Red Lake
|9
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|1
|0
|Polk
|9126
|193
|Woodbury
|3575
|47
|Black Hawk
|2886
|62
|Linn
|1877
|87
|Johnson
|1781
|12
|Buena Vista
|1777
|12
|Dallas
|1677
|34
|Scott
|1500
|11
|Dubuque
|1384
|26
|Marshall
|1316
|23
|Story
|1057
|11
|Pottawattamie
|1054
|19
|Wapello
|808
|31
|Muscatine
|778
|46
|Crawford
|702
|3
|Webster
|657
|5
|Sioux
|568
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|552
|16
|Tama
|524
|29
|Warren
|478
|1
|Jasper
|439
|24
|Wright
|431
|1
|Plymouth
|417
|8
|Louisa
|374
|14
|Dickinson
|361
|4
|Washington
|281
|10
|Clinton
|247
|2
|Hamilton
|228
|1
|Boone
|219
|1
|Franklin
|175
|3
|Bremer
|169
|7
|Carroll
|168
|1
|Clay
|167
|1
|Clarke
|161
|3
|Emmet
|148
|1
|Allamakee
|145
|4
|Hardin
|139
|0
|Shelby
|139
|0
|Marion
|138
|0
|Mahaska
|133
|17
|Des Moines
|132
|2
|Poweshiek
|128
|8
|Jackson
|126
|0
|Guthrie
|122
|5
|Benton
|117
|1
|Jones
|112
|1
|Pocahontas
|112
|1
|Cedar
|110
|1
|Henry
|107
|3
|Hancock
|106
|2
|Butler
|99
|2
|Cherokee
|96
|1
|Floyd
|96
|2
|Buchanan
|94
|1
|Taylor
|93
|0
|Lyon
|91
|0
|Monona
|88
|0
|Madison
|87
|2
|Clayton
|84
|3
|Harrison
|84
|0
|Humboldt
|84
|1
|Delaware
|80
|1
|Lee
|80
|2
|Iowa
|78
|1
|Calhoun
|76
|2
|Sac
|76
|0
|Mitchell
|75
|0
|Osceola
|75
|0
|Fayette
|72
|0
|Jefferson
|72
|0
|Kossuth
|72
|0
|Winneshiek
|72
|1
|Mills
|70
|0
|Winnebago
|69
|0
|Grundy
|66
|1
|Monroe
|66
|7
|Union
|66
|1
|Palo Alto
|65
|0
|Page
|56
|0
|Worth
|51
|0
|Chickasaw
|48
|0
|Davis
|48
|1
|Howard
|47
|0
|Lucas
|40
|4
|Montgomery
|40
|2
|Greene
|37
|0
|Appanoose
|36
|3
|Cass
|36
|0
|Ida
|28
|0
|Keokuk
|27
|1
|Audubon
|25
|1
|Fremont
|25
|0
|Van Buren
|24
|1
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Adair
|20
|0
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Wayne
|14
|1
|Adams
|13
|0
|Unassigned
|8
|0