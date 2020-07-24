Round Table To Discuss Joe Biden's Plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new plan this week that aims to fundamentally shift the way american families care for each other, both at the beginning of life and at the end.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|15537
|804
|Ramsey
|5985
|253
|Dakota
|3263
|101
|Anoka
|2848
|111
|Stearns
|2678
|19
|Nobles
|1714
|6
|Washington
|1572
|41
|Olmsted
|1466
|21
|Scott
|1094
|9
|Mower
|1024
|2
|Rice
|928
|8
|Blue Earth
|726
|3
|Clay
|686
|39
|Wright
|664
|4
|Kandiyohi
|631
|1
|Carver
|618
|2
|Sherburne
|472
|5
|Todd
|405
|2
|Lyon
|390
|3
|Freeborn
|333
|1
|St. Louis
|305
|16
|Steele
|292
|1
|Watonwan
|283
|0
|Benton
|276
|3
|Nicollet
|249
|13
|Winona
|193
|16
|Martin
|190
|5
|Le Sueur
|165
|1
|Goodhue
|154
|8
|Cottonwood
|153
|0
|Crow Wing
|144
|12
|Chisago
|138
|1
|Otter Tail
|137
|1
|Unassigned
|130
|40
|Pipestone
|124
|6
|Beltrami
|122
|0
|Pine
|119
|0
|Dodge
|118
|0
|McLeod
|115
|0
|Itasca
|113
|12
|Carlton
|110
|0
|Murray
|109
|0
|Douglas
|108
|0
|Polk
|104
|3
|Waseca
|99
|0
|Isanti
|96
|0
|Becker
|92
|0
|Chippewa
|87
|1
|Meeker
|77
|2
|Morrison
|74
|1
|Faribault
|73
|0
|Sibley
|69
|2
|Brown
|63
|2
|Wabasha
|63
|0
|Jackson
|60
|0
|Pennington
|60
|1
|Lincoln
|51
|0
|Fillmore
|50
|0
|Mille Lacs
|50
|3
|Koochiching
|49
|3
|Swift
|47
|1
|Rock
|45
|0
|Renville
|44
|4
|Yellow Medicine
|38
|0
|Cass
|36
|2
|Roseau
|34
|0
|Grant
|33
|1
|Houston
|33
|0
|Pope
|30
|0
|Redwood
|27
|0
|Norman
|26
|0
|Marshall
|25
|0
|Aitkin
|24
|0
|Wilkin
|23
|3
|Kanabec
|22
|1
|Big Stone
|20
|0
|Wadena
|20
|0
|Mahnomen
|17
|1
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Stevens
|14
|0
|Hubbard
|13
|0
|Lake
|13
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Red Lake
|5
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|8786
|191
|Woodbury
|3514
|47
|Black Hawk
|2774
|61
|Buena Vista
|1767
|12
|Linn
|1719
|87
|Johnson
|1701
|10
|Dallas
|1619
|34
|Scott
|1398
|11
|Dubuque
|1300
|26
|Marshall
|1256
|21
|Story
|998
|10
|Pottawattamie
|979
|18
|Wapello
|773
|31
|Muscatine
|748
|45
|Crawford
|689
|3
|Webster
|566
|5
|Sioux
|551
|1
|Tama
|514
|29
|Cerro Gordo
|488
|16
|Warren
|432
|1
|Wright
|425
|1
|Jasper
|416
|20
|Plymouth
|397
|6
|Louisa
|375
|13
|Dickinson
|351
|4
|Washington
|275
|9
|Hamilton
|216
|1
|Boone
|204
|1
|Clinton
|194
|2
|Clay
|162
|1
|Franklin
|157
|3
|Clarke
|156
|3
|Bremer
|152
|7
|Carroll
|149
|1
|Allamakee
|144
|4
|Mahaska
|131
|17
|Shelby
|127
|0
|Des Moines
|125
|2
|Emmet
|125
|0
|Hardin
|118
|0
|Poweshiek
|118
|8
|Guthrie
|114
|5
|Marion
|113
|0
|Jackson
|110
|0
|Pocahontas
|110
|1
|Cedar
|106
|1
|Jones
|105
|1
|Benton
|102
|1
|Henry
|101
|3
|Floyd
|96
|2
|Hancock
|95
|2
|Cherokee
|93
|1
|Butler
|88
|2
|Taylor
|85
|0
|Buchanan
|84
|1
|Lyon
|84
|0
|Monona
|84
|0
|Madison
|79
|2
|Sac
|75
|0
|Harrison
|73
|0
|Mitchell
|73
|0
|Osceola
|73
|0
|Calhoun
|72
|2
|Humboldt
|72
|1
|Kossuth
|72
|0
|Delaware
|70
|1
|Iowa
|70
|1
|Fayette
|68
|0
|Jefferson
|68
|0
|Clayton
|67
|3
|Lee
|67
|2
|Winneshiek
|66
|1
|Monroe
|64
|7
|Mills
|63
|0
|Winnebago
|63
|0
|Palo Alto
|62
|0
|Grundy
|61
|1
|Union
|59
|1
|Davis
|47
|1
|Worth
|47
|0
|Howard
|45
|0
|Chickasaw
|41
|0
|Lucas
|39
|4
|Page
|39
|0
|Greene
|37
|0
|Appanoose
|34
|3
|Cass
|32
|0
|Montgomery
|31
|2
|Ida
|27
|0
|Keokuk
|26
|1
|Adair
|22
|0
|Audubon
|22
|1
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Fremont
|16
|0
|Adams
|12
|0
|Wayne
|12
|1
|Unassigned
|1
|0