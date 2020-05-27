Fareway Provides Masks For Customers

The Iowa-based grocery store is partnering with the Iowa governor's office and the department of public health to distribute out these washable masks to all of their stores in the hawkeye state.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|7421
|549
|Ramsey
|2551
|98
|Stearns
|1959
|12
|Nobles
|1478
|2
|Anoka
|1241
|56
|Dakota
|1164
|38
|Olmsted
|570
|10
|Washington
|553
|29
|Kandiyohi
|471
|1
|Rice
|396
|2
|Clay
|386
|25
|Scott
|374
|2
|Wright
|263
|1
|Todd
|220
|0
|Sherburne
|217
|2
|Mower
|206
|1
|Carver
|182
|2
|Benton
|167
|2
|Steele
|144
|0
|Martin
|126
|5
|Blue Earth
|119
|1
|St. Louis
|114
|13
|Freeborn
|97
|0
|Pine
|85
|0
|Winona
|78
|15
|Carlton
|73
|0
|Nicollet
|71
|6
|Cottonwood
|65
|0
|Otter Tail
|59
|0
|Polk
|59
|2
|Watonwan
|58
|0
|Goodhue
|58
|3
|Crow Wing
|56
|1
|Itasca
|53
|7
|Chisago
|49
|1
|Dodge
|46
|0
|Chippewa
|42
|1
|Meeker
|42
|0
|Le Sueur
|41
|1
|Jackson
|39
|0
|Morrison
|39
|0
|Becker
|37
|0
|Lyon
|36
|0
|Murray
|35
|0
|Isanti
|30
|0
|Douglas
|30
|0
|McLeod
|28
|0
|Waseca
|24
|0
|Rock
|21
|0
|Wabasha
|17
|0
|Mille Lacs
|17
|1
|Fillmore
|17
|1
|Swift
|16
|0
|Unassigned
|15
|9
|Pennington
|14
|0
|Brown
|13
|2
|Sibley
|13
|0
|Faribault
|13
|0
|Beltrami
|12
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Kanabec
|11
|1
|Cass
|11
|2
|Norman
|11
|0
|Pipestone
|10
|0
|Marshall
|9
|0
|Pope
|8
|0
|Wadena
|8
|0
|Aitkin
|7
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|6
|0
|Koochiching
|6
|0
|Renville
|5
|0
|Mahnomen
|5
|1
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Grant
|3
|0
|Clearwater
|3
|0
|Big Stone
|3
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|3821
|112
|Woodbury
|2640
|28
|Black Hawk
|1692
|40
|Linn
|936
|76
|Marshall
|875
|11
|Dallas
|864
|17
|Johnson
|605
|7
|Muscatine
|545
|40
|Wapello
|517
|4
|Crawford
|487
|2
|Tama
|398
|24
|Scott
|341
|9
|Louisa
|336
|9
|Dubuque
|323
|16
|Jasper
|257
|16
|Buena Vista
|252
|0
|Pottawattamie
|220
|7
|Sioux
|204
|0
|Washington
|184
|8
|Wright
|124
|0
|Plymouth
|118
|1
|Allamakee
|118
|4
|Warren
|112
|0
|Story
|95
|1
|Poweshiek
|88
|8
|Mahaska
|85
|8
|Bremer
|67
|6
|Henry
|67
|1
|Clinton
|60
|1
|Des Moines
|59
|1
|Boone
|55
|0
|Cedar
|46
|1
|Guthrie
|43
|3
|Taylor
|40
|0
|Benton
|39
|1
|Jones
|36
|0
|Monroe
|35
|4
|Clarke
|35
|0
|Iowa
|33
|0
|Osceola
|32
|0
|Shelby
|31
|0
|Clayton
|31
|3
|Buchanan
|31
|0
|Marion
|30
|0
|Webster
|28
|1
|Fayette
|26
|0
|Hamilton
|25
|0
|Madison
|25
|1
|Monona
|24
|0
|Winneshiek
|23
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|1
|Lee
|21
|0
|Davis
|20
|0
|Grundy
|19
|0
|Lyon
|19
|0
|Harrison
|19
|0
|Cherokee
|18
|0
|Floyd
|18
|1
|Jefferson
|18
|0
|Mills
|16
|0
|Delaware
|15
|0
|Butler
|15
|0
|Hancock
|14
|0
|Keokuk
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Sac
|13
|0
|Appanoose
|13
|3
|Humboldt
|13
|0
|Ida
|13
|0
|Hardin
|13
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Jackson
|12
|0
|Audubon
|12
|1
|Cass
|11
|0
|Clay
|10
|0
|Page
|10
|0
|Winnebago
|10
|0
|Dickinson
|9
|0
|Carroll
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|9
|0
|Chickasaw
|8
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Kossuth
|8
|0
|Emmet
|7
|0
|Adair
|7
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|0
|Union
|6
|0
|Lucas
|6
|0
|Adams
|5
|0
|Ringgold
|4
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Mitchell
|4
|0
|Pocahontas
|4
|0
|Palo Alto
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|2
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0