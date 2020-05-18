You could soon see more outdoor restaurant seating

"I think that's a smart idea. As long as they can keep the tables six feet apart, being open air, I think that's a great way to curb the ability to contract it and also help out that restaurant."
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|5409
|467
|Stearns
|1740
|10
|Ramsey
|1625
|72
|Nobles
|1387
|2
|Anoka
|869
|42
|Dakota
|802
|23
|Olmsted
|461
|9
|Kandiyohi
|415
|1
|Washington
|378
|19
|Clay
|310
|20
|Rice
|260
|2
|Scott
|259
|1
|Wright
|172
|1
|Sherburne
|155
|2
|Benton
|138
|2
|Martin
|120
|5
|Carver
|117
|2
|Steele
|111
|0
|St. Louis
|105
|13
|Blue Earth
|87
|0
|Pine
|83
|0
|Winona
|75
|15
|Todd
|73
|0
|Carlton
|66
|0
|Mower
|65
|0
|Freeborn
|61
|0
|Cottonwood
|58
|0
|Polk
|56
|2
|Itasca
|49
|5
|Otter Tail
|47
|0
|Watonwan
|41
|0
|Nicollet
|39
|3
|Chisago
|37
|1
|Dodge
|36
|0
|Jackson
|36
|0
|Meeker
|36
|0
|Le Sueur
|35
|1
|Goodhue
|34
|0
|Murray
|33
|0
|Becker
|33
|0
|Chippewa
|32
|0
|Crow Wing
|30
|1
|Unassigned
|28
|9
|Morrison
|27
|0
|Lyon
|26
|0
|Douglas
|21
|0
|Waseca
|20
|0
|Rock
|20
|0
|Isanti
|19
|0
|McLeod
|18
|0
|Fillmore
|17
|1
|Wabasha
|16
|0
|Swift
|13
|0
|Mille Lacs
|12
|1
|Norman
|11
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Sibley
|10
|0
|Cass
|10
|2
|Pipestone
|10
|0
|Faribault
|10
|0
|Brown
|10
|2
|Kanabec
|9
|0
|Beltrami
|9
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Pope
|5
|0
|Koochiching
|5
|0
|Wadena
|5
|0
|Mahnomen
|5
|1
|Renville
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Aitkin
|4
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Big Stone
|3
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|3
|0
|Red Lake
|3
|0
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Pennington
|2
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|3001
|81
|Woodbury
|2278
|17
|Black Hawk
|1603
|30
|Linn
|899
|70
|Marshall
|804
|5
|Dallas
|788
|11
|Johnson
|574
|7
|Muscatine
|532
|33
|Wapello
|396
|2
|Crawford
|384
|1
|Tama
|358
|17
|Louisa
|310
|3
|Scott
|309
|8
|Dubuque
|276
|10
|Jasper
|249
|13
|Washington
|172
|8
|Pottawattamie
|170
|2
|Sioux
|139
|0
|Allamakee
|114
|4
|Buena Vista
|113
|0
|Poweshiek
|86
|8
|Plymouth
|86
|0
|Story
|79
|1
|Warren
|77
|0
|Bremer
|64
|5
|Clinton
|61
|1
|Henry
|46
|1
|Boone
|42
|0
|Cedar
|42
|1
|Des Moines
|39
|1
|Guthrie
|38
|2
|Benton
|36
|1
|Jones
|36
|0
|Clayton
|30
|3
|Mahaska
|29
|1
|Iowa
|29
|0
|Osceola
|27
|0
|Buchanan
|26
|0
|Fayette
|25
|0
|Shelby
|23
|0
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Marion
|22
|0
|Winneshiek
|20
|0
|Wright
|20
|0
|Lee
|19
|0
|Lyon
|19
|0
|Clarke
|18
|0
|Harrison
|18
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|18
|0
|Grundy
|17
|0
|Madison
|16
|1
|Monona
|15
|0
|Butler
|14
|0
|Davis
|13
|0
|Webster
|13
|1
|Greene
|13
|0
|Mills
|12
|0
|Delaware
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Hardin
|12
|0
|Jefferson
|12
|0
|Audubon
|11
|1
|Floyd
|11
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Keokuk
|11
|0
|Page
|10
|0
|Unassigned
|9
|0
|Clay
|9
|0
|Cherokee
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Carroll
|8
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Appanoose
|8
|3
|Chickasaw
|7
|0
|Humboldt
|7
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|Ida
|7
|0
|Winnebago
|7
|0
|Adair
|6
|0
|Dickinson
|6
|0
|Kossuth
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|5
|0
|Sac
|5
|0
|Mitchell
|4
|0
|Fremont
|3
|0
|Pocahontas
|3
|0
|Worth
|3
|0
|Union
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Cass
|2
|0
|Palo Alto
|2
|0
|Emmet
|1
|0
|Adams
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Lucas
|1
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0