Boater Traffic Increases

The combination of these searing hot temps and the covid-19 pandemic is causing people to want to get out on the lake to cool off while still social distancing.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|15537
|804
|Ramsey
|5985
|253
|Dakota
|3263
|101
|Anoka
|2848
|111
|Stearns
|2678
|19
|Nobles
|1714
|6
|Washington
|1572
|41
|Olmsted
|1466
|21
|Scott
|1094
|9
|Mower
|1024
|2
|Rice
|928
|8
|Blue Earth
|726
|3
|Clay
|686
|39
|Wright
|664
|4
|Kandiyohi
|631
|1
|Carver
|618
|2
|Sherburne
|472
|5
|Todd
|405
|2
|Lyon
|390
|3
|Freeborn
|333
|1
|St. Louis
|305
|16
|Steele
|292
|1
|Watonwan
|283
|0
|Benton
|276
|3
|Nicollet
|249
|13
|Winona
|193
|16
|Martin
|190
|5
|Le Sueur
|165
|1
|Goodhue
|154
|8
|Cottonwood
|153
|0
|Crow Wing
|144
|12
|Chisago
|138
|1
|Otter Tail
|137
|1
|Unassigned
|130
|40
|Pipestone
|124
|6
|Beltrami
|122
|0
|Pine
|119
|0
|Dodge
|118
|0
|McLeod
|115
|0
|Itasca
|113
|12
|Carlton
|110
|0
|Murray
|109
|0
|Douglas
|108
|0
|Polk
|104
|3
|Waseca
|99
|0
|Isanti
|96
|0
|Becker
|92
|0
|Chippewa
|87
|1
|Meeker
|77
|2
|Morrison
|74
|1
|Faribault
|73
|0
|Sibley
|69
|2
|Brown
|63
|2
|Wabasha
|63
|0
|Jackson
|60
|0
|Pennington
|60
|1
|Lincoln
|51
|0
|Fillmore
|50
|0
|Mille Lacs
|50
|3
|Koochiching
|49
|3
|Swift
|47
|1
|Rock
|45
|0
|Renville
|44
|4
|Yellow Medicine
|38
|0
|Cass
|36
|2
|Roseau
|34
|0
|Grant
|33
|1
|Houston
|33
|0
|Pope
|30
|0
|Redwood
|27
|0
|Norman
|26
|0
|Marshall
|25
|0
|Aitkin
|24
|0
|Wilkin
|23
|3
|Kanabec
|22
|1
|Big Stone
|20
|0
|Wadena
|20
|0
|Mahnomen
|17
|1
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Stevens
|14
|0
|Hubbard
|13
|0
|Lake
|13
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Red Lake
|5
|0
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|8786
|191
|Woodbury
|3514
|47
|Black Hawk
|2774
|61
|Buena Vista
|1767
|12
|Linn
|1719
|87
|Johnson
|1701
|10
|Dallas
|1619
|34
|Scott
|1398
|11
|Dubuque
|1300
|26
|Marshall
|1256
|21
|Story
|998
|10
|Pottawattamie
|979
|18
|Wapello
|773
|31
|Muscatine
|748
|45
|Crawford
|689
|3
|Webster
|566
|5
|Sioux
|551
|1
|Tama
|514
|29
|Cerro Gordo
|488
|16
|Warren
|432
|1
|Wright
|425
|1
|Jasper
|416
|20
|Plymouth
|397
|6
|Louisa
|375
|13
|Dickinson
|351
|4
|Washington
|275
|9
|Hamilton
|216
|1
|Boone
|204
|1
|Clinton
|194
|2
|Clay
|162
|1
|Franklin
|157
|3
|Clarke
|156
|3
|Bremer
|152
|7
|Carroll
|149
|1
|Allamakee
|144
|4
|Mahaska
|131
|17
|Shelby
|127
|0
|Des Moines
|125
|2
|Emmet
|125
|0
|Hardin
|118
|0
|Poweshiek
|118
|8
|Guthrie
|114
|5
|Marion
|113
|0
|Jackson
|110
|0
|Pocahontas
|110
|1
|Cedar
|106
|1
|Jones
|105
|1
|Benton
|102
|1
|Henry
|101
|3
|Floyd
|96
|2
|Hancock
|95
|2
|Cherokee
|93
|1
|Butler
|88
|2
|Taylor
|85
|0
|Buchanan
|84
|1
|Lyon
|84
|0
|Monona
|84
|0
|Madison
|79
|2
|Sac
|75
|0
|Harrison
|73
|0
|Mitchell
|73
|0
|Osceola
|73
|0
|Calhoun
|72
|2
|Humboldt
|72
|1
|Kossuth
|72
|0
|Delaware
|70
|1
|Iowa
|70
|1
|Fayette
|68
|0
|Jefferson
|68
|0
|Clayton
|67
|3
|Lee
|67
|2
|Winneshiek
|66
|1
|Monroe
|64
|7
|Mills
|63
|0
|Winnebago
|63
|0
|Palo Alto
|62
|0
|Grundy
|61
|1
|Union
|59
|1
|Davis
|47
|1
|Worth
|47
|0
|Howard
|45
|0
|Chickasaw
|41
|0
|Lucas
|39
|4
|Page
|39
|0
|Greene
|37
|0
|Appanoose
|34
|3
|Cass
|32
|0
|Montgomery
|31
|2
|Ida
|27
|0
|Keokuk
|26
|1
|Adair
|22
|0
|Audubon
|22
|1
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Ringgold
|21
|1
|Decatur
|17
|0
|Fremont
|16
|0
|Adams
|12
|0
|Wayne
|12
|1
|Unassigned
|1
|0