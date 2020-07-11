New ICE guidelines causing concern for international students

The guidelines say visas will not be issued to international students enrolled in colleges that are only operating online this fall, forcing them to either leave the country or transfer to another school.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|13054
|790
|Ramsey
|5127
|233
|Dakota
|2570
|94
|Stearns
|2481
|19
|Anoka
|2360
|111
|Nobles
|1676
|6
|Olmsted
|1235
|18
|Washington
|1228
|40
|Mower
|974
|2
|Rice
|873
|8
|Scott
|823
|4
|Clay
|601
|38
|Kandiyohi
|587
|1
|Blue Earth
|544
|2
|Wright
|516
|5
|Carver
|442
|1
|Todd
|402
|2
|Sherburne
|344
|5
|Lyon
|332
|2
|Freeborn
|309
|0
|Watonwan
|245
|0
|Steele
|243
|1
|Benton
|235
|3
|St. Louis
|218
|16
|Nicollet
|191
|12
|Martin
|172
|5
|Cottonwood
|138
|0
|Goodhue
|138
|8
|Winona
|136
|15
|Le Sueur
|119
|1
|Pine
|111
|0
|Crow Wing
|110
|12
|Chisago
|105
|1
|Otter Tail
|104
|1
|McLeod
|99
|0
|Dodge
|97
|0
|Carlton
|89
|0
|Polk
|86
|3
|Unassigned
|86
|38
|Isanti
|80
|0
|Chippewa
|79
|1
|Waseca
|75
|0
|Douglas
|69
|0
|Itasca
|69
|12
|Murray
|68
|0
|Pipestone
|67
|4
|Meeker
|62
|1
|Morrison
|62
|1
|Faribault
|61
|0
|Becker
|57
|0
|Jackson
|57
|0
|Sibley
|57
|2
|Pennington
|53
|0
|Beltrami
|43
|0
|Brown
|43
|2
|Renville
|37
|2
|Mille Lacs
|36
|2
|Wabasha
|35
|0
|Fillmore
|31
|0
|Rock
|31
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|31
|0
|Houston
|29
|0
|Swift
|29
|1
|Grant
|24
|0
|Norman
|21
|0
|Redwood
|21
|0
|Roseau
|21
|0
|Wilkin
|21
|3
|Cass
|19
|2
|Big Stone
|17
|0
|Koochiching
|17
|1
|Kanabec
|16
|1
|Wadena
|16
|0
|Aitkin
|15
|0
|Lincoln
|13
|0
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Pope
|12
|0
|Clearwater
|10
|0
|Mahnomen
|10
|1
|Stevens
|10
|0
|Hubbard
|8
|0
|Lake
|6
|0
|Traverse
|6
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|7196
|182
|Woodbury
|3317
|44
|Black Hawk
|2457
|59
|Buena Vista
|1733
|11
|Johnson
|1405
|8
|Linn
|1366
|83
|Dallas
|1365
|31
|Marshall
|1080
|19
|Scott
|1002
|10
|Dubuque
|918
|22
|Story
|851
|5
|Pottawattamie
|806
|12
|Wapello
|714
|31
|Muscatine
|685
|44
|Crawford
|679
|3
|Sioux
|497
|0
|Tama
|482
|29
|Wright
|397
|1
|Louisa
|365
|13
|Plymouth
|345
|5
|Webster
|345
|4
|Jasper
|337
|17
|Warren
|311
|1
|Dickinson
|295
|3
|Cerro Gordo
|266
|1
|Washington
|249
|9
|Hamilton
|198
|1
|Boone
|164
|1
|Clay
|148
|1
|Clarke
|143
|3
|Allamakee
|138
|4
|Clinton
|130
|1
|Shelby
|120
|0
|Mahaska
|119
|17
|Carroll
|110
|1
|Poweshiek
|110
|8
|Bremer
|106
|7
|Pocahontas
|106
|1
|Franklin
|104
|0
|Des Moines
|100
|2
|Emmet
|95
|0
|Cedar
|94
|1
|Henry
|93
|3
|Hardin
|89
|0
|Cherokee
|82
|1
|Taylor
|81
|0
|Monona
|78
|0
|Marion
|77
|0
|Floyd
|76
|2
|Benton
|74
|1
|Guthrie
|73
|4
|Jones
|69
|0
|Osceola
|66
|0
|Sac
|65
|0
|Butler
|64
|2
|Buchanan
|62
|1
|Jefferson
|62
|0
|Calhoun
|61
|2
|Iowa
|61
|1
|Humboldt
|59
|1
|Hancock
|58
|1
|Harrison
|58
|0
|Delaware
|56
|1
|Fayette
|56
|0
|Jackson
|56
|0
|Lee
|54
|2
|Madison
|53
|2
|Monroe
|51
|7
|Lyon
|50
|0
|Clayton
|48
|3
|Palo Alto
|48
|0
|Grundy
|47
|0
|Mills
|47
|0
|Winneshiek
|45
|0
|Mitchell
|44
|0
|Davis
|42
|1
|Kossuth
|41
|0
|Union
|38
|0
|Howard
|37
|0
|Lucas
|34
|4
|Winnebago
|33
|0
|Greene
|30
|0
|Chickasaw
|29
|0
|Cass
|27
|0
|Unassigned
|27
|0
|Ida
|23
|0
|Keokuk
|23
|1
|Worth
|22
|0
|Appanoose
|21
|3
|Van Buren
|21
|0
|Page
|20
|0
|Adair
|17
|0
|Audubon
|16
|1
|Ringgold
|15
|1
|Decatur
|13
|0
|Montgomery
|11
|2
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Fremont
|10
|0
|Adams
|8
|0