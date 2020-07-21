Dave Noon Weather 7-21

Scattered showers and possibly a storm is in store today, but we're drying out for the next couple days. The heat returns by the weekend.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|14835
|802
|Ramsey
|5719
|249
|Dakota
|3059
|100
|Anoka
|2678
|110
|Stearns
|2643
|19
|Nobles
|1706
|6
|Washington
|1465
|40
|Olmsted
|1403
|21
|Scott
|1022
|8
|Mower
|1008
|2
|Rice
|915
|8
|Unassigned
|759
|40
|Blue Earth
|679
|2
|Clay
|669
|39
|Wright
|623
|4
|Kandiyohi
|613
|1
|Carver
|568
|2
|Sherburne
|429
|5
|Todd
|404
|2
|Lyon
|378
|3
|Freeborn
|327
|1
|St. Louis
|284
|16
|Watonwan
|279
|0
|Steele
|278
|1
|Benton
|269
|3
|Nicollet
|226
|13
|Martin
|186
|5
|Winona
|186
|16
|Le Sueur
|153
|1
|Cottonwood
|148
|0
|Goodhue
|148
|8
|Otter Tail
|130
|1
|Crow Wing
|128
|12
|Chisago
|126
|1
|Pine
|117
|0
|Pipestone
|113
|5
|Dodge
|112
|0
|McLeod
|111
|0
|Carlton
|103
|0
|Beltrami
|101
|0
|Douglas
|101
|0
|Itasca
|96
|12
|Murray
|96
|0
|Polk
|95
|3
|Isanti
|93
|0
|Waseca
|92
|0
|Chippewa
|86
|1
|Becker
|80
|0
|Morrison
|73
|1
|Meeker
|72
|1
|Faribault
|70
|0
|Sibley
|66
|2
|Jackson
|60
|0
|Pennington
|59
|0
|Brown
|56
|2
|Wabasha
|55
|0
|Lincoln
|47
|0
|Swift
|46
|1
|Fillmore
|45
|0
|Mille Lacs
|45
|2
|Renville
|44
|4
|Rock
|42
|0
|Koochiching
|37
|2
|Yellow Medicine
|35
|0
|Grant
|33
|1
|Houston
|33
|0
|Cass
|32
|2
|Roseau
|32
|0
|Redwood
|27
|0
|Pope
|24
|0
|Wilkin
|23
|3
|Marshall
|22
|0
|Norman
|22
|0
|Aitkin
|19
|0
|Big Stone
|19
|0
|Kanabec
|19
|1
|Wadena
|19
|0
|Mahnomen
|18
|1
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Stevens
|13
|0
|Hubbard
|12
|0
|Lake
|12
|0
|Traverse
|9
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Red Lake
|5
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|8465
|189
|Woodbury
|3482
|46
|Black Hawk
|2707
|61
|Buena Vista
|1757
|12
|Johnson
|1636
|10
|Linn
|1604
|87
|Dallas
|1571
|34
|Scott
|1318
|11
|Dubuque
|1215
|23
|Marshall
|1197
|21
|Story
|947
|9
|Pottawattamie
|925
|15
|Wapello
|746
|31
|Muscatine
|732
|45
|Crawford
|690
|3
|Webster
|565
|5
|Sioux
|535
|0
|Tama
|510
|29
|Cerro Gordo
|450
|13
|Wright
|417
|1
|Warren
|415
|1
|Jasper
|413
|17
|Plymouth
|380
|6
|Louisa
|371
|13
|Dickinson
|344
|3
|Washington
|267
|9
|Hamilton
|212
|1
|Boone
|188
|1
|Clinton
|178
|2
|Clay
|161
|1
|Clarke
|152
|3
|Franklin
|144
|0
|Allamakee
|141
|4
|Bremer
|139
|7
|Carroll
|135
|1
|Mahaska
|129
|17
|Shelby
|127
|0
|Emmet
|120
|0
|Des Moines
|115
|2
|Poweshiek
|114
|8
|Pocahontas
|110
|1
|Hardin
|109
|0
|Guthrie
|107
|5
|Marion
|105
|0
|Cedar
|103
|1
|Henry
|100
|3
|Jackson
|97
|0
|Jones
|97
|1
|Floyd
|95
|2
|Benton
|94
|1
|Cherokee
|89
|1
|Butler
|84
|2
|Hancock
|81
|2
|Monona
|81
|0
|Taylor
|81
|0
|Buchanan
|76
|1
|Lyon
|75
|0
|Sac
|75
|0
|Madison
|73
|2
|Harrison
|71
|0
|Kossuth
|71
|0
|Osceola
|71
|0
|Calhoun
|70
|2
|Humboldt
|70
|1
|Mitchell
|68
|0
|Jefferson
|67
|0
|Delaware
|66
|1
|Iowa
|66
|1
|Fayette
|65
|0
|Palo Alto
|63
|0
|Lee
|62
|2
|Monroe
|61
|7
|Clayton
|60
|3
|Mills
|60
|0
|Grundy
|58
|0
|Winnebago
|58
|0
|Winneshiek
|58
|1
|Union
|56
|1
|Davis
|46
|1
|Worth
|44
|0
|Howard
|42
|0
|Chickasaw
|41
|0
|Lucas
|38
|4
|Greene
|37
|0
|Appanoose
|34
|3
|Page
|32
|0
|Cass
|30
|0
|Ida
|25
|0
|Keokuk
|24
|1
|Unassigned
|22
|0
|Van Buren
|22
|1
|Audubon
|21
|1
|Montgomery
|21
|2
|Adair
|20
|0
|Ringgold
|17
|1
|Decatur
|16
|0
|Fremont
|14
|0
|Adams
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|1