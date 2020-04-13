Clear
Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 12:33 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:33 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Sun to return for the majority of the week
