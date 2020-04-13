Clear
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:07 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Sun to return for the majority of the week
