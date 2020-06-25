Tomorrow is the deadline for Freeborn County businesses to get COVID-19 relief

Businesses must have no more than 25 employees and must be able to prove that they've lost at least 50% of their revenue because of the pandemic.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|11057
|752
|Ramsey
|4424
|215
|Stearns
|2140
|19
|Dakota
|1982
|84
|Anoka
|1940
|103
|Nobles
|1635
|6
|Olmsted
|938
|15
|Washington
|917
|39
|Mower
|828
|2
|Rice
|761
|4
|Scott
|603
|4
|Kandiyohi
|561
|1
|Clay
|537
|37
|Wright
|409
|3
|Todd
|394
|2
|Carver
|305
|1
|Lyon
|279
|2
|Sherburne
|277
|4
|Blue Earth
|265
|2
|Freeborn
|259
|0
|Benton
|204
|3
|Steele
|202
|0
|Watonwan
|173
|0
|Martin
|149
|5
|St. Louis
|146
|14
|Cottonwood
|126
|0
|Nicollet
|112
|12
|Goodhue
|109
|8
|Winona
|100
|15
|Crow Wing
|97
|11
|Pine
|97
|0
|Chisago
|87
|1
|Otter Tail
|85
|1
|Carlton
|81
|0
|Unassigned
|80
|35
|Polk
|75
|2
|McLeod
|71
|0
|Le Sueur
|70
|1
|Chippewa
|69
|1
|Dodge
|67
|0
|Itasca
|60
|12
|Meeker
|57
|1
|Isanti
|56
|0
|Morrison
|56
|1
|Douglas
|54
|0
|Becker
|53
|0
|Jackson
|53
|0
|Pennington
|50
|0
|Murray
|47
|0
|Waseca
|45
|0
|Faribault
|35
|0
|Mille Lacs
|30
|1
|Sibley
|30
|2
|Rock
|28
|0
|Wabasha
|28
|0
|Beltrami
|27
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|24
|0
|Brown
|23
|2
|Fillmore
|23
|0
|Swift
|20
|1
|Wilkin
|20
|3
|Norman
|18
|0
|Renville
|18
|1
|Houston
|15
|0
|Pipestone
|15
|0
|Big Stone
|14
|0
|Wadena
|14
|0
|Aitkin
|13
|0
|Kanabec
|13
|1
|Marshall
|12
|0
|Redwood
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|2
|Pope
|10
|0
|Koochiching
|9
|0
|Clearwater
|7
|0
|Lincoln
|7
|0
|Grant
|6
|0
|Mahnomen
|6
|1
|Roseau
|6
|0
|Hubbard
|5
|0
|Lake
|5
|0
|Traverse
|5
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Stevens
|3
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|0
|0
