Memorial Day Dinner

While Memorial Day celebrations across the country are a little different this year due to the coronavirus. It's not stopping people from recognizing those who have paid the price for our freedoms. And it's also not stopping an annual tradition.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|6918
|534
|Ramsey
|2316
|97
|Stearns
|1923
|12
|Nobles
|1457
|2
|Anoka
|1164
|55
|Dakota
|1059
|35
|Olmsted
|551
|10
|Washington
|506
|26
|Kandiyohi
|454
|1
|Clay
|366
|23
|Rice
|365
|2
|Scott
|346
|2
|Wright
|240
|1
|Sherburne
|208
|1
|Todd
|197
|0
|Benton
|166
|2
|Carver
|161
|2
|Mower
|150
|1
|Steele
|140
|0
|Martin
|124
|5
|Blue Earth
|112
|1
|St. Louis
|111
|13
|Pine
|85
|0
|Freeborn
|84
|0
|Winona
|77
|15
|Carlton
|73
|0
|Nicollet
|68
|3
|Cottonwood
|62
|0
|Polk
|58
|2
|Otter Tail
|55
|0
|Itasca
|52
|7
|Goodhue
|52
|2
|Watonwan
|50
|0
|Chisago
|48
|1
|Dodge
|43
|0
|Meeker
|42
|0
|Crow Wing
|42
|1
|Le Sueur
|41
|1
|Chippewa
|40
|0
|Jackson
|39
|0
|Morrison
|38
|0
|Murray
|35
|0
|Becker
|32
|0
|Lyon
|31
|0
|Douglas
|29
|0
|McLeod
|26
|0
|Isanti
|25
|0
|Waseca
|24
|0
|Rock
|21
|0
|Unassigned
|19
|9
|Fillmore
|17
|1
|Mille Lacs
|16
|1
|Wabasha
|16
|0
|Swift
|15
|0
|Sibley
|12
|0
|Beltrami
|12
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Norman
|11
|0
|Kanabec
|11
|1
|Cass
|11
|3
|Faribault
|11
|0
|Brown
|11
|2
|Pipestone
|10
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Pennington
|7
|0
|Pope
|7
|0
|Aitkin
|6
|0
|Wadena
|6
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|5
|0
|Koochiching
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Mahnomen
|5
|1
|Renville
|5
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Big Stone
|3
|0
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Hubbard
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|3714
|108
|Woodbury
|2555
|24
|Black Hawk
|1676
|39
|Linn
|927
|75
|Marshall
|866
|11
|Dallas
|849
|14
|Johnson
|598
|7
|Muscatine
|543
|39
|Wapello
|500
|4
|Crawford
|477
|2
|Tama
|390
|23
|Louisa
|334
|7
|Scott
|331
|9
|Dubuque
|319
|16
|Jasper
|256
|16
|Buena Vista
|231
|0
|Pottawattamie
|210
|6
|Sioux
|199
|0
|Washington
|179
|8
|Allamakee
|118
|4
|Wright
|117
|0
|Plymouth
|108
|0
|Warren
|106
|0
|Story
|94
|1
|Poweshiek
|88
|8
|Bremer
|67
|6
|Henry
|61
|1
|Clinton
|60
|1
|Boone
|54
|0
|Des Moines
|53
|1
|Mahaska
|52
|6
|Cedar
|45
|1
|Guthrie
|43
|3
|Taylor
|37
|0
|Benton
|37
|1
|Jones
|36
|0
|Monroe
|33
|4
|Iowa
|32
|0
|Clarke
|32
|0
|Osceola
|32
|0
|Shelby
|31
|0
|Buchanan
|31
|0
|Clayton
|30
|3
|Marion
|29
|0
|Webster
|27
|1
|Fayette
|26
|0
|Hamilton
|26
|0
|Madison
|24
|1
|Monona
|23
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|22
|1
|Lee
|22
|0
|Winneshiek
|21
|0
|Davis
|20
|0
|Lyon
|19
|0
|Grundy
|19
|0
|Harrison
|19
|0
|Floyd
|18
|1
|Jefferson
|15
|0
|Cherokee
|15
|0
|Butler
|15
|0
|Mills
|14
|0
|Delaware
|14
|0
|Humboldt
|13
|0
|Sac
|13
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Keokuk
|13
|0
|Hardin
|13
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Appanoose
|12
|3
|Audubon
|11
|1
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Cass
|11
|0
|Ida
|10
|0
|Page
|10
|0
|Clay
|10
|0
|Winnebago
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Dickinson
|8
|0
|Adair
|8
|0
|Chickasaw
|8
|0
|Kossuth
|7
|0
|Emmet
|7
|0
|Lucas
|6
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|0
|Union
|6
|0
|Adams
|5
|0
|Ringgold
|4
|0
|Fremont
|4
|0
|Pocahontas
|4
|0
|Mitchell
|4
|0
|Palo Alto
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0
|Unassigned
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0