Rochester resident reflects on new waste management at parks

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|11415
|764
|Ramsey
|4563
|217
|Stearns
|2166
|19
|Dakota
|2090
|86
|Anoka
|2020
|105
|Nobles
|1644
|6
|Olmsted
|998
|15
|Washington
|968
|40
|Mower
|894
|2
|Rice
|783
|4
|Scott
|627
|4
|Kandiyohi
|564
|1
|Clay
|556
|37
|Wright
|420
|4
|Todd
|395
|2
|Blue Earth
|335
|2
|Carver
|323
|1
|Lyon
|291
|2
|Sherburne
|287
|4
|Freeborn
|271
|0
|Steele
|212
|0
|Benton
|207
|3
|Watonwan
|190
|0
|Martin
|152
|5
|St. Louis
|152
|14
|Cottonwood
|131
|0
|Nicollet
|123
|12
|Goodhue
|113
|8
|Winona
|110
|15
|Crow Wing
|101
|11
|Pine
|98
|0
|Chisago
|90
|1
|Otter Tail
|87
|1
|Unassigned
|82
|35
|Carlton
|81
|0
|McLeod
|80
|0
|Polk
|77
|2
|Le Sueur
|75
|1
|Chippewa
|74
|1
|Dodge
|74
|0
|Itasca
|64
|12
|Douglas
|58
|0
|Isanti
|58
|0
|Meeker
|57
|1
|Morrison
|57
|1
|Becker
|54
|0
|Jackson
|53
|0
|Waseca
|52
|0
|Pennington
|50
|0
|Murray
|48
|0
|Faribault
|45
|0
|Sibley
|40
|2
|Mille Lacs
|32
|1
|Wabasha
|30
|0
|Rock
|29
|0
|Beltrami
|27
|0
|Fillmore
|25
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|25
|0
|Brown
|23
|2
|Houston
|20
|0
|Swift
|20
|1
|Wilkin
|20
|3
|Norman
|19
|0
|Renville
|19
|1
|Pipestone
|16
|0
|Wadena
|15
|0
|Big Stone
|14
|0
|Redwood
|14
|0
|Aitkin
|13
|0
|Kanabec
|13
|1
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|2
|Koochiching
|10
|0
|Pope
|10
|0
|Clearwater
|7
|0
|Lincoln
|7
|0
|Mahnomen
|7
|1
|Grant
|6
|0
|Roseau
|6
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|0
|Lake
|5
|0
|Traverse
|5
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Stevens
|3
|0
|Kittson
|2
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|5851
|174
|Woodbury
|3127
|44
|Black Hawk
|2008
|57
|Buena Vista
|1689
|11
|Linn
|1169
|82
|Dallas
|1140
|29
|Marshall
|1009
|18
|Johnson
|988
|8
|Wapello
|694
|29
|Pottawattamie
|668
|11
|Crawford
|658
|2
|Story
|651
|3
|Muscatine
|602
|44
|Scott
|576
|10
|Dubuque
|495
|22
|Sioux
|445
|0
|Tama
|437
|29
|Wright
|362
|0
|Louisa
|358
|13
|Jasper
|309
|17
|Plymouth
|288
|4
|Dickinson
|235
|2
|Warren
|228
|2
|Washington
|220
|9
|Hamilton
|182
|0
|Webster
|143
|1
|Boone
|131
|1
|Allamakee
|122
|4
|Clarke
|120
|2
|Mahaska
|117
|16
|Clay
|116
|0
|Poweshiek
|103
|8
|Shelby
|102
|0
|Clinton
|87
|1
|Bremer
|85
|6
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|1
|Des Moines
|82
|2
|Henry
|80
|3
|Taylor
|77
|0
|Carroll
|76
|1
|Emmet
|74
|0
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Cedar
|70
|1
|Cherokee
|69
|0
|Monona
|67
|0
|Pocahontas
|65
|1
|Guthrie
|64
|4
|Floyd
|61
|2
|Hardin
|61
|0
|Marion
|58
|0
|Sac
|58
|0
|Benton
|55
|1
|Jones
|51
|0
|Jefferson
|50
|0
|Monroe
|50
|6
|Osceola
|50
|0
|Harrison
|49
|0
|Iowa
|47
|0
|Humboldt
|45
|1
|Lee
|45
|1
|Hancock
|43
|0
|Buchanan
|42
|1
|Butler
|41
|2
|Delaware
|40
|1
|Calhoun
|39
|0
|Clayton
|38
|3
|Lyon
|38
|0
|Davis
|37
|1
|Madison
|35
|2
|Kossuth
|32
|0
|Mills
|32
|0
|Fayette
|31
|0
|Lucas
|29
|3
|Greene
|28
|0
|Grundy
|27
|0
|Chickasaw
|24
|0
|Palo Alto
|24
|0
|Union
|24
|0
|Winneshiek
|24
|0
|Jackson
|23
|0
|Ida
|21
|0
|Appanoose
|20
|3
|Page
|20
|0
|Winnebago
|20
|0
|Keokuk
|19
|1
|Van Buren
|18
|0
|Audubon
|17
|1
|Cass
|17
|0
|Howard
|17
|0
|Mitchell
|16
|0
|Adair
|14
|0
|Ringgold
|12
|0
|Worth
|11
|0
|Montgomery
|10
|2
|Decatur
|9
|0
|Adams
|8
|0
|Wayne
|8
|0
|Fremont
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|4
|0