Wojcik Criticizes Muñoz

Councilmember Wojcik says the RPS superintendent was offered free land for a new middle school but hid the offer from the school board and city. A letter from the school board says Wojcik is putting out a false narrative
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|15125
|802
|Ramsey
|5825
|250
|Dakota
|3138
|100
|Anoka
|2752
|110
|Stearns
|2659
|19
|Nobles
|1711
|6
|Washington
|1515
|40
|Olmsted
|1436
|21
|Scott
|1046
|8
|Mower
|1019
|2
|Rice
|919
|8
|Blue Earth
|701
|2
|Clay
|678
|39
|Wright
|647
|4
|Kandiyohi
|622
|1
|Carver
|596
|2
|Sherburne
|457
|5
|Todd
|405
|2
|Lyon
|383
|3
|Freeborn
|329
|1
|St. Louis
|294
|16
|Steele
|290
|1
|Watonwan
|280
|0
|Benton
|272
|3
|Nicollet
|238
|13
|Winona
|193
|16
|Martin
|190
|5
|Le Sueur
|160
|1
|Goodhue
|151
|8
|Cottonwood
|150
|0
|Crow Wing
|136
|12
|Otter Tail
|132
|1
|Chisago
|128
|1
|Pipestone
|122
|5
|Pine
|118
|0
|Beltrami
|113
|0
|Dodge
|113
|0
|McLeod
|112
|0
|Unassigned
|111
|40
|Carlton
|105
|0
|Douglas
|104
|0
|Itasca
|103
|12
|Murray
|103
|0
|Polk
|95
|3
|Waseca
|95
|0
|Isanti
|93
|0
|Chippewa
|87
|1
|Becker
|83
|0
|Meeker
|76
|2
|Morrison
|74
|1
|Faribault
|72
|0
|Sibley
|70
|2
|Brown
|60
|2
|Jackson
|60
|0
|Pennington
|60
|0
|Wabasha
|56
|0
|Lincoln
|51
|0
|Fillmore
|48
|0
|Mille Lacs
|47
|2
|Koochiching
|46
|3
|Swift
|46
|1
|Renville
|44
|4
|Rock
|44
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|37
|0
|Cass
|34
|2
|Grant
|33
|1
|Houston
|33
|0
|Roseau
|32
|0
|Pope
|27
|0
|Redwood
|27
|0
|Marshall
|23
|0
|Norman
|23
|0
|Wilkin
|23
|3
|Aitkin
|21
|0
|Big Stone
|21
|0
|Wadena
|20
|0
|Kanabec
|19
|1
|Mahnomen
|18
|1
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Lake
|14
|0
|Stevens
|14
|0
|Hubbard
|12
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Red Lake
|5
|0
|Cook
|2
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|8557
|189
|Woodbury
|3492
|46
|Black Hawk
|2717
|61
|Buena Vista
|1758
|12
|Johnson
|1651
|10
|Linn
|1638
|87
|Dallas
|1581
|34
|Scott
|1335
|11
|Dubuque
|1237
|24
|Marshall
|1206
|21
|Story
|970
|10
|Pottawattamie
|944
|16
|Wapello
|757
|31
|Muscatine
|739
|45
|Crawford
|688
|3
|Webster
|565
|5
|Sioux
|538
|0
|Tama
|511
|29
|Cerro Gordo
|457
|14
|Warren
|419
|1
|Wright
|419
|1
|Jasper
|414
|18
|Plymouth
|386
|6
|Louisa
|372
|13
|Dickinson
|345
|4
|Washington
|269
|9
|Hamilton
|214
|1
|Boone
|189
|1
|Clinton
|184
|2
|Clay
|161
|1
|Clarke
|152
|3
|Carroll
|145
|1
|Franklin
|145
|1
|Allamakee
|143
|4
|Bremer
|141
|7
|Mahaska
|129
|17
|Shelby
|126
|0
|Emmet
|120
|0
|Des Moines
|117
|2
|Poweshiek
|114
|8
|Marion
|110
|0
|Hardin
|109
|0
|Pocahontas
|109
|1
|Guthrie
|108
|5
|Cedar
|103
|1
|Henry
|100
|3
|Jackson
|100
|0
|Jones
|100
|1
|Benton
|97
|1
|Floyd
|95
|2
|Cherokee
|89
|1
|Butler
|85
|2
|Hancock
|85
|2
|Taylor
|83
|0
|Monona
|81
|0
|Lyon
|79
|0
|Buchanan
|77
|1
|Madison
|77
|2
|Sac
|75
|0
|Calhoun
|71
|2
|Harrison
|71
|0
|Kossuth
|71
|0
|Osceola
|71
|0
|Humboldt
|70
|1
|Iowa
|68
|1
|Jefferson
|68
|0
|Mitchell
|68
|0
|Delaware
|67
|1
|Fayette
|65
|0
|Lee
|63
|2
|Clayton
|62
|3
|Palo Alto
|62
|0
|Winneshiek
|62
|1
|Monroe
|61
|7
|Mills
|60
|0
|Winnebago
|59
|0
|Grundy
|58
|1
|Union
|56
|1
|Davis
|46
|1
|Worth
|46
|0
|Howard
|42
|0
|Chickasaw
|39
|0
|Lucas
|38
|4
|Page
|38
|0
|Greene
|37
|0
|Appanoose
|34
|3
|Cass
|30
|0
|Ida
|26
|0
|Keokuk
|24
|1
|Montgomery
|23
|2
|Audubon
|22
|1
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Adair
|20
|0
|Ringgold
|18
|1
|Unassigned
|16
|0
|Decatur
|15
|0
|Fremont
|14
|0
|Adams
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|1