Rochester's 'Cops and Kids' Program enters third year

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|13790
|791
|Ramsey
|5357
|237
|Dakota
|2781
|96
|Stearns
|2549
|19
|Anoka
|2477
|114
|Nobles
|1697
|6
|Washington
|1324
|41
|Olmsted
|1319
|20
|Mower
|990
|2
|Scott
|923
|4
|Rice
|895
|8
|Clay
|627
|38
|Blue Earth
|600
|2
|Kandiyohi
|595
|1
|Wright
|555
|5
|Carver
|509
|2
|Todd
|404
|2
|Sherburne
|371
|5
|Lyon
|359
|2
|Freeborn
|316
|0
|Watonwan
|272
|0
|Steele
|266
|1
|Benton
|243
|3
|St. Louis
|241
|16
|Nicollet
|212
|12
|Martin
|176
|5
|Winona
|153
|15
|Cottonwood
|142
|0
|Goodhue
|142
|8
|Le Sueur
|142
|1
|Otter Tail
|121
|1
|Crow Wing
|116
|12
|Pine
|114
|0
|Chisago
|112
|1
|McLeod
|102
|0
|Dodge
|100
|0
|Carlton
|96
|0
|Unassigned
|92
|38
|Pipestone
|90
|4
|Polk
|89
|3
|Murray
|85
|0
|Isanti
|84
|0
|Chippewa
|82
|1
|Waseca
|80
|0
|Itasca
|76
|12
|Douglas
|75
|0
|Morrison
|70
|1
|Becker
|69
|0
|Meeker
|66
|1
|Faribault
|64
|0
|Beltrami
|58
|0
|Jackson
|58
|0
|Sibley
|58
|2
|Pennington
|54
|0
|Brown
|51
|2
|Wabasha
|44
|0
|Mille Lacs
|40
|2
|Fillmore
|38
|0
|Renville
|37
|3
|Rock
|35
|0
|Swift
|35
|1
|Houston
|32
|0
|Lincoln
|32
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|32
|0
|Grant
|31
|0
|Roseau
|30
|0
|Redwood
|25
|0
|Koochiching
|24
|1
|Wilkin
|23
|3
|Cass
|21
|2
|Norman
|21
|0
|Big Stone
|18
|0
|Kanabec
|18
|1
|Wadena
|18
|0
|Aitkin
|17
|0
|Marshall
|16
|0
|Clearwater
|14
|0
|Pope
|14
|0
|Mahnomen
|13
|1
|Hubbard
|11
|0
|Stevens
|11
|0
|Lake
|9
|0
|Traverse
|8
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|6
|0
|Red Lake
|5
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|7663
|185
|Woodbury
|3360
|44
|Black Hawk
|2544
|59
|Buena Vista
|1737
|11
|Johnson
|1493
|8
|Dallas
|1428
|31
|Linn
|1416
|84
|Scott
|1122
|10
|Marshall
|1105
|19
|Dubuque
|1016
|23
|Story
|880
|8
|Pottawattamie
|842
|13
|Wapello
|715
|31
|Muscatine
|697
|45
|Crawford
|680
|3
|Sioux
|515
|0
|Tama
|490
|29
|Webster
|439
|5
|Wright
|402
|1
|Louisa
|367
|13
|Jasper
|359
|17
|Plymouth
|354
|5
|Cerro Gordo
|345
|1
|Warren
|337
|1
|Dickinson
|309
|3
|Washington
|254
|9
|Hamilton
|207
|1
|Boone
|174
|1
|Clay
|151
|1
|Clarke
|145
|3
|Clinton
|144
|1
|Allamakee
|138
|4
|Shelby
|121
|0
|Mahaska
|120
|17
|Carroll
|117
|1
|Franklin
|117
|0
|Bremer
|116
|7
|Poweshiek
|111
|8
|Pocahontas
|109
|1
|Des Moines
|103
|2
|Emmet
|99
|0
|Cedar
|96
|1
|Henry
|93
|3
|Hardin
|92
|0
|Cherokee
|85
|1
|Marion
|85
|0
|Floyd
|84
|2
|Guthrie
|82
|4
|Taylor
|81
|0
|Benton
|78
|1
|Monona
|78
|0
|Jones
|74
|1
|Jackson
|72
|0
|Butler
|70
|2
|Osceola
|70
|0
|Sac
|69
|0
|Buchanan
|66
|1
|Calhoun
|66
|2
|Hancock
|63
|1
|Harrison
|63
|0
|Iowa
|63
|1
|Jefferson
|63
|0
|Lyon
|63
|0
|Fayette
|61
|0
|Humboldt
|61
|1
|Delaware
|57
|1
|Madison
|57
|2
|Lee
|54
|2
|Monroe
|54
|7
|Palo Alto
|53
|0
|Mills
|52
|0
|Winneshiek
|52
|1
|Clayton
|51
|3
|Grundy
|48
|0
|Mitchell
|48
|0
|Winnebago
|46
|0
|Davis
|43
|1
|Kossuth
|43
|0
|Union
|42
|0
|Howard
|37
|0
|Lucas
|35
|4
|Chickasaw
|32
|0
|Greene
|31
|0
|Unassigned
|31
|0
|Appanoose
|29
|3
|Cass
|29
|0
|Worth
|28
|0
|Ida
|24
|0
|Keokuk
|23
|1
|Page
|22
|0
|Van Buren
|21
|1
|Adair
|17
|0
|Audubon
|17
|1
|Ringgold
|16
|1
|Montgomery
|15
|2
|Decatur
|13
|0
|Fremont
|11
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Adams
|8
|0