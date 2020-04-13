Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13

Nelson's forecast includes warmer temps soon

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday
