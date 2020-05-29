Swingset business soars while parents find ways to keep kids active

The owner Rainbow Play Systems in Rochester says they had a 6 month supply of trampolines at the beginning of 2020. They've been sold out since the first month of the pandemic.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|7695
|581
|Ramsey
|2698
|110
|Stearns
|1995
|12
|Nobles
|1496
|3
|Anoka
|1289
|63
|Dakota
|1202
|49
|Olmsted
|582
|10
|Washington
|576
|30
|Kandiyohi
|476
|1
|Rice
|423
|2
|Clay
|416
|25
|Scott
|383
|2
|Todd
|296
|0
|Wright
|280
|1
|Mower
|231
|1
|Sherburne
|222
|2
|Carver
|189
|2
|Benton
|173
|3
|Steele
|149
|0
|Blue Earth
|126
|1
|Martin
|126
|5
|St. Louis
|117
|14
|Freeborn
|102
|0
|Unassigned
|94
|10
|Pine
|89
|0
|Nicollet
|82
|7
|Winona
|78
|15
|Carlton
|73
|0
|Cottonwood
|69
|0
|Watonwan
|64
|0
|Otter Tail
|63
|0
|Goodhue
|60
|3
|Polk
|59
|2
|Crow Wing
|59
|1
|Chisago
|54
|1
|Itasca
|54
|8
|Dodge
|46
|0
|Le Sueur
|44
|1
|Meeker
|44
|0
|Chippewa
|44
|1
|Morrison
|41
|0
|Jackson
|39
|0
|Douglas
|39
|0
|Lyon
|38
|0
|Murray
|36
|0
|Becker
|36
|0
|Isanti
|32
|0
|McLeod
|30
|0
|Waseca
|25
|0
|Rock
|22
|0
|Mille Lacs
|19
|1
|Wabasha
|17
|0
|Fillmore
|17
|1
|Pennington
|17
|0
|Swift
|17
|0
|Sibley
|15
|0
|Beltrami
|14
|0
|Brown
|14
|2
|Cass
|13
|2
|Faribault
|13
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Norman
|11
|0
|Kanabec
|11
|1
|Pipestone
|10
|0
|Marshall
|9
|0
|Wadena
|8
|0
|Pope
|8
|0
|Aitkin
|7
|0
|Koochiching
|7
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|6
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Mahnomen
|5
|1
|Renville
|5
|0
|Big Stone
|4
|0
|Red Lake
|4
|0
|Redwood
|4
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Grant
|3
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Roseau
|2
|0
|Hubbard
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|3930
|118
|Woodbury
|2672
|32
|Black Hawk
|1724
|43
|Linn
|941
|76
|Marshall
|882
|15
|Dallas
|875
|17
|Buena Vista
|702
|0
|Johnson
|607
|8
|Muscatine
|549
|41
|Wapello
|545
|6
|Crawford
|489
|2
|Tama
|400
|26
|Scott
|352
|10
|Louisa
|342
|10
|Dubuque
|334
|18
|Jasper
|258
|16
|Pottawattamie
|234
|8
|Sioux
|213
|0
|Washington
|185
|8
|Wright
|145
|0
|Allamakee
|120
|4
|Plymouth
|119
|1
|Warren
|116
|0
|Story
|99
|1
|Mahaska
|91
|8
|Poweshiek
|89
|8
|Bremer
|67
|6
|Henry
|67
|1
|Clinton
|60
|1
|Des Moines
|59
|1
|Boone
|57
|0
|Taylor
|49
|0
|Guthrie
|46
|3
|Cedar
|46
|1
|Clarke
|45
|0
|Benton
|39
|1
|Monroe
|38
|5
|Jones
|36
|0
|Iowa
|35
|0
|Shelby
|34
|0
|Clayton
|32
|3
|Osceola
|32
|0
|Buchanan
|32
|0
|Webster
|32
|1
|Marion
|31
|0
|Hamilton
|29
|0
|Madison
|27
|1
|Fayette
|26
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|25
|1
|Monona
|24
|0
|Cherokee
|24
|0
|Lee
|24
|0
|Winneshiek
|23
|0
|Davis
|20
|0
|Grundy
|19
|0
|Lyon
|19
|0
|Jefferson
|19
|0
|Harrison
|19
|0
|Floyd
|18
|1
|Sac
|17
|0
|Dickinson
|16
|0
|Mills
|16
|0
|Hardin
|16
|0
|Hancock
|16
|0
|Humboldt
|15
|0
|Butler
|15
|0
|Delaware
|15
|0
|Appanoose
|14
|3
|Ida
|14
|0
|Keokuk
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Clay
|13
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Audubon
|12
|1
|Emmet
|12
|0
|Lucas
|12
|0
|Cass
|11
|0
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Page
|11
|0
|Winnebago
|11
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Pocahontas
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Kossuth
|9
|0
|Chickasaw
|8
|0
|Adair
|8
|0
|Union
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|0
|Mitchell
|5
|0
|Ringgold
|4
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Palo Alto
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Decatur
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|1
|0