Need a job? Construction industry is hiring

"There is a good chance that that individual can come out of a 2-year certification program with minimal debt, and land themselves a paid apprenticeship under a great reputable company that's local."
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|4183
|426
|Stearns
|1558
|7
|Nobles
|1290
|2
|Ramsey
|1124
|55
|Anoka
|640
|33
|Dakota
|524
|15
|Olmsted
|385
|9
|Kandiyohi
|383
|1
|Washington
|274
|17
|Clay
|256
|17
|Scott
|177
|1
|Rice
|153
|2
|Sherburne
|126
|1
|Wright
|124
|1
|Martin
|113
|4
|Benton
|102
|2
|St. Louis
|99
|12
|Carver
|99
|1
|Steele
|77
|0
|Pine
|73
|0
|Winona
|72
|15
|Blue Earth
|69
|0
|Carlton
|65
|0
|Polk
|55
|1
|Mower
|48
|0
|Freeborn
|47
|0
|Cottonwood
|47
|0
|Todd
|44
|0
|Itasca
|40
|2
|Jackson
|33
|0
|Le Sueur
|31
|1
|Murray
|30
|0
|Watonwan
|30
|0
|Becker
|28
|0
|Otter Tail
|27
|0
|Goodhue
|27
|0
|Dodge
|26
|0
|Chippewa
|26
|0
|Chisago
|25
|1
|Nicollet
|23
|2
|Crow Wing
|23
|1
|Meeker
|23
|0
|Lyon
|22
|0
|Rock
|19
|0
|Morrison
|18
|0
|Waseca
|18
|0
|Douglas
|17
|0
|Unassigned
|16
|0
|McLeod
|15
|0
|Wabasha
|15
|0
|Fillmore
|14
|1
|Norman
|11
|0
|Kanabec
|11
|0
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Brown
|10
|1
|Isanti
|10
|0
|Swift
|10
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Pipestone
|8
|0
|Cass
|8
|2
|Faribault
|8
|0
|Mille Lacs
|7
|1
|Renville
|6
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Pope
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Wadena
|4
|0
|Sibley
|4
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Mahnomen
|3
|1
|Redwood
|3
|0
|Traverse
|3
|0
|Grant
|2
|0
|Houston
|2
|0
|Koochiching
|2
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|2
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Big Stone
|2
|0
|Red Lake
|2
|0
|Aitkin
|2
|0
|Lake
|1
|0
|Stevens
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|2551
|65
|Woodbury
|2054
|14
|Black Hawk
|1528
|28
|Linn
|858
|63
|Marshall
|748
|3
|Dallas
|741
|8
|Johnson
|558
|7
|Muscatine
|513
|27
|Tama
|345
|13
|Wapello
|306
|2
|Scott
|291
|8
|Louisa
|289
|3
|Jasper
|239
|10
|Dubuque
|235
|9
|Crawford
|207
|1
|Washington
|163
|8
|Allamakee
|113
|4
|Pottawattamie
|105
|2
|Sioux
|103
|0
|Poweshiek
|83
|8
|Plymouth
|71
|0
|Story
|65
|1
|Bremer
|62
|5
|Clinton
|58
|1
|Warren
|52
|0
|Buena Vista
|45
|0
|Des Moines
|44
|1
|Cedar
|44
|1
|Henry
|43
|1
|Boone
|41
|0
|Guthrie
|36
|2
|Benton
|35
|1
|Jones
|34
|0
|Clayton
|28
|3
|Iowa
|26
|0
|Fayette
|24
|0
|Buchanan
|24
|0
|Osceola
|23
|0
|Mahaska
|21
|1
|Shelby
|20
|0
|Monroe
|18
|0
|Lee
|18
|0
|Winneshiek
|18
|0
|Harrison
|17
|0
|Marion
|17
|0
|Lyon
|16
|0
|Grundy
|16
|0
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|0
|Monona
|13
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Madison
|13
|1
|Hardin
|12
|0
|Howard
|12
|0
|Webster
|12
|0
|Butler
|12
|0
|Davis
|12
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Delaware
|10
|0
|Audubon
|10
|1
|Page
|10
|0
|Keokuk
|9
|0
|Mills
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|9
|0
|Floyd
|9
|1
|Clay
|9
|0
|Clarke
|9
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|Humboldt
|7
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Chickasaw
|7
|0
|Carroll
|7
|0
|Appanoose
|7
|3
|Cherokee
|6
|0
|Wright
|6
|0
|Dickinson
|6
|0
|Winnebago
|5
|0
|Montgomery
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|5
|0
|Adair
|4
|0
|Mitchell
|3
|0
|Pocahontas
|3
|0
|Fremont
|3
|0
|Sac
|3
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Ida
|2
|0
|Union
|2
|0
|Worth
|2
|0
|Kossuth
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Cass
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Palo Alto
|1
|0
|Emmet
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Decatur
|0
|0