Iowa Workforce Development urging workers to return once restrictions are lifted

The organization says there are some exceptions to this like if you or a family has been infected with COVID-19 or if you aren't able to get childcare.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|1416
|188
|Nobles
|399
|1
|Ramsey
|297
|22
|Olmsted
|246
|6
|Anoka
|168
|5
|Dakota
|144
|7
|Clay
|131
|9
|Washington
|114
|8
|St. Louis
|67
|10
|Winona
|66
|14
|Pine
|56
|0
|Stearns
|55
|0
|Carlton
|52
|0
|Martin
|43
|4
|Kandiyohi
|39
|0
|Scott
|35
|1
|Wright
|34
|1
|Freeborn
|33
|0
|Blue Earth
|30
|0
|Mower
|28
|0
|Polk
|24
|0
|Le Sueur
|23
|0
|Crow Wing
|20
|0
|Goodhue
|19
|0
|Dodge
|19
|0
|Carver
|17
|0
|Sherburne
|16
|0
|Steele
|14
|0
|Fillmore
|12
|1
|Wilkin
|11
|3
|Murray
|10
|0
|Rice
|10
|1
|Nicollet
|9
|2
|Cottonwood
|9
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0
|Wabasha
|8
|0
|Brown
|8
|1
|Otter Tail
|8
|0
|Watonwan
|7
|0
|Chisago
|7
|1
|Norman
|7
|0
|Meeker
|6
|0
|Lyon
|6
|0
|Beltrami
|6
|0
|Rock
|6
|0
|Isanti
|6
|0
|Cass
|5
|0
|Faribault
|4
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|McLeod
|4
|0
|Todd
|3
|0
|Yellow Medicine
|3
|0
|Renville
|3
|0
|Waseca
|3
|0
|Clearwater
|2
|0
|Chippewa
|2
|0
|Douglas
|2
|0
|Pipestone
|2
|0
|Lincoln
|2
|0
|Traverse
|2
|0
|Big Stone
|2
|0
|Becker
|2
|0
|Itasca
|2
|0
|Swift
|1
|0
|Aitkin
|1
|0
|Morrison
|1
|0
|Houston
|1
|0
|Kittson
|1
|0
|Mille Lacs
|1
|1
|Pennington
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|0
|Mahnomen
|1
|0
|Red Lake
|1
|0
|Redwood
|1
|0
|Lac qui Parle
|1
|0
|Koochiching
|1
|0
|Sibley
|1
|0
|Roseau
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|Black Hawk
|844
|11
|Polk
|756
|27
|Linn
|613
|34
|Woodbury
|495
|1
|Johnson
|437
|6
|Marshall
|408
|0
|Muscatine
|311
|7
|Louisa
|267
|2
|Tama
|259
|7
|Scott
|216
|5
|Dallas
|179
|0
|Washington
|136
|6
|Jasper
|91
|0
|Dubuque
|87
|2
|Allamakee
|72
|3
|Poweshiek
|50
|2
|Clinton
|48
|1
|Bremer
|45
|3
|Henry
|32
|1
|Cedar
|28
|0
|Pottawattamie
|27
|1
|Benton
|27
|1
|Story
|25
|0
|Winneshiek
|24
|0
|Warren
|20
|0
|Jones
|19
|0
|Iowa
|18
|0
|Des Moines
|17
|1
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Harrison
|15
|0
|Crawford
|14
|1
|Cerro Gordo
|14
|0
|Clayton
|13
|1
|Buchanan
|12
|0
|Plymouth
|10
|0
|Wapello
|10
|0
|Lyon
|9
|0
|Shelby
|9
|0
|Grundy
|9
|0
|Mahaska
|9
|1
|Butler
|8
|0
|Osceola
|8
|0
|Van Buren
|8
|0
|Monona
|7
|0
|Marion
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|7
|0
|Sioux
|7
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Boone
|7
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Guthrie
|6
|0
|Howard
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|6
|0
|Dickinson
|5
|0
|Page
|5
|0
|Jackson
|5
|0
|Lee
|5
|0
|Webster
|4
|0
|Delaware
|4
|0
|Buena Vista
|4
|0
|Chickasaw
|4
|0
|Humboldt
|4
|0
|Hancock
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mills
|3
|0
|Clay
|3
|0
|Keokuk
|2
|0
|Wright
|2
|0
|Cherokee
|2
|0
|Clarke
|2
|0
|Winnebago
|2
|0
|Mitchell
|2
|0
|Franklin
|2
|0
|Appanoose
|2
|2
|Greene
|2
|0
|Audubon
|1
|0
|Worth
|1
|0
|Kossuth
|1
|0
|Carroll
|1
|0
|Cass
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|0
|Adair
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Pocahontas
|1
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|Emmet
|0
|0