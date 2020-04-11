Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Seed library helping you grow your own food

The Rochester Public Library is helping people grow their own food with their seed library.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 9:25 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 9:25 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Image

Paycuts and Furloughs at Mayo Clinic

Image

Who is Wearing a Mask?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

To invest or not?

Community Events