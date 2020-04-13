Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Coronavirus Coverage
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Maps & Cams
Movie Reviews
Ag News
2020 Iowa Caucus
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Traffic
Submit Closings
StormTeam3 Weather Blog
Live Eye - Tower Cams
StormTeam 3 Tour
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Feeding America
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Grocery delivery options available in Rochester
Grocery delivery options available in Rochester
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:27 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 10:27 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
21°
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
25°
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25°
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
18°
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
More Weather
Flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Minnesota governor extends COVID-19 emergency through May 13
Iowa sheriff charged with assault, jailed
Homeless man jailed after damage at Mason City hospital
Iowa beef processing plant shuts down after workers get coronavirus
COVID-19 forecast for Iowa could still be weeks away
Mason City man jailed for downtown beating
Largest Iowa school district could extend distance learning
Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create COVID-19 models
1 dead after car-tow truck crash in southeastern Minnesota
President Trump says he'll decide on easing guidelines, not governors
Latest Video
Reporter covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-10 10pm
A Parademic shares his experiences on the frontlines
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13
Economic impacts of Mayo Clinic pay cuts and furloughs
Minnesota allowing to-go beer and wine?
Journalist covering Covid-19 contracts Covid-19
Social Distancing on Buses
Grocery delivery options available in Rochester
Reporter Contracts Coronavirus
Preparing for Baseball Season Despite the Pandemic
Community Events