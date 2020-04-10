Clear
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Nelson tracks storms

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

